Replace all homoglyphs with base characters. Useful to detect similar strings. For example, to prohibit register similar looking nicknames at websites.
Data source - Recommended confusable mapping for IDN, v13.0.0.
Note! Text after transform is NOT intended be read by humans. For example,
m will be transformed to
r +
n. Goal is to compare 2 strings after
transform, to check if sources looks similar or not. If sources look similar,
then transformed strings are equal.
npm install unhomoglyph --save
const unhomoglyph = require('unhomoglyph');
console.log(unhomoglyph('AΑАᎪᗅᴀꓮ')); // => AAAAAAA
console.log(unhomoglyph('m')); // => rn (r + n)
//
// Compare nicknames
//
const username1 = 'm';
const username2 = 'rn';
if (unhomoglyph(username1) === unhomoglyph(username2)) {
console.log(`"${username1}" and "${username2} look similar`);
}
npm run update