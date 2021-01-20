openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

unifile

by silexlabs
2.0.19 (see all)

Unified access to cloud storage services through a simple web API.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9

GitHub Stars

126

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Dropbox API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Unifile, unified access to cloud storage services.

Build Status Coverage Status Known Vulnerabilities bitHound Overall Score

Nodejs library to access cloud storage services with a common API.

NPM

Currently supported services

  • FTP
  • SFTP
  • Dropbox
  • GitHub: use git as a cloud with repository and branches as folder
  • RemoteStorage
  • WebDAV
  • Local filesystem (might be useful to copy from your drive to your cloud)

Motivation

With the rise of cloud services and the need to be independant of such or such provider, we decided to create a common tool to access a lot of online plateform.

This aim to give the user of your app the liberty of choosing where they want to store their data.

Use

Requirements

Use in your Node.js project

Add unifile lib to your project

$ npm install unifile --save

Vanilla Node.js

Unifile use an API similar to the native fs module but with Bluebird Promises instead of callbacks.

You can find the whole API documentation on the project page.

With Express

Then write a small Node.js server like this one. Or play with the sample:

$ cd samples
$ npm install
$ node simple-api-server.js

Then open http://localhost:6805/ and play with your cloud storages.

CloudExplorer

You could also take a look at the UI called CloudExplorer: here's a live demo.

Privacy

Most of the service in Unifile uses OAuth 2 to connect the user into the service. This means Unifile doesn't have the user credential at any time.

For the server that doesn't support OAuth, like FTP, the credentials are never stored.

In all case, Unifile never uses any data of the user.

License

license: MIT

Developer guide

Add a service

Unifile works with plugins to connect with more and more services. To find all the plugins available, you can follow the unifile tag on GitHub. Or you can browse this non-exhaustive list:

Unifile is built on modularity, meaning you can create a connector to a service a plug it in Unifile withouth modifying Unifile. So feel free to add any services you need! Don't forget to let us know about it so we could tell everyone 😉

Here is a list of services which could be useful

  • Google Drive
  • Amazon S3
  • CozyCloud, BTSync
  • SkyDrive, RapidShare, CloudMine, FilesAnywhere
  • SugarSync
  • Facebook (if possibe?)
  • a random list of other cloud storage services: Amazon Cloud Drive, Bitcasa, Box, DollyDrive, iCloud Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, SpiderOak, SugarSync, Wuala

Roadmap

Let's discuss this list of issues which set the future of unifile

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

dva
dropbox-v2-apiDropbox API wrapper for node
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
10K
df
dropbox-fs:package: Node FS wrapper for Dropbox
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
39
ndv
node-dropbox-v2Simple DropBox API V2 Client for Node.js
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
69
cloudrail-siUnified API Library for: Cloud Storage, Social Log-In, Social Interaction, Payment, Email, SMS, POIs, Video & Messaging. Included services are Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, OneDrive for Business, Box, Egnyte, PayPal, Stripe, Google Places, Foursquare, Yelp, YouTube, Vimeo, Twitch, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Line, Viber, Facebook, GitHub, Google+, LinkedIn, Slack, Twitter, Windows Live, Yahoo, Mailjet, Sendgrid, Twilio, Nexmo, Twizo.
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
13
ds
dropbox-sdkAn alternative Dropbox SDK for nodejs
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
See 8 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial