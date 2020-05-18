unhomoglyph

Replace all homoglyphs with base characters. Useful to detect similar strings. For example, to prohibit register similar looking nicknames at websites.

Data source - Recommended confusable mapping for IDN, v13.0.0.

Note! Text after transform is NOT intended be read by humans. For example, m will be transformed to r + n . Goal is to compare 2 strings after transform, to check if sources looks similar or not. If sources look similar, then transformed strings are equal.

Install

npm install unhomoglyph --save

Example

const unhomoglyph = require ( 'unhomoglyph' ); console .log(unhomoglyph( 'AΑАᎪᗅᴀꓮ' )); console .log(unhomoglyph( 'm' )); const username1 = 'm' ; const username2 = 'rn' ; if (unhomoglyph(username1) === unhomoglyph(username2)) { console .log( `" ${username1} " and " ${username2} look similar` ); }

npm run update

License

MIT