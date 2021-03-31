uniqolor is a fast and lightweight javascript library for generating unique and beautiful colors from any texts or numbers.
$ npm install uniqolor
# or
$ yarn add uniqolor
ES6 Import:
import uniqolor from 'uniqolor';
CommonJS (like nodejs, webpack, and browserify):
const uniqolor = require('uniqolor');
AMD (like RequireJS):
define(['uniqolor'], function (uniqolor) {
// ...
})
<script>
Include
uniqolor.js or
uniqolor.min.js into your html file:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/uniqolor/dist/uniqolor.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
var color = uniqolor('Hello world!');
</script>
/* Generate unique color from texts or numbers */
uniqolor('Hello world!')
// { color: "#5cc653", isLight: true }
uniqolor('bf545d4c-5360-4158-a572-bd3e204185a9', { format: 'rgb' })
// { color: "rgb(128, 191, 64)", isLight: true }
uniqolor(123, {
saturation: [35, 70],
lightness: 25,
})
// { color: "#405926", isLight: false }
uniqolor(123, {
saturation: [35, 70],
lightness: 25,
differencePoint: 50,
})
// { color: "#405926", isLight: true }
/* Generate random color */
uniqolor.random()
// { color: "#644cc8", isLight: false }
uniqolor.random({ format: 'hsl' })
// { color: "hsl(89, 55%, 60%)", isLight: true }
uniqolor.random({
saturation: 80,
lightness: [70, 80],
})
// { color: "#c7b9da", isLight: true }
Object
Generate unique color from
value
Params:
value (type:
string|number)
options (type:
Object, default:
{})
options.format (type:
string, default:
'hex'): The color format, it can be one of
hex,
rgb or
hsl
options.saturation (type:
number|Array, default:
[50, 55]): Determines the color saturation, it can be a number or a range between 0 and 100
options.lightness (type:
number|Array, default:
[50, 60]): Determines the color lightness, it can be a number or a range between 0 and 100
options.differencePoint (type:
number, defualt:
130): Determines the color brightness difference point. We use it to obtain the
isLight value in the output, it can be a number between 0 and 255
Output:
color (type:
string): The generated color
isLight (type:
boolean): Determines whether the
color is a light color or a dark color (It's good for choosing a foreground color, like font color)
Object
Generate random color
Params:
options (type:
Object, default:
{})
options.format (type:
string, default:
'hex'): The color format, it can be one of
hex,
rgb or
hsl
options.saturation (type:
number|Array, default:
[50, 55]): Determines the color saturation, it can be a number or a range between 0 and 100
options.lightness (type:
number|Array, default:
[50, 60]): Determines the color lightness, it can be a number or a range between 0 and 100
options.differencePoint (type:
number, defualt:
130): Determines the color brightness difference point. We use it to obtain the
isLight value in the output, it can be a number between 0 and 255
Your ideas and contributions are welcome; check out our contributing guide
The unicorn shape in the logo made by Freepik is licensed by CC 3.0 BY
MIT © 2017 Rasool Dastoori