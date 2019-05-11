unidiff

unidiff adds support for creating unified diff format to jsdiff

The following snippet:

var unidiff = require('unidiff') var diff = unidiff.diffLines( 'a quick \ nbrown \ nfox \ njumped \ nover \ nthe \ nlazy \ ndog \ n ', 'a quick \ nbrown \ ncat \ njumped \ nat \ nthe \ nnot -so-lazy \ nfox \ n ' ) console.log(unidiff.formatLines(diff), {context: 2})

Produces this unified diff output:

- -- a +++ b @@ -1,8 +1,8 @@ a quick brown - fox +cat jumped - over +at the - lazy - dog +not-so-lazy +fox

This same output can be achieved more concisely using the diffAsText function:

console.log(require('unidiff').diffAsText( 'a quick \ nbrown \ nfox \ njumped \ nover \ nthe \ nlazy \ ndog \ n ', 'a quick \ nbrown \ ncat \ njumped \ nat \ nthe \ nnot -so-lazy \ nfox \ n ' ))

Both formatLines() and diffAsText() take a format options parameter with the following options.

{ aname: file name for input a, defaults to 'a' bname: file name for input b, defaults to 'b' pre_context: write up to this many unmodified lines before each change post_context: write up to this many unmodified lines after each change context: default values for pre_context and post_context (specify both in one setting) (context defaults to 3 when nothing is specified) format : format of output text . currently only "unified" is supported }

Differences From JSDiff

All js-diff functions are also availalbe in unidiff, with a couple minor changes:

unidiff.diffLines() and unidiff.diffAsText() accept arrays of strings as well as strings with new lines for input.

unidiff.diffLines() returns an empty array when there are no differences instead of an array with a single unmodified change.

Useful features to add to unidiff