Generate random numbers that are consecutively unique

Useful for things like slideshows where you don't want to have the same slide twice in a row.

Install

$ npm install unique -random

Usage

import uniqueRandom from 'unique-random' ; const random = uniqueRandom( 1 , 10 ); console .log(random(), random(), random());

API

Returns a function, that when called, will return a random number that is never the same as the previous.

