Unfurl

A metadata scraper with support for oEmbed, Twitter Cards and Open Graph Protocol for Node.js (>=v8.0.0)

The what

Unfurl (spread out from a furled state) will take a url and some options , fetch the url , extract the metadata we care about and format the result in a saine way. It supports all major metadata providers and expanding it to work for any others should be trivial.

The why

So you know when you link to something on Slack, or Facebook, or Twitter - they typically show a preview of the link. To do so they have crawled the linked website for metadata and enriched the link by providing more context about it. Which usually entails grabbing its title, description and image/player embed.

The how

npm install unfurl.js

url - string

opts - object of:

oembed?: boolean - support retrieving oembed metadata

- support retrieving oembed metadata timeout? number - req/res timeout in ms, it resets on redirect. 0 to disable (OS limit applies)

- req/res timeout in ms, it resets on redirect. 0 to disable (OS limit applies) follow?: number - maximum redirect count. 0 to not follow redirect

- maximum redirect count. 0 to not follow redirect compress?: boolean - support gzip/deflate content encoding

- support gzip/deflate content encoding size?: number - maximum response body size in bytes. 0 to disable

- maximum response body size in bytes. 0 to disable userAgent?: string - User-Agent string is often used for content negotiation

import { unfurl } from 'unfurl.js' const result = unfurl( 'https://github.com/trending' )

result is <Promise<Metadata>>

type Metadata = { title?: string description?: string keywords?: string [] favicon?: string author?: string oEmbed?: { type : 'photo' | 'video' | 'link' | 'rich' version?: string title?: string author_name?: string author_url?: string provider_name?: string provider_url?: string cache_age?: number thumbnails?: [{ url?: string width?: number height?: number }] } twitter_card: { card: string site?: string creator?: string creator_id?: string title?: string description?: string players?: { url: string stream?: string height?: number width?: number }[] apps: { iphone: { id: string name: string url: string } ipad: { id: string name: string url: string } googleplay: { id: string name: string url: string } } images: { url: string alt: string }[] } open_graph: { title: string type : string images?: { url: string secure_url?: string type : string width: number height: number }[] url?: string audio?: { url: string secure_url?: string type : string }[] description?: string determiner?: string locale: string locale_alt: string videos: { url: string stream?: string height?: number width?: number tags?: string [] }[] article: { published_time?: string modified_time?: string expiration_time?: string author?: string section?: string tags?: string [] } } }

The who 💖

(If you use unfurl.js too feel free to add your project)