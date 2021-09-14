It will always create unique id's based on the current time, process and machine name.
// install with npm
npm install uniqid
// install with yarn
yarn add uniqid
import uniqid from 'uniqid';
console.log(uniqid()); // -> 4n5pxq24kpiob12og9
console.log(uniqid(), uniqid()); // -> 4n5pxq24kriob12ogd, 4n5pxq24ksiob12ogl
var uniqid = require('uniqid');
console.log(uniqid()); // -> 4n5pxq24kpiob12og9
console.log(uniqid(), uniqid()); // -> 4n5pxq24kriob12ogd, 4n5pxq24ksiob12ogl
Take advantage of content delivery networks for Prototyping/Mockups
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/browse/uniqid@5.5.0/UMD/uniqid.min.js"></script>
<script>
alert(`Here is an ID: ${uniqid()}`)
</script>
<title>Your App</title>
</head>
<body>
</body>
</html>
Generate 18 byte unique id's based on the time, process id and mac address. Works on multiple processes and machines.
uniqid() -> "4n5pxq24kpiob12og9"
uniqid('hello-') -> "hello-4n5pxq24kpiob12og9"
uniqid('hello-', '-goodbye') -> "hello-4n5pxq24kpiob12og9-goodbye"
// usage with suffix only
uniqid('', '-goodbye') -> "4n5pxq24kpiob12og9-goodbye"
uniqid(undefined, '-goodbye') -> "4n5pxq24kpiob12og9-goodbye"
Generate 12 byte unique id's based on the time and the process id. Works on multiple processes within a single machine but not on multiple machines.
uniqid.process() -> "24ieiob0te82"
Generate 8 byte unique id's based on the current time only. Recommended only on a single process on a single machine.
uniqid.time() -> "iob0ucoj"
Since browsers don't provide a Process ID and in most cases neither give a Mac Address using uniqid from Webpack, Browserify and Vite falls back to
uniqid.time() for all the other methods too. The browser is the single process, single machine case anyway.
Debug messages are turned off by default as of
v4.1.0. To turn on debug messages you'll need to set
uniqid_debug to
true before you require the module.
// enable debug messages
module.uniqid_debug = true;
// require the module
var uniqid = require('uniqid');
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2014-2021 Halász Ádám adam@aimform.com
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.