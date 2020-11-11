openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
uni

unidecode

by Francois-Guillaume Ribreau
0.1.8 (see all)

📃 ASCII transliterations of Unicode text

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

211K

GitHub Stars

120

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Unidecode for NodeJS

Circle CI Deps Version Downloads extra

Twitter Follow available-for-advisory Get help on Codementor Slack

Unidecode is JavaScript port of the perl module Text::Unicode. It takes UTF-8 data and tries to represent it in US-ASCII characters (i.e., the universally displayable characters between 0x00 and 0x7F). The representation is almost always an attempt at transliteration -- i.e., conveying, in Roman letters, the pronunciation expressed by the text in some other writing system.

See Text::Unicode for the original README file, including methodology and limitations.

Note that all the files named 'x??.js' in data are derived directly from the equivalent perl file, and both sets of files are distributed under the perl license not the BSD license.

Installation

$ npm install unidecode

Usage

$ node
> var unidecode = require('unidecode');
> unidecode("aéà)àçé");
'aea)ace'
> unidecode("に間違いがないか、再度確認してください。再読み込みしてください。");
'niJian Wei iganaika, Zai Du Que Ren sitekudasai. Zai Du miIp misitekudasai. '

Changelog

I maintain this project in my free time, if it helped you please support my work via paypal or bitcoins, thanks a lot!

I accept pull-request !

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial