Interface for creating CLIs around unified processors.
Wrapper around
unifiedjs/unified-engine to configure it with
command-line arguments.
Should be
required and configured in an executable script, on its own, as it
handles the whole process.
unifiedjs.com, the website for unified provides a good overview
about what unified can do.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install unified-args
This example creates a CLI for remark, loading
remark- plugins,
searching for markdown files, and loading configuration and
ignore files.
cli (you can make it runnable with:
chmod +x cli):
#!/usr/bin/env node
import {args} from 'unified-args'
import extensions from 'markdown-extensions'
import {remark} from 'remark'
args({
processor: remark,
name: 'remark',
description:
'Markdown processor powered by plugins part of the unified collective',
version: '14.0.0',
pluginPrefix: 'remark',
extensions,
packageField: 'remarkConfig',
rcName: '.remarkrc',
ignoreName: '.remarkignore'
})
--help
--version
--output [path]
--rc-path <path>
--ignore-path <path>
--ignore-path-resolve-from dir|cwd
--ignore-pattern <globs>
--silently-ignore
--setting <settings>
--report <reporter>
--use <plugin>
--ext <extensions>
--watch
--tree
--tree-in
--tree-out
--inspect
--quiet
--silent
--frail
--file-path <path>
--stdout
--color
--config
--ignore
This package exports the following identifiers:
args.
There is no default export.
args(configuration)
Create a CLI for a unified processor.
configuration
All options are required.
processor (
Processor)
— Processor to transform files
(engine:
processor)
name (
string)
— Name of executable
description (
string)
— Description of executable
version (
string)
— Version of executable
extensions (
Array.<string>)
— Default file extensions to include
(engine:
extensions)
ignoreName (
string)
— Name of ignore files to load
(engine:
ignoreName)
rcName (
string)
— Name of configuration files to load
(engine:
rcName)
packageField (
string)
— Property at which configuration can be found in
package.json files
(engine:
packageField)
pluginPrefix (
string)
— Prefix to use when searching for plug-ins
(engine:
pluginPrefix)
CLIs created with unified-args, such as the example above, creates
an interface similar to the below (run
cli --help for accurate information):
Usage: remark [options] [path | glob ...]
Markdown processor powered by plugins
Options:
-h --help output usage information
-v --version output version number
-o --output [path] specify output location
-r --rc-path <path> specify configuration file
-i --ignore-path <path> specify ignore file
-s --setting <settings> specify settings
-e --ext <extensions> specify extensions
-u --use <plugins> use plugins
-w --watch watch for changes and reprocess
-q --quiet output only warnings and errors
-S --silent output only errors
-f --frail exit with 1 on warnings
-t --tree specify input and output as syntax tree
--report <reporter> specify reporter
--file-path <path> specify path to process as
--ignore-path-resolve-from dir|cwd resolve patterns in `ignore-path` from its directory or cwd
--ignore-pattern <globs> specify ignore patterns
--silently-ignore do not fail when given ignored files
--tree-in specify input as syntax tree
--tree-out output syntax tree
--inspect output formatted syntax tree
--[no-]stdout specify writing to stdout (on by default)
--[no-]color specify color in report (on by default)
--[no-]config search for configuration files (on by default)
--[no-]ignore search for ignore files (on by default)
Examples:
# Process `input.md`
$ remark input.md -o output.md
# Pipe
$ remark < input.md > output.md
# Rewrite all applicable files
$ remark . -o
All non-options are seen as input and can be:
cli readme.txt) and globs (
cli *.txt) pointing to files
to load
cli test) and globs (
cli fixtures/{in,out}) pointing to
directories.
These are searched for files with known extensions which are not
ignored by patterns in ignore files.
The default behavior is to exclude files in
node_modules and hidden
directories (those starting with a dot:
.) unless explicitly given
files
--help
cli --help
Output short usage information.
-h
--version
cli --version
Output version number.
-v
--output [path]
cli . --output
cli . --output doc
cli input.txt --output doc/output.text
Whether to write successfully processed files, and where to. Can be set from configuration files.
path, input files are overwritten when
successful
path and it points to an existing directory,
files are written to that directory (intermediate directories are not
created)
path, the parent directory of that path
exists, and one file is processed, the file is written to the given
path
-o
output
--rc-path <path>
cli . --rc-path config.json
File path to a JSON configuration file to load, regardless of
--config.
-r
rcPath
--ignore-path <path>
cli . --ignore-path .gitignore
File path to an ignore file to load, regardless of
--ignore.
-i
ignorePath
--ignore-path-resolve-from dir|cwd
cli . --ignore-path node_modules/my-config/my-ignore --ignore-path-resolve-from cwd
Resolve patterns in the ignore file from its directory (
dir, default) or the
current working directory (
cwd).
dir
ignorePathResolveFrom
--ignore-pattern <globs>
cli . --ignore-pattern docs/*.md
Additional patterns to use to ignore files.
ignorePatterns
--silently-ignore
cli **/*.md --silently-ignore
Skip given files which are ignored by ignore files, instead of warning about them.
silentlyIgnore
--setting <settings>
cli input.txt --setting alpha:true
cli input.txt --setting bravo:true --setting '"charlie": "delta"'
cli input.txt --setting echo-foxtrot:-2
cli input.txt --setting 'golf: false, hotel-india: ["juliet", 1]'
Configuration for the parser and compiler of the processor. Can be set from configuration files.
The given settings are JSON5, with one exception: surrounding braces must
not be used. Instead, use JSON syntax without braces, such as
"foo": 1, "bar": "baz".
-s
settings
--report <reporter>
cli input.txt --report ./reporter.js
cli input.txt --report vfile-reporter-json
cli input.txt --report json
cli input.txt --report json=pretty:2
cli input.txt --report 'json=pretty:"\t"'
cli input.txt --report pretty --report json # only last one is used
Reporter to load by its name or path, optionally with options, and use to report metadata about every processed file.
To pass options, follow the name by an equals sign (
=) and settings, which
have the same in syntax as
--setting <settings>.
The prefix
vfile-reporter- can be omitted.
Prefixed reporters are preferred over modules without prefix.
If multiple reporters are given, the last one is used.
vfile-reporter.
reporter and
reporterOptions.
The
quiet,
silent, and
color options may not
work with the used reporter.
If they are given, they are preferred over the same properties in reporter
settings.
--use <plugin>
cli input.txt --use man
cli input.txt --use 'toc=max-depth:3'
cli input.txt --use ./plugin.js
Plugin to load by its name or path, optionally with options, and use on every processed file. Can be set from configuration files.
To pass options, follow the plugin by an equals sign (
=) and settings, which
have the same in syntax as
--setting <settings>.
Plugins prefixed with the configured
pluginPrefix are preferred
over modules without prefix.
-u
plugins
--ext <extensions>
cli . --ext html
cli . --ext html,htm
Specify one or more extensions to include when searching for files.
If no extensions are given, uses the configured
extensions.
extensions
-e
extensions
--watch
cli . -qwo
Yields:
Watching... (press CTRL+C to exit)
Note: Ignoring `--output` until exit.
Process as normal, then watch found files and reprocess when they change.
The watch is stopped when
SIGINT is received (usually done by pressing
CTRL-C).
If
--output is given without
path it is not honored, to
prevent an infinite loop.
On operating systems other than Windows, when the watch closes, a final process
runs including
--output.
-w
--tree
cli --tree < input.json > output.json
Treat input as a syntax tree in JSON and output the transformed syntax tree. This runs neither the parsing nor the compilation phase.
-t
tree
--tree-in
cli --tree-in < input.json > input.txt
Treat input as a syntax tree in JSON. This does not run the parsing phase.
treeIn
--tree-out
cli --tree-out < input.txt > output.json
Output the transformed syntax tree. This does not run the compilation phase.
treeOut
--inspect
cli --inspect < input.txt
Output the transformed syntax tree, formatted with
unist-util-inspect.
This does not run the compilation phase.
inspect
--quiet
cli input.txt --quiet
Ignore files without any messages in the report. The default behavior is to show a success message.
-q
quiet
This option may not work depending on the reporter given in
--report.
The
quiet,
silent, and
color options may not
work with the used reporter.
--silent
cli input.txt --silent
Show only fatal errors in the report.
Turns
--quiet on.
-S
silent
This option may not work depending on the reporter given in
--report.
--frail
cli input.txt --frail
Exit with a status code of
1 if warnings or errors occur.
The default behavior is to exit with
1 on errors.
-f
frail
--file-path <path>
cli --file-path input.txt < input.txt > doc/output.txt
File path to process the given file on stdin(4) as, if any.
filePath
--stdout
cli input.txt --no-stdout
Whether to write a processed file to stdout(4).
--color
cli input.txt --no-color
Whether to output ANSI color codes in the report.
color
This option may not work depending on the reporter given in
--report.
--config
cli input.txt --no-config
Whether to load configuration files.
Searches for files with the configured
rcName:
$rcName (JSON),
$rcName.js (JavaScript),
$rcName.yml (YAML), and
$rcName.yaml (YAML); and
looks for the configured
packageField in
package.json files.
detectConfig
--ignore
cli . --no-ignore
Whether to load ignore files.
Searches for files named
$ignoreName.
detectIgnore
CLIs created with unified-args exit with:
1 on fatal errors
1 on warnings in
--frail mode,
0 on warnings otherwise
0 on success
CLIs can be debugged by setting the
DEBUG environment variable to
*, such as
DEBUG="*" cli example.txt.
See
contributing.md in
unifiedjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.