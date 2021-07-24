Unique Names Generator

More than 50,000,000 name combinations out of the box

What is Unique name generator?

Unique name generator is a tree-shakeable Node package for generating random and unique names.

It comes with a list of dictionaries out of the box, but you can also provide your custom ones.

Docs

This documentation is for the unique-names-generator v4.

If you are using a version 3.x of the library, please refer to the v3 Docs

For the version 1 & 2, please refer to the v2 Docs

Migrating to v4

If you want to migrate, from an older version of the library to v4, please read the Migration guide

Table of contents

Prerequisites

This project requires NodeJS (at least version 6) and NPM. Node and NPM are really easy to install. To make sure you have them available on your machine, try running the following command.

$ node --version v7.10.1 $ npm --version 4.2.0

Installation

BEFORE YOU INSTALL: please read the prerequisites

Install the package using npm or Yarn

$ npm i -S unique-names-generator

Or using Yarn

$ yarn add unique-names-generator

Usage

const { uniqueNamesGenerator, adjectives, colors, animals } = require ( 'unique-names-generator' ); const randomName = uniqueNamesGenerator({ dictionaries : [adjectives, colors, animals] }); const shortName = uniqueNamesGenerator({ dictionaries : [adjectives, animals, colors], length : 2 });

Typescript support

This package export a type definition file so you can use it, out of the box, inside your Typescript project.

import { uniqueNamesGenerator, Config, adjectives, colors, animals } from 'unique-names-generator' ; const customConfig: Config = { dictionaries: [adjectives, colors], separator: '-' , length: 2 , }; const randomName: string = uniqueNamesGenerator({ dictionaries: [adjectives, colors, animals] }); const shortName: string = uniqueNamesGenerator(customConfig);

API

uniqueNamesGenerator (options)

Returns a string with a random generated name

options

Type: Config

dictionaries

Type: array

required: true

This is an array of dictionaries. Each dictionary is an array of strings containing the words to use for generating the string.

The provided dictionaries can be imported from the library as a separate modules and provided in the desired order.

import { uniqueNamesGenerator, adjectives, colors, animals } from 'unique-names-generator' ; const shortName: string = uniqueNamesGenerator({ dictionaries: [colors, adjectives, animals] });

Read more about the dictionaries and how to use them, in the Dictionaries section.

separator

Type: string

required: false

Default: _

A string separator to be used for separate the words generated. The default separator is set to _ .

length

Type: number

required: false

Default: 3

The default value is set to 3 and it will return a name composed of 3 words. This values must be equal or minor to the number of dictionaries defined (3 by default). Setting the length to a value of 4 will throw an error when only 3 dictionaries are provided.

style

Type: lowerCase | upperCase | capital

required: false

Default: lowerCase

The default value is set to lowerCase and it will return a lower case name. By setting the value to upperCase , the words, will be returned with all the letters in upper case format. The capital option will capitalize each word of the unique name generated

import { uniqueNamesGenerator, adjectives, colors, animals } from 'unique-names-generator' ; const capitalizedName: string = uniqueNamesGenerator({ dictionaries: [colors, adjectives, animals], style: 'capital' }); const upperCaseName: string = uniqueNamesGenerator({ dictionaries: [colors, adjectives, animals], style: 'upperCase' }); const lowerCaseName: string = uniqueNamesGenerator({ dictionaries: [colors, adjectives, animals], style: 'lowerCase' });

seed

Type: number

required: false

A seed is used when wanting to deterministically generate a name. As long as the provided seed is the same the generated name will also always be the same.

Dictionaries available

Numbers

This is a dynamic dictionary. Read more in the Numbers Dictionary section

Adjectives

A list of more than 1,400 adjectives ready for you to use

import { uniqueNamesGenerator, Config, adjectives } from 'unique-names-generator' ; const config: Config = { dictionaries: [adjectives] } const characterName: string = uniqueNamesGenerator(config);

Animals

A list of more than 350 animals ready to use

import { uniqueNamesGenerator, Config, animals } from 'unique-names-generator' ; const config: Config = { dictionaries: [animals] } const characterName: string = uniqueNamesGenerator(config);

Colors

A list of more than 50 different colors

import { uniqueNamesGenerator, Config, colors } from 'unique-names-generator' ; const config: Config = { dictionaries: [colors] } const characterName: string = uniqueNamesGenerator(config);

Countries

A list of more than 250 different countries

import { uniqueNamesGenerator, Config, countries } from 'unique-names-generator' ; const config: Config = { dictionaries: [countries] } const characterName: string = uniqueNamesGenerator(config);

Names

A list of more than 4,900 unique names

import { uniqueNamesGenerator, Config, names } from 'unique-names-generator' ; const config: Config = { dictionaries: [names] } const characterName: string = uniqueNamesGenerator(config);

Languages

A list of languages

import { uniqueNamesGenerator, Config, languages } from 'unique-names-generator' ; const config: Config = { dictionaries: [languages] } const characterName: string = uniqueNamesGenerator(config);

Star Wars

A list of more than 80 unique character names from Star Wars

import { uniqueNamesGenerator, Config, starWars } from 'unique-names-generator' ; const config: Config = { dictionaries: [starWars] } const characterName: string = uniqueNamesGenerator(config);

Default dictionaries

By default, the Unique name generator library comes with 3 dictionaries out of the box, so that you can use them straight away. Starting from the version 4 of the library, however, you must explicitly provide the dictionaries within the configuration object. This is for reducing the bundle size and allowing tree shaking to remove the extra dictionaries from your bundle when using custom ones.

The new syntax for using the default dictionaries is the following:

import { uniqueNamesGenerator, Config, adjectives, colors, animals } from 'unique-names-generator' ; const config: Config = { dictionaries: [adjectives, colors, animals] } const characterName: string = uniqueNamesGenerator(config);

Custom dictionaries

You might want to provide your custom dictionaries to use for generating your unique names, in order to meet your business requirements.

You can easily do that using the dictionaries option.

import { uniqueNamesGenerator } from 'unique-names-generator' ; const starWarsCharacters = [ 'Han Solo' , 'Jabba The Hutt' , 'R2-D2' , 'Luke Skywalker' , 'Princess Leia Organa' ]; const colors = [ 'Green' , 'Red' , 'Yellow' , 'Black' ] const characterName: string = uniqueNamesGenerator({ dictionaries: [colors, starWarsCharacters], length: 2 , separator: ' ' });

Numbers Dictionary

You can easily generate random numbers inside your unique name using the Numbers dictionary helper.

import { uniqueNamesGenerator, NumberDictionary } from 'unique-names-generator' ; const numberDictionary = NumberDictionary.generate({ min: 100 , max: 999 }); const characterName: string = uniqueNamesGenerator({ dictionaries: [[ 'Dangerous' ], [ 'Snake' ], numberDictionary], length: 3 , separator: '' , style: 'capital' });

Numbers Dictionary API

generate (options)

Returns a string with a random generated number between 1 and 999

options

Type: Config

min

Type: number

required: false

default: 1

The minimum value to be returned as a random number

max

Type: number

required: false

default: 999

The maximum value to be returned as a random number

length

Type: number

required: false

The length of the random generated number to be returned.

Setting a length of 3 will always return a random number between 100 and 999 . This is the same as setting 100 and 999 as min and max option.

Note If set, this will ignore any min and max options provided.

Combining custom and provided dictionaries

You can reuse the dictionaries provided by the library. Just import the ones that you need and use them directly in your app.

import { uniqueNamesGenerator, adjectives, colors } from 'unique-names-generator' ; const improvedAdjectives = [ ...adjectives, 'abrasive' , 'brash' , 'callous' , 'daft' , 'eccentric' , ]; const xMen = [ 'professorX' , 'beast' , 'colossus' , 'cyclops' , 'iceman' , 'wolverine' , ]; const characterName: string = uniqueNamesGenerator({ dictionaries: [improvedAdjectives, color, xMen], length: 2 , separator: '-' });

Migration guide

Migration guide from version 3 to version 4

Unique names generator v4 implement a new breaking change.

Mandatory dictionaries config

You must now explicitly provide the library with the dictionaries to use. This is for improving flexibility and allowing tree-shaking to remove the unused dictionaries from your bundle size.

Read more about the dictionaries in the Dictionaries section.

v3

import { uniqueNamesGenerator } from 'unique-names-generator' ; const randomName = uniqueNamesGenerator();

v4

import { uniqueNamesGenerator, Config, adjectives, colors, animals } from 'unique-names-generator' ; const config: Config = { dictionaries: [adjectives, colors, animals] } const randomName = uniqueNamesGenerator(config);

Migration guide from version 1 or 2

Unique names generator v3 implements a couple of breaking changes. If are upgrading your library from a version 1 or 2, you might be interested in knowing the following:

uniqueNamesGenerator

This will now work only when a dictionaries array is provided according to the v4 breaking change.

v2

import { uniqueNamesGenerator } from 'unique-names-generator' ; const randomName = uniqueNamesGenerator();

v4

import { uniqueNamesGenerator, Config, adjectives, colors, animals } from 'unique-names-generator' ; const config: Config = { dictionaries: [adjectives, colors, animals] } const randomName = uniqueNamesGenerator(config);

Separator

v2

import { uniqueNamesGenerator } from 'unique-names-generator' ; const shortName = uniqueNamesGenerator( '-' );

v4

import { uniqueNamesGenerator, Config, adjectives, colors, animals } from 'unique-names-generator' ; const config: Config = { dictionaries: [adjectives, colors, animals], separator: '-' } const shortName = uniqueNamesGenerator(config);

Short

The short property has been replaced by length so you can specify as many word as you want

v2

import { uniqueNamesGenerator } from 'unique-names-generator' ; const shortName = uniqueNamesGenerator( true );

v4

import { uniqueNamesGenerator, Config, adjectives, colors, animals } from 'unique-names-generator' ; const config: Config = { dictionaries: [adjectives, colors, animals], length: 2 } const shortName = uniqueNamesGenerator(config);

