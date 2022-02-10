UI Toolset & Components Library for React Native
Check out our Docs.
Our Discord Channel
Download our Expo demo app
(You will need the Expo App)
See setup instructions here.
See breaking changes
please use
react-native-ui-lib
please use
react-native-ui-lib@^3.0.0
Load your foundations and presets (colors, typography, spacings, etc...)
// FoundationConfig.js
import {Colors, Typography, Spacings} from 'react-native-ui-lib';
Colors.loadColors({
primaryColor: '#2364AA',
secondaryColor: '#81C3D7',
textColor: '##221D23',
errorColor: '#E63B2E',
successColor: '#ADC76F',
warnColor: '##FF963C'
});
Typography.loadTypographies({
heading: {fontSize: 36, fontWeight: '600'},
subheading: {fontSize: 28, fontWeight: '500'},
body: {fontSize: 18, fontWeight: '400'},
});
Spacings.loadSpacings({
page: 20,
card: 12,
gridGutter: 16
});
Set default configurations to your components
// ComponentsConfig.js
import {ThemeManager} from 'react-native-ui-lib';
// with plain object
ThemeManager.setComponentTheme('Card', {
borderRadius: 8
});
// with a dynamic function
ThemeManager.setComponentTheme('Button', (props, context) => {
// 'square' is not an original Button prop, but a custom prop that can
// be used to create different variations of buttons in your app
if (props.square) {
return {
borderRadius: 0
};
}
});
Use it all together. Your configurations will be applied on uilib components so you can use them easily with modifiers.
// MyScreen.js
import React, {Component} from 'react';
import {View, Text, Card, Button} from 'react-native-ui-lib';
class MyScreen extends Component {
render() {
return (
<View flex padding-page>
<Text heading marginB-s4>My Screen</Text>
<Card height={100} center padding-card marginB-s4>
<Text body>This is an example card </Text>
</Card>
<Button label="Button" body bg-primaryColor square></Button>
</View>
);
}
}