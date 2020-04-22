ungrid

the simplest responsive css grid

ungrid is a tiny, responsive, table-based CSS grid system. The entire ungrid.css file is 97 bytes minified.

@ media (min-width: 30em ) { .row { width : 100% ; display : table; table-layout : fixed; } .col { display : table-cell; } }

Get started

Install with npm npm install ungrid

Install with Bower bower install ungrid

Or just copy and paste the contents of ungrid.min.css into your CSS file.

How to use

To use, simply put as many .col s as you wish in your .row s and the .col s will automatically be evenly spaced. This allows you to roll your own simple grids. See it in action.

< div class = "row" > < div class = "col" > ⚜ </ div > < div class = "col" > ⚜ </ div > < div class = "col" > ⚜ </ div > … < div class = "col" > ⚜ </ div > </ div >

