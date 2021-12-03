unified plugin to help make lint rules.
See the monorepo readme for more info on remark lint.
This package is a unified plugin that makes it a bit easier to create linting rules.
unified is a project that transforms content with abstract syntax trees (ASTs). This is a plugin that make it easier to inspect trees.
You can use this package when you want to make custom lint rules.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install unified-lint-rule
In Deno with Skypack:
import {lintRule} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/unified-lint-rule@2?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import {lintRule} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/unified-lint-rule@2?min'
</script>
import {lintRule} from 'unified-lint-rule'
const remarkLintFileExtension = lintRule(
'remark-lint:file-extension',
(tree, file, option = 'md') => {
var ext = file.extname
if (ext && ext.slice(1) !== option) {
file.message('Incorrect extension: use `' + option + '`')
}
}
)
export default remarkLintFileExtension
This package exports the following identifier:
lintRule.
There is no default export.
lintRule(origin|meta, rule)
Create a plugin.
origin (
string)
— treated as a
meta of
{origin}
meta (
Object)
— rule metadata
meta.origin (
string)
— message origin, either a rule name (
'file-extension') or both
a rule source and name joined with
: (
'remark-lint:file-extension')
meta.url (
string, optional)
— URL to documentation for messages
rule (
Function, optional)
— your code, like a transform function, except that an extra
option is
passed
A unified plugin that handles all kinds of options (see Configure in the monorepo readme for how them).
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
