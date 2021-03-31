



Overview

uniqolor is a fast and lightweight javascript library for generating unique and beautiful colors from any texts or numbers.

Why uniqolor?

There is no need to store colors in the database anymore, just use uniqolor to generate colors at runtime and it will generate the same output every time, on any platform (Server, Browser or Mobile).

You can generate a unique color from UUID, MongoDB ObjectId or anything that can be converted to a string or number

You can generate a random color

You can control the color saturation and lightness

There is no need for an extra color library to change the color format or indicating whether the color brightness is light or dark

It's lightweight (~1.4KB gzipped)

Quick start

Using npm or yarn

npm install uniqolor or yarn add uniqolor

ES6 Import:

import uniqolor from 'uniqolor' ;

CommonJS (like nodejs, webpack, and browserify):

const uniqolor = require ( 'uniqolor' );

AMD (like RequireJS):

define([ 'uniqolor' ], function ( uniqolor ) { })

Using <script>

Include uniqolor.js or uniqolor.min.js into your html file:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/uniqolor/dist/uniqolor.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > var color = uniqolor( 'Hello world!' ); </ script >

Usage

uniqolor( 'Hello world!' ) uniqolor( 'bf545d4c-5360-4158-a572-bd3e204185a9' , { format : 'rgb' }) uniqolor( 123 , { saturation : [ 35 , 70 ], lightness : 25 , }) uniqolor( 123 , { saturation : [ 35 , 70 ], lightness : 25 , differencePoint : 50 , }) uniqolor.random() uniqolor.random({ format : 'hsl' }) uniqolor.random({ saturation : 80 , lightness : [ 70 , 80 ], })

Examples

API

uniqolor(value, [options]) ⇒ Object

Generate unique color from value

Params:

value (type: string|number )

(type: ) options (type: Object , default: {} )

(type: , default: ) options.format (type: string , default: 'hex' ): The color format, it can be one of hex , rgb or hsl

(type: , default: ): The color format, it can be one of , or options.saturation (type: number|Array , default: [50, 55] ): Determines the color saturation, it can be a number or a range between 0 and 100

(type: , default: ): Determines the color saturation, it can be a number or a range between 0 and 100 options.lightness (type: number|Array , default: [50, 60] ): Determines the color lightness, it can be a number or a range between 0 and 100

(type: , default: ): Determines the color lightness, it can be a number or a range between 0 and 100 options.differencePoint (type: number , defualt: 130 ): Determines the color brightness difference point. We use it to obtain the isLight value in the output, it can be a number between 0 and 255

Output:

color (type: string ): The generated color

(type: ): The generated color isLight (type: boolean ): Determines whether the color is a light color or a dark color (It's good for choosing a foreground color, like font color)

uniqolor.random([options]) ⇒ Object

Generate random color

Params:

options (type: Object , default: {} )

(type: , default: ) options.format (type: string , default: 'hex' ): The color format, it can be one of hex , rgb or hsl

(type: , default: ): The color format, it can be one of , or options.saturation (type: number|Array , default: [50, 55] ): Determines the color saturation, it can be a number or a range between 0 and 100

(type: , default: ): Determines the color saturation, it can be a number or a range between 0 and 100 options.lightness (type: number|Array , default: [50, 60] ): Determines the color lightness, it can be a number or a range between 0 and 100

(type: , default: ): Determines the color lightness, it can be a number or a range between 0 and 100 options.differencePoint (type: number , defualt: 130 ): Determines the color brightness difference point. We use it to obtain the isLight value in the output, it can be a number between 0 and 255

Contributing

Your ideas and contributions are welcome; check out our contributing guide

The unicorn shape in the logo made by Freepik is licensed by CC 3.0 BY

MIT © 2017 Rasool Dastoori