unified plugin to help make lint rules.

See the monorepo readme for more info on remark lint.

What is this?

This package is a unified plugin that makes it a bit easier to create linting rules.

unified is a project that transforms content with abstract syntax trees (ASTs). This is a plugin that make it easier to inspect trees.

When should I use this?

You can use this package when you want to make custom lint rules.

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install unified-lint-rule

In Deno with Skypack:

import {lintRule} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/unified-lint-rule@2?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import {lintRule} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/unified-lint-rule@2?min' </ script >

Use

import {lintRule} from 'unified-lint-rule' const remarkLintFileExtension = lintRule( 'remark-lint:file-extension' , (tree, file, option = 'md' ) => { var ext = file.extname if (ext && ext.slice( 1 ) !== option) { file.message( 'Incorrect extension: use `' + option + '`' ) } } ) export default remarkLintFileExtension

API

This package exports the following identifier: lintRule . There is no default export.

Create a plugin.

Parameters

origin ( string ) — treated as a meta of {origin}

( ) — treated as a of meta ( Object ) — rule metadata

( ) — rule metadata meta.origin ( string ) — message origin, either a rule name ( 'file-extension' ) or both a rule source and name joined with : ( 'remark-lint:file-extension' )

( ) — message origin, either a rule name ( ) or both a rule source and name joined with ( ) meta.url ( string , optional) — URL to documentation for messages

( , optional) — URL to documentation for messages rule ( Function , optional) — your code, like a transform function, except that an extra option is passed

Returns

A unified plugin that handles all kinds of options (see Configure in the monorepo readme for how them).

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

