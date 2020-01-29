Tiny utility to create unions and de-duplicated lists.

Example:

var uniqs = require ( 'uniqs' ); var foo = { foo : 23 }; var list = [ 3 , 2 , 2 , 1 , foo, foo]; uniqs(list);

You can pass multiple lists to create a union:

uniqs([ 2 , 1 , 1 ], [ 2 , 3 , 3 , 4 ], [ 4 , 3 , 2 ]);

Passing individual items works too:

uniqs( 3 , 2 , 2 , [ 1 , 1 , 2 ]);

Summary

Uniqueness is defined based on strict object equality.

The lists do not need to be sorted.

The resulting array contains the items in the order of their first appearance.

About

This package has been written to accompany utilities like flatten as alternative to full-blown libraries like underscore or lodash.

The implementation is optimized for simplicity rather than performance and looks like this:

module .exports = function uniqs ( ) { var list = Array .prototype.concat.apply([], arguments ); return list.filter( function ( item, i ) { return i == list.indexOf(item); }); };

License

MIT