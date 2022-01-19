A metadata scraper with support for oEmbed, Twitter Cards and Open Graph Protocol for Node.js (>=v8.0.0)
Unfurl (spread out from a furled state) will take a
url and some
options, fetch the
url, extract the metadata we care about and format the result in a saine way. It supports all major metadata providers and expanding it to work for any others should be trivial.
So you know when you link to something on Slack, or Facebook, or Twitter - they typically show a preview of the link. To do so they have crawled the linked website for metadata and enriched the link by providing more context about it. Which usually entails grabbing its title, description and image/player embed.
npm install unfurl.js
unfurl(url [, opts])
string
object of:
oembed?: boolean - support retrieving oembed metadata
timeout? number - req/res timeout in ms, it resets on redirect. 0 to disable (OS limit applies)
follow?: number - maximum redirect count. 0 to not follow redirect
compress?: boolean - support gzip/deflate content encoding
size?: number - maximum response body size in bytes. 0 to disable
userAgent?: string - User-Agent string is often used for content negotiation
import { unfurl } from 'unfurl.js'
const result = unfurl('https://github.com/trending')
<Promise<Metadata>>
type Metadata = {
title?: string
description?: string
keywords?: string[]
favicon?: string
author?: string
oEmbed?: {
type: 'photo' | 'video' | 'link' | 'rich'
version?: string
title?: string
author_name?: string
author_url?: string
provider_name?: string
provider_url?: string
cache_age?: number
thumbnails?: [{
url?: string
width?: number
height?: number
}]
}
twitter_card: {
card: string
site?: string
creator?: string
creator_id?: string
title?: string
description?: string
players?: {
url: string
stream?: string
height?: number
width?: number
}[]
apps: {
iphone: {
id: string
name: string
url: string
}
ipad: {
id: string
name: string
url: string
}
googleplay: {
id: string
name: string
url: string
}
}
images: {
url: string
alt: string
}[]
}
open_graph: {
title: string
type: string
images?: {
url: string
secure_url?: string
type: string
width: number
height: number
}[]
url?: string
audio?: {
url: string
secure_url?: string
type: string
}[]
description?: string
determiner?: string
locale: string
locale_alt: string
videos: {
url: string
stream?: string
height?: number
width?: number
tags?: string[]
}[]
article: {
published_time?: string
modified_time?: string
expiration_time?: string
author?: string
section?: string
tags?: string[]
}
}
}
(If you use unfurl.js too feel free to add your project)