Node Sender API for the AeroGear Unified Push server
This version of the sender is compatible with the 1.1.x series of the UnifiedPush Server_
|Project Info
|License:
|Apache License, Version 2.0
|Build:
|npm
|End User Documentation:
|https://docs.aerogear.org
|Community Documentation:
|https://aerogear.org
|Issue tracker:
|https://issues.jboss.org/browse/AEROGEAR
|Mailing lists:
|https://groups.google.com/forum/#!forum/aerogear
Add the dependency to your project:
npm i unifiedpush-node-sender
Create a sender
const agSender = require('unifiedpush-node-sender');
const settings = {
url: '<pushServerURL e.g http(s)//host:port/context>',
applicationId: '<pushApplicationId e.g. 1234456-234320>',
masterSecret: '<masterSecret e.g. 1234456-234320>'
};
First get a handle on the
client object, then use the
client.sender.send method to send a message
agSender(settings).then((client) => {
client.sender.send(message, options).then((response) => {
console.log('success', response);
})
});
Similar to the
send method but passing an array of
{message, options} objects as parameter instead.
agSender(settings).then((client) => {
client.sender.sendBatch(messages).then((response) => {
console.log('success', response);
})
});
The Sender Class, It returns a Promise with the
client object
settings Object
url String - The URL of the Unified Push Server.
applicationId String - The id of an Application from the Unified Push Server
masterSecret String - The master secret for that Application
headers Object - The hash of custom HTTP headers / header overrides
message Object
alert String - message that will be displayed on the alert UI element
priority String - sets a processing priority on a push message. values can be 'normal' or 'high'
sound String - The name of a sound file
badge String - The number to display as the badge of the app icon
userData Object - any extra user data to be passed
message.apns Object
title String - A short string describing the purpose of the notification.
action String - The label of the action button
urlArgs Array - an array of values that are paired with the placeholders inside the urlFormatString value of your website.json file. Safari Only
titleLocKey String - The key to a title string in the Localizable.strings file for the current localization. iOS Only
titleLocArgs Array - Variable string values to appear in place of the format specifiers in title-loc-key. iOS Only
actionCategory String - the identifier of the action category for the interactive notification
contentAvailable Boolean - Provide this key with a value of 1 to indicate that new content is available. iOS Only
message.windows Object
type String - The type of message to send toast, raw, badge or tile.
duration String - Duration a Toast message is displayed 'long' or 'short'
badge String - Badge notifications type for badges that are not numbers (none, activity, alert, available, away, busy, newMessage, paused, playing, unavailable, error or attention), for numbers use the value in the main part of the message.
tileType String - Different type of tile messages with different sizes see the [tile template catalog]{@link https://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/windows/apps/hh761491.aspx} e.g. 'TileSquareText02' or 'TileWideBlockAndText02'
images Array - Images either local or remote need match the nubmer of the tileType
textFields Array - Texts needs to be same as the number of the tileType
options Object
options.config Object
ttl Number - the time to live in seconds. This value is supported by APNs and GCM Only
options.criteria Object
alias Array - a list of email or name strings
deviceType Array - a list of device types as strings
categories Array - a list of categories as strings
variants Array - a list of variantID's as strings
See LICENSE file
Join our user mailing list for any questions or help! We really hope you enjoy app development with AeroGear.
If you found a bug please create a ticket for us on Jira with some steps to reproduce it.