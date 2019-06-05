A small JavaScript library for defining and using union types.
Union types are a way to group different values together. You can think of them as a powerful form of enums with the possibility to have additional data associated with the possible values.
union-type exports a single function
Type. Union types are created by
passing the
Type function a definition object. The easiest way to define
a Type is as follows:
function isNumber(n) { return typeof n === 'number'; }
var Point = Type({Point: [isNumber, isNumber]});
The keys of the object are the names of the values that the type can have. The values of the object are arrays describing the fields of the value. The fields can be described by a validator function. When a value of the type is constructed the values passed to the constructor will have to pass the validator predicate.
Alternatively the fields can be specified by one of the standard built-in
constructors
Number,
String,
Object,
Array or
Function. union-type
will detect these constructors and convert them to matching validator functions.
Thus the above example is equivalent to this:
var Point = Type({Point: [Number, Number]});
Instead of supplying only the types of the individual constructors it is also possible to define records using object descriptions:
var Point = Type({Point: {x: Number, y: Number}});
Furthermore it is possible to add instance methods. A Maybe type with a map function could thus be defined as follows:
var add = first => second => first + second;
var T = function () { return true; };
var Maybe = Type({Just: [T], Nothing: []});
Maybe.prototype.map = function(fn) {
return Maybe.case({
Nothing: () => Maybe.Nothing,
Just: (v) => Maybe.Just(fn(v))
}, this);
};
var just = Maybe.Just(1);
var nothing = Maybe.Nothing;
nothing.map(add(1)); // => Nothing
just.map(add(1)); // => Just(2)
Finally fields can be described in terms of other types.
var Shape = Type({
Circle: [Number, Point],
Rectangle: [Point, Point]
});
The values of a type can also have no fields at all.
var NotifySetting = Type({Mute: [], Vibrate: [], Sound: [Number]});
The
Type function returns an object with constructor function for the
different specified values. Thus, once you've defined a union type like this
var Point = Type({Point: [Number, Number]});
var Shape = Type({
Circle: [Number, Point],
Rectangle: [Point, Point]
});
You can create values like this:
var center = Point.Point(12, 7);
var radius = 8;
var circle = Shape.Circle(radius, center);
If you in any way pass a field value that does not match the specification a helpful error is thrown.
var p = Point.Point('foo', 4);
// throws TypeError: bad value 'foo' passed to first argument of constructor Point
As mentioned earlier you can also define records using object descriptions:
var Point = Type({Point: {x: Number, y: Number}});
Types defined using the record syntax have to be constructed using the respective
<name>Of constructor. The Point type above is hence constructed using
PointOf:
var p = Point.PointOf({x: 1, y: 1});
Alternatively records can be constructed in the same way as regular types.
var p = Point.Point(1, 1);
Every created type has a
case function available along with its value
constructors.
case can be used as a control structure for handling the
different values a type can have:
var Action = Type({Up: [], Right: [], Down: [], Left: [], Jump: [], Fire: [Number]});
var player = {x: 0, y: 0};
var advancePlayer = function(action, player) {
return Action.case({
Up: function() { return {x: player.x, y: player.y - 1}; },
Right: function() { return {x: player.x + 1, y: player.y}; },
Down: function() { return {x: player.x, y: player.y + 1}; },
Left: function() { return {x: player.x - 1, y: player.y}; },
_: function() { return player; }
}, action);
};
Or with ECMAScript 6 syntax.
const advancePlayer = (action, player) =>
Action.case({
Up: () => ({x: player.x, y: player.y - 1}),
Right: () => ({x: player.x + 1, y: player.y}),
Down: () => ({x: player.x, y: player.y + 1}),
Left: () => ({x: player.x - 1, y: player.y}),
_: () => player,
}, action);
case will extract the fields of a value and pass them in order to the
relevant function. A function to calculate the area of a shape could, for
instance, look like this.
var Shape = Type({Circle: [Number, Point],
Rectangle: [Point, Point]});
var area = (shape) =>
Shape.case({
Circle: (radius, _) => Math.PI * radius * radius,
Rectangle: (p1, p2) => (p2[0] - p1[0]) * (p2[1] - p1[1])
}, shape);
case is curried so we could have created the above function simply by
not passing the second parameter to
case.
var area = Shape.case({
Circle: (radius, _) => Math.PI * radius * radius,
Rectangle: (p1, p2) => (p2[0] - p1[0]) * (p2[1] - p1[1])
});
caseOn is similar to
case, but allows passing additional data directly
into each case function. With
caseOn, the
advancePlayer example from
before could be written in "point-free style" like this:
// No need to wrap this into a function that passes `player`
const advancePlayer = Action.caseOn({
Up: (player) => ({x: player.x, y: player.y - 1}),
Right: (player) => ({x: player.x + 1, y: player.y}),
Down: (player) => ({x: player.x, y: player.y + 1}),
Left: (player) => ({x: player.x - 1, y: player.y}),
_: (player) => player
});
advancePlayer(Action.Up, player);
As a catch all you can supply a property with the key
_ to case. When a type
doesn't match another handler
_ will be used. The fields will NOT be extracted
when matching on
_ as this may result in inconsistent argument positions.
const advancePlayerOnlyUp = (action, player) =>
Action.case({
Up: () => ({x: player.x, y: player.y - 1}),
_: () => player,
});
In addition to the static
case and
caseOn functions on a type, instances of
a type have
case and
caseOf methods, so for example
Action.case({
Up: () => ({x: player.x, y: player.y - 1}),
Right: () => ({x: player.x + 1, y: player.y}),
Down: () => ({x: player.x, y: player.y + 1}),
Left: () => ({x: player.x - 1, y: player.y}),
_: () => player,
}, action);
could equivalently be written as
action.case({
Up: () => ({x: player.x, y: player.y - 1}),
Right: () => ({x: player.x + 1, y: player.y}),
Down: () => ({x: player.x, y: player.y + 1}),
Left: () => ({x: player.x - 1, y: player.y}),
_: () => player,
});
If your type was defined using the record syntax you can access the fields through the name you specified:
var Person = Type({Person: {name: String, age: Number, shape: Shape}});
var person = Person.PersonOf({name: 'Simon', age: 21, shape: Circle});
var name = person.name;
var age = person.age;
var favoriteShape = person.shape;
If your type was not created using the record syntax the fields have to be extracted by indexing your union type:
var Person = Type({Person: [String, Number, Shape]});
var person = Person.Person('Simon', 21, Circle);
var name = person[0];
var age = person[1];
var favoriteShape = person[2];
Using the destructuring assignment in ECMAScript 6 it is possible to concisely extract all fields of a type.
var [name, age, favoriteShape] = person;
It is possible to define recursive union types. In the example below,
List is
being used in it's own definition, thus it is still
undefined when being
passed to
Type. Therefore
Type interprets
undefined as being a recursive
invocation of the type currently being defined.
var List = Type({Nil: [], Cons: [R.T, List]});
We can write a function that recursively prints the content of our cons list.
var toString = List.case({
Cons: (head, tail) => head + ' : ' + toString(tail),
Nil: () => 'Nil',
});
var list = List.Cons(1, List.Cons(2, List.Cons(3, List.Nil)));
console.log(toString(list)); // => '1 : 2 : 3 : Nil'
Type checking can be disabled, for instance in production, by setting
Type.check to
false.
union-type was made by paldepind and is released under the MIT license. I hope you find it useful.