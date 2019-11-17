openbase logo
unicode-properties

by foliojs
1.3.1 (see all)

Provides fast access to unicode character properties

Readme

unicode-properties

Provides fast access to unicode character properties. Uses unicode-trie to compress the properties for all code points into just 9.5KB. Currently, unicode-properties supports Unicode version 12.

Usage

npm install unicode-properties

var unicode = require('unicode-properties');

unicode.getCategory('2'.charCodeAt()) //=> 'Nd'
unicode.getNumericValue('2'.charCodeAt()) //=> 2

API

getCategory(codePoint)

Returns the unicode general category for the given code point.

getScript(codePoint)

Returns the script for the given code point.

getCombiningClass(codePoint)

Returns the canonical combining class for the given code point.

getEastAsianWidth(codePoint)

Returns the East Asian width for the given code point.

getNumericValue(codePoint)

Returns the numeric value for the given code point, or null if there is no numeric value for that code point.

isAlphabetic(codePoint)

Returns whether the code point is an alphabetic character.

isDigit(codePoint)

Returns whether the code point is a digit.

isPunctuation(codePoint)

Returns whether the code point is a punctuation character.

isLowerCase(codePoint)

Returns whether the code point is lower case.

isUpperCase(codePoint)

Returns whether the code point is upper case.

isTitleCase(codePoint)

Returns whether the code point is title case.

isWhiteSpace(codePoint)

Returns whether the code point is whitespace: specifically, whether the category is one of Zs, Zl, or Zp.

isBaseForm(codePoint)

Returns whether the code point is a base form. A code point of base form does not graphically combine with preceding characters.

isMark(codePoint)

Returns whether the code point is a mark character (e.g. accent).

License

MIT

