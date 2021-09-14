openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
uni

uniqid

by Adam Halasz
5.4.0 (see all)

Unique ID Generator

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

350K

GitHub Stars

554

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

uniqid logo

unqiid npm badge uniqid npm downloads badge

A Unique Hexatridecimal ID generator.

It will always create unique id's based on the current time, process and machine name.

// install with npm 
npm install uniqid

// install with yarn
yarn add uniqid

Usage

import uniqid from 'uniqid';

console.log(uniqid()); // -> 4n5pxq24kpiob12og9
console.log(uniqid(), uniqid()); // -> 4n5pxq24kriob12ogd, 4n5pxq24ksiob12ogl

Usage with Require

var uniqid = require('uniqid'); 

console.log(uniqid()); // -> 4n5pxq24kpiob12og9
console.log(uniqid(), uniqid()); // -> 4n5pxq24kriob12ogd, 4n5pxq24ksiob12ogl

Usage in Browser

Take advantage of content delivery networks for Prototyping/Mockups

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">

<head>
    <script src="https://unpkg.com/browse/uniqid@5.5.0/UMD/uniqid.min.js"></script>
    <script>
        alert(`Here is an ID: ${uniqid()}`)
    </script>

    <title>Your App</title>
</head>

<body>

</body>

</html>

Features

  • Very fast
  • Generates unique id's on multiple processes and machines even if called at the same time.
  • Shorter 8 and 12 byte versions with less uniqueness.

How it works

  • With the current time the ID's are always unique in a single process.
  • With the Process ID the ID's are unique even if called at the same time from multiple processes.
  • With the MAC Address the ID's are unique even if called at the same time from multiple machines and processes.

API:

uniqid( prefix optional string , suffix optional string )

Generate 18 byte unique id's based on the time, process id and mac address. Works on multiple processes and machines.

uniqid() -> "4n5pxq24kpiob12og9"
uniqid('hello-') -> "hello-4n5pxq24kpiob12og9"
uniqid('hello-', '-goodbye') -> "hello-4n5pxq24kpiob12og9-goodbye"

// usage with suffix only
uniqid('', '-goodbye') -> "4n5pxq24kpiob12og9-goodbye"
uniqid(undefined, '-goodbye') -> "4n5pxq24kpiob12og9-goodbye"

uniqid.process( prefix optional string , suffix optional string )

Generate 12 byte unique id's based on the time and the process id. Works on multiple processes within a single machine but not on multiple machines.

uniqid.process() -> "24ieiob0te82"

uniqid.time( prefix optional string , suffix optional string )

Generate 8 byte unique id's based on the current time only. Recommended only on a single process on a single machine.

uniqid.time() -> "iob0ucoj"

Webpack, Browserify, Vite

Since browsers don't provide a Process ID and in most cases neither give a Mac Address using uniqid from Webpack, Browserify and Vite falls back to uniqid.time() for all the other methods too. The browser is the single process, single machine case anyway.

Debug

Debug messages are turned off by default as of v4.1.0. To turn on debug messages you'll need to set uniqid_debug to true before you require the module.

// enable debug messages
module.uniqid_debug = true;

// require the module
var uniqid = require('uniqid');

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2014-2021 Halász Ádám adam@aimform.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial