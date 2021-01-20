Nodejs library to access cloud storage services with a common API.
Currently supported services
With the rise of cloud services and the need to be independant of such or such provider, we decided to create a common tool to access a lot of online plateform.
This aim to give the user of your app the liberty of choosing where they want to store their data.
Requirements
Add unifile lib to your project
$ npm install unifile --save
Unifile use an API similar to the native
fs module but with Bluebird Promises instead of callbacks.
You can find the whole API documentation on the project page.
Then write a small Node.js server like this one. Or play with the sample:
$ cd samples
$ npm install
$ node simple-api-server.js
Then open
http://localhost:6805/ and play with your cloud storages.
You could also take a look at the UI called CloudExplorer: here's a live demo.
Most of the service in Unifile uses OAuth 2 to connect the user into the service. This means Unifile doesn't have the user credential at any time.
For the server that doesn't support OAuth, like FTP, the credentials are never stored.
In all case, Unifile never uses any data of the user.
Unifile works with plugins to connect with more and more services. To find all the plugins available, you can follow the unifile tag on GitHub. Or you can browse this non-exhaustive list:
Unifile is built on modularity, meaning you can create a connector to a service a plug it in Unifile withouth modifying Unifile. So feel free to add any services you need! Don't forget to let us know about it so we could tell everyone 😉
Here is a list of services which could be useful
Let's discuss this list of issues which set the future of unifile