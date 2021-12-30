openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

unified-engine

by unifiedjs
9.0.4 (see all)

Engine to process multiple files with unified

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

104K

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

23

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

unified-engine

Build Coverage Downloads Sponsors Backers Chat

Engine to process multiple files with unified, allowing users to configure from the file system.

Projects

The following projects wrap the engine:

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported instead of required.

npm:

npm install unified-engine

Use

The following example processes all files in the current directory with a Markdown extension with remark, allows configuration from .remarkrc and package.json files, ignoring files from .remarkignore files, and more.

import {engine} from 'unified-engine'
import {remark} from 'remark'

engine(
  {
    processor: remark,
    files: ['.'],
    extensions: ['md', 'markdown', 'mkd', 'mkdn', 'mkdown'],
    pluginPrefix: 'remark',
    rcName: '.remarkrc',
    packageField: 'remarkConfig',
    ignoreName: '.remarkignore',
    color: true
  },
  done
)

function done(error) {
  if (error) throw error
}

Contents

API

This package exports the following identifiers: engine. There is no default export.

engine(options, callback)

Process files according to options and call callback when done.

options
  • processor (Processor) — unified processor to transform files
  • cwd (string, default: process.cwd()) — Directory to search files in, load plugins from, and more
  • files (Array.<string|VFile>, optional) — Paths or globs to files and directories, or virtual files, to process
  • extensions (Array.<string>, optional) — If files matches directories, include files with extensions
  • streamIn (ReadableStream, default: process.stdin) — Stream to read from if no files are found or given
  • filePath (string, optional) — File path to process the given file on streamIn as
  • streamOut (WritableStream, default: process.stdout) — Stream to write processed files to
  • streamError (WritableStream, default: process.stderr) — Stream to write the report (if any) to
  • out (boolean, default: depends) — Whether to write the processed file to streamOut
  • output (boolean or string, default: false) — Whether to write successfully processed files, and where to
  • alwaysStringify (boolean, default: false) — Whether to always serialize successfully processed files
  • tree (boolean, default: false) — Whether to treat both input and output as a syntax tree
  • treeIn (boolean, default: tree) — Whether to treat input as a syntax tree
  • treeOut (boolean, default: tree) — Whether to treat output as a syntax tree
  • inspect (boolean, default: false) — Whether to output a formatted syntax tree
  • rcName (string, optional) — Name of configuration files to load
  • packageField (string, optional) — Property at which configuration can be found in package.json files
  • detectConfig (boolean, default: whether rcName or packageField is given) — Whether to search for configuration files
  • rcPath (string, optional) — Filepath to a configuration file to load
  • settings (Object, optional) — Configuration for the parser and compiler of the processor
  • ignoreName (string, optional) — Name of ignore files to load
  • detectIgnore (boolean, default: whether ignoreName is given) — Whether to search for ignore files
  • ignorePath (string, optional) — Filepath to an ignore file to load
  • ignorePathResolveFrom ('dir' or 'cwd', default: 'dir') — Resolve patterns in ignorePath from the current working directory or the file’s directory
  • ignorePatterns (Array.<string>, optional) — Patterns to ignore in addition to ignore files, if any
  • silentlyIgnore (boolean, default: false) — Skip given files if they are ignored
  • plugins (Array|Object, optional) — Plugins to use
  • pluginPrefix (string, optional) — Optional prefix to use when searching for plugins
  • configTransform (Function, optional) — Transform config files from a different schema
  • reporter (string or function, default: import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter') — Reporter to use
  • reporterOptions (Object?, optional) — Config to pass to the used reporter
  • color (boolean, default: false) — Whether to report with ANSI color sequences
  • silent (boolean, default: false) — Report only fatal errors
  • quiet (boolean, default: silent) — Do not report successful files
  • frail (boolean, default: false) — Call back with an unsuccessful (1) code on warnings as well as errors

function callback(error[, code, context])

Called when processing is complete, either with a fatal error if processing went horribly wrong (probably due to incorrect configuration), or a status code and the processing context.

Parameters
  • error (Error) — Fatal error
  • code (number) — Either 0 if successful, or 1 if unsuccessful. The latter occurs if fatal errors happen when processing individual files, or if frail is set and warnings occur
  • context (Object) — Processing context, containing internally used information and a files array with the processed files

Plugins

doc/plugins.md describes in detail how plugins can add more files to be processed and handle all transformed files.

Configuration

doc/configure.md describes in detail how configuration files work.

Ignoring

doc/ignore.md describes in detail how ignore files work.

Contribute

See contributing.md in unifiedjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial