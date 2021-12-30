Engine to process multiple files with unified, allowing users to configure from the file system.
The following projects wrap the engine:
unified-args — Create CLIs for processors
unified-engine-gulp — Create Gulp plugins
unified-engine-atom — Create Atom Linters for processors
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install unified-engine
The following example processes all files in the current directory with a
Markdown extension with remark, allows configuration
from
.remarkrc and
package.json files, ignoring files from
.remarkignore
files, and more.
import {engine} from 'unified-engine'
import {remark} from 'remark'
engine(
{
processor: remark,
files: ['.'],
extensions: ['md', 'markdown', 'mkd', 'mkdn', 'mkdown'],
pluginPrefix: 'remark',
rcName: '.remarkrc',
packageField: 'remarkConfig',
ignoreName: '.remarkignore',
color: true
},
done
)
function done(error) {
if (error) throw error
}
This package exports the following identifiers:
engine.
There is no default export.
engine(options, callback)
Process files according to
options and call
callback when
done.
options
processor (
Processor)
— unified processor to transform files
cwd (
string, default:
process.cwd())
— Directory to search files in, load plugins from, and more
files (
Array.<string|VFile>, optional)
— Paths or globs to files and directories, or virtual files, to process
extensions (
Array.<string>, optional)
— If
files matches directories, include files with
extensions
streamIn (
ReadableStream, default:
process.stdin)
— Stream to read from if no files are found or given
filePath (
string, optional)
— File path to process the given file on
streamIn as
streamOut (
WritableStream, default:
process.stdout)
— Stream to write processed files to
streamError (
WritableStream, default:
process.stderr)
— Stream to write the report (if any) to
out (
boolean, default: depends)
— Whether to write the processed file to
streamOut
output (
boolean or
string, default:
false)
— Whether to write successfully processed files, and where to
alwaysStringify (
boolean, default:
false)
— Whether to always serialize successfully processed files
tree (
boolean, default:
false)
— Whether to treat both input and output as a syntax tree
treeIn (
boolean, default:
tree)
— Whether to treat input as a syntax tree
treeOut (
boolean, default:
tree)
— Whether to treat output as a syntax tree
inspect (
boolean, default:
false)
— Whether to output a formatted syntax tree
rcName (
string, optional)
— Name of configuration files to load
packageField (
string, optional)
— Property at which configuration can be found in
package.json files
detectConfig (
boolean, default: whether
rcName or
packageField is given)
— Whether to search for configuration files
rcPath (
string, optional)
— Filepath to a configuration file to load
settings (
Object, optional)
— Configuration for the parser and compiler of the processor
ignoreName (
string, optional)
— Name of ignore files to load
detectIgnore (
boolean, default: whether
ignoreName
is given)
— Whether to search for ignore files
ignorePath (
string, optional)
— Filepath to an ignore file to load
ignorePathResolveFrom (
'dir' or
'cwd',
default:
'dir')
— Resolve patterns in
ignorePath from the current working directory or the
file’s directory
ignorePatterns (
Array.<string>, optional)
— Patterns to ignore in addition to ignore files, if any
silentlyIgnore (
boolean, default:
false)
— Skip given files if they are ignored
plugins (
Array|Object, optional)
— Plugins to use
pluginPrefix (
string, optional)
— Optional prefix to use when searching for plugins
configTransform (
Function, optional)
— Transform config files from a different schema
reporter (
string or
function, default:
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter')
— Reporter to use
reporterOptions (
Object?, optional)
— Config to pass to the used reporter
color (
boolean, default:
false)
— Whether to report with ANSI color sequences
silent (
boolean, default:
false)
— Report only fatal errors
quiet (
boolean, default:
silent)
— Do not report successful files
frail (
boolean, default:
false)
— Call back with an unsuccessful (
1) code on warnings as well as errors
function callback(error[, code, context])
Called when processing is complete, either with a fatal error if processing went horribly wrong (probably due to incorrect configuration), or a status code and the processing context.
error (
Error) — Fatal error
code (
number) — Either
0 if successful, or
1 if unsuccessful.
The latter occurs if fatal errors happen when processing individual
files, or if
frail is set and warnings occur
context (
Object) — Processing context, containing internally used
information and a
files array with the processed files
doc/plugins.md describes in detail how plugins can add more files
to be processed and handle all transformed files.
doc/configure.md describes in detail how configuration files
work.
doc/ignore.md describes in detail how ignore files work.
See
contributing.md in
unifiedjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.