Unifile, unified access to cloud storage services.

Nodejs library to access cloud storage services with a common API.

Currently supported services

FTP

SFTP

Dropbox

GitHub: use git as a cloud with repository and branches as folder

RemoteStorage

WebDAV

Local filesystem (might be useful to copy from your drive to your cloud)

Motivation

With the rise of cloud services and the need to be independant of such or such provider, we decided to create a common tool to access a lot of online plateform.

This aim to give the user of your app the liberty of choosing where they want to store their data.

Use

Requirements

Use in your Node.js project

Add unifile lib to your project

$ npm install unifile

Vanilla Node.js

Unifile use an API similar to the native fs module but with Bluebird Promises instead of callbacks.

You can find the whole API documentation on the project page.

With Express

Then write a small Node.js server like this one. Or play with the sample:

cd samples npm install node simple-api-server.js

Then open http://localhost:6805/ and play with your cloud storages.

CloudExplorer

You could also take a look at the UI called CloudExplorer: here's a live demo.

Privacy

Most of the service in Unifile uses OAuth 2 to connect the user into the service. This means Unifile doesn't have the user credential at any time.

For the server that doesn't support OAuth, like FTP, the credentials are never stored.

In all case, Unifile never uses any data of the user.

License

license: MIT

Developer guide

Add a service

Unifile works with plugins to connect with more and more services. To find all the plugins available, you can follow the unifile tag on GitHub. Or you can browse this non-exhaustive list:

Unifile is built on modularity, meaning you can create a connector to a service a plug it in Unifile withouth modifying Unifile. So feel free to add any services you need! Don't forget to let us know about it so we could tell everyone 😉

Here is a list of services which could be useful

Google Drive

Amazon S3

CozyCloud, BTSync

SkyDrive, RapidShare, CloudMine, FilesAnywhere

SugarSync

Facebook (if possibe?)

a random list of other cloud storage services: Amazon Cloud Drive, Bitcasa, Box, DollyDrive, iCloud Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, SpiderOak, SugarSync, Wuala

Roadmap

Let's discuss this list of issues which set the future of unifile