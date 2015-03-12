A basic union-find data structure for node.js. For more information, see wikipdia:

Disjoint Set Datastructures

Union find data structures solve the incremental connectivity problem. (That is maintaining a spanning forest under incremental insertions of edges.) To handle fully dynamic connectivity, you can use a dynamic forest data structure.

Usage

Here is an example showing how to do connected component labelling. Assume we are given a graph with VERTEX_COUNT vertices and a list of edges stored in array represented by pairs of vertex indices:

var UnionFind = require ( 'union-find' ) var VERTEX_COUNT = 8 var edges = [ [ 0 , 1 ], [ 1 , 2 ], [ 2 , 3 ], [ 5 , 6 ], [ 7 , 1 ] ] var forest = new UnionFind(VERTEX_COUNT) for ( var i= 0 ; i<edges.length; ++i) { forest.link(edges[i][ 0 ], edges[i][ 1 ]) } var labels = new Array (VERTEX_COUNT) for ( var i= 0 ; i<VERTEX_COUNT; ++i) { labels[i] = forest.find(i) }

Installation

npm install union-find

API

var UnionFind = require ( 'union-find' )

Constructor

var forest = new UnionFind(numVertices)

Creates a new union-find data structure.

numVertices is the number of vertices in the graph

Returns A new union-find data structure

Methods

Returns the number of vertices in the forest

Creates a new vertex

Returns An integer id for the new vertex

Returns an identifier representing the connected component of any given vertex

Returns An integer id representing the connected component of v

Links a pair of connected components together

s and t are both vertices

Credits

(c) 2013-2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License