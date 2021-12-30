Engine to process multiple files with unified, allowing users to configure from the file system.

Projects

The following projects wrap the engine:

unified-args — Create CLIs for processors

— Create CLIs for processors unified-engine-gulp — Create Gulp plugins

— Create Gulp plugins unified-engine-atom — Create Atom Linters for processors

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install unified-engine

Use

The following example processes all files in the current directory with a Markdown extension with remark, allows configuration from .remarkrc and package.json files, ignoring files from .remarkignore files, and more.

import {engine} from 'unified-engine' import {remark} from 'remark' engine( { processor : remark, files : [ '.' ], extensions : [ 'md' , 'markdown' , 'mkd' , 'mkdn' , 'mkdown' ], pluginPrefix : 'remark' , rcName : '.remarkrc' , packageField : 'remarkConfig' , ignoreName : '.remarkignore' , color : true }, done ) function done ( error ) { if (error) throw error }

Contents

API

This package exports the following identifiers: engine . There is no default export.

Process files according to options and call callback when done.

processor ( Processor ) — unified processor to transform files

( ) — unified processor to transform files cwd ( string , default: process.cwd() ) — Directory to search files in, load plugins from, and more

( , default: ) — Directory to search files in, load plugins from, and more files ( Array.<string|VFile> , optional) — Paths or globs to files and directories, or virtual files, to process

( , optional) — Paths or globs to files and directories, or virtual files, to process extensions ( Array.<string> , optional) — If files matches directories, include files with extensions

( , optional) — If matches directories, include files with streamIn ( ReadableStream , default: process.stdin ) — Stream to read from if no files are found or given

( , default: ) — Stream to read from if no files are found or given filePath ( string , optional) — File path to process the given file on streamIn as

( , optional) — File path to process the given file on as streamOut ( WritableStream , default: process.stdout ) — Stream to write processed files to

( , default: ) — Stream to write processed files to streamError ( WritableStream , default: process.stderr ) — Stream to write the report (if any) to

( , default: ) — Stream to write the report (if any) to out ( boolean , default: depends) — Whether to write the processed file to streamOut

( , default: depends) — Whether to write the processed file to output ( boolean or string , default: false ) — Whether to write successfully processed files, and where to

( or , default: ) — Whether to write successfully processed files, and where to alwaysStringify ( boolean , default: false ) — Whether to always serialize successfully processed files

( , default: ) — Whether to always serialize successfully processed files tree ( boolean , default: false ) — Whether to treat both input and output as a syntax tree

( , default: ) — Whether to treat both input and output as a syntax tree treeIn ( boolean , default: tree ) — Whether to treat input as a syntax tree

( , default: ) — Whether to treat input as a syntax tree treeOut ( boolean , default: tree ) — Whether to treat output as a syntax tree

( , default: ) — Whether to treat output as a syntax tree inspect ( boolean , default: false ) — Whether to output a formatted syntax tree

( , default: ) — Whether to output a formatted syntax tree rcName ( string , optional) — Name of configuration files to load

( , optional) — Name of configuration files to load packageField ( string , optional) — Property at which configuration can be found in package.json files

( , optional) — Property at which configuration can be found in files detectConfig ( boolean , default: whether rcName or packageField is given) — Whether to search for configuration files

( , default: whether or is given) — Whether to search for configuration files rcPath ( string , optional) — Filepath to a configuration file to load

( , optional) — Filepath to a configuration file to load settings ( Object , optional) — Configuration for the parser and compiler of the processor

( , optional) — Configuration for the parser and compiler of the processor ignoreName ( string , optional) — Name of ignore files to load

( , optional) — Name of ignore files to load detectIgnore ( boolean , default: whether ignoreName is given) — Whether to search for ignore files

( , default: whether is given) — Whether to search for ignore files ignorePath ( string , optional) — Filepath to an ignore file to load

( , optional) — Filepath to an ignore file to load ignorePathResolveFrom ( 'dir' or 'cwd' , default: 'dir' ) — Resolve patterns in ignorePath from the current working directory or the file’s directory

( or , default: ) — Resolve patterns in from the current working directory or the file’s directory ignorePatterns ( Array.<string> , optional) — Patterns to ignore in addition to ignore files, if any

( , optional) — Patterns to ignore in addition to ignore files, if any silentlyIgnore ( boolean , default: false ) — Skip given files if they are ignored

( , default: ) — Skip given files if they are ignored plugins ( Array|Object , optional) — Plugins to use

( , optional) — Plugins to use pluginPrefix ( string , optional) — Optional prefix to use when searching for plugins

( , optional) — Optional prefix to use when searching for plugins configTransform ( Function , optional) — Transform config files from a different schema

( , optional) — Transform config files from a different schema reporter ( string or function , default: import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' ) — Reporter to use

( or , default: ) — Reporter to use reporterOptions ( Object? , optional) — Config to pass to the used reporter

( , optional) — Config to pass to the used reporter color ( boolean , default: false ) — Whether to report with ANSI color sequences

( , default: ) — Whether to report with ANSI color sequences silent ( boolean , default: false ) — Report only fatal errors

( , default: ) — Report only fatal errors quiet ( boolean , default: silent ) — Do not report successful files

( , default: ) — Do not report successful files frail ( boolean , default: false ) — Call back with an unsuccessful ( 1 ) code on warnings as well as errors

function callback(error[, code, context])

Called when processing is complete, either with a fatal error if processing went horribly wrong (probably due to incorrect configuration), or a status code and the processing context.

Parameters

error ( Error ) — Fatal error

( ) — Fatal error code ( number ) — Either 0 if successful, or 1 if unsuccessful. The latter occurs if fatal errors happen when processing individual files, or if frail is set and warnings occur

( ) — Either if successful, or if unsuccessful. The latter occurs if fatal errors happen when processing individual files, or if is set and warnings occur context ( Object ) — Processing context, containing internally used information and a files array with the processed files

Plugins

doc/plugins.md describes in detail how plugins can add more files to be processed and handle all transformed files.

Configuration

doc/configure.md describes in detail how configuration files work.

Ignoring

doc/ignore.md describes in detail how ignore files work.

