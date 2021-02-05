Plugin for unexpected to allow for testing the full virtual DOM, and against the shallow renderer (replaces unexpected-react-shallow)
See the blog post for an introduction: https://medium.com/@bruderstein/the-missing-piece-to-the-react-testing-puzzle-c51cd30df7a0
The full documentation with all the assertions: http://bruderstein.github.io/unexpected-react
Note that in a mocha jsdom environment you also need a polyfill for
requestAnimationFrame
TestUtils.renderIntoDocument())
unexpected-react/test-renderer)
var todoList = TestUtils.renderIntoDocument(
);
expect(
todoList,
'to have rendered',
<div className='items'>
<TodoItem id={1}>
<span className="label">Buy flowers</span>
</TodoItem>
<TodoItem id={2}>
<span className="label">Mow the lawn</span>
</TodoItem>
<TodoItem id={3}>
<span className="label">Buy groceries</span>
</TodoItem>
</div>
);
expect(
<TodoList items={todoItems} />,
'when rendered',
'to have rendered',
<div className='items'>
<TodoItem id={1} label="Buy flowers" />
<TodoItem id={2} label="Mow the lawn" />
<TodoItem id={3} label="Buy groceries" />
</div>
);
eventTarget prop to identify where the event should be triggered)
expect(
todoList,
'with event click',
'on', <TodoItem id={2}><span className="label" eventTarget /></TodoItem>,
'to contain',
<TodoItem id={2}>
<div className='completed'>
<span>Completed!</span>
</div>
</TodoItem>
);
queried for then validating the render
expect(
todoList,
'queried for', <TodoItem id={2} />,
'to have rendered',
<TodoItem id={2}>
<div className='completed'/>
</TodoItem>
);
expect(todoList,
'with event click',
'on', <TodoItem id={1}><span className="label" eventTarget /></TodoItem>,
'queried for', <TodoItem id={1} />
).then(todoItem => {
// Here we're checking the state, but we could perform
// any operation on the instance of the component.
expect(todoItem.state, 'to satisfy', { completed: true });
});
const unexpected = require('unexpected');
const React = require('react');
const TestRenderer = require('react-test-renderer');
const expect = unexpected.clone().use(require('unexpected-react/test-renderer'));
describe('ClickCounterButton', function () {
it('shows the increased click count after a click event', function () {
const renderer = TestRenderer.create(<ClickCounterButton />);
expect(renderer,
'with event', 'click',
'to have rendered',
<button>Clicked {1} time</button>
);
});
});
npm install --save-dev unexpected unexpected-react
var unexpected = require('unexpected');
var unexpectedReact = require('unexpected-react');
var React = require('react');
var ReactTestUtils = require('react-dom/test-utils');
// Require the component we want to test
var MyComponent = require('../MyComponent');
// Declare our `expect` instance to use unexpected-react
var expect = unexpected.clone()
.use(unexpectedReact);
describe('MyComponent', function () {
it('renders a button', function () {
var renderer = ReactTestUtils.createRenderer();
renderer.render(<MyComponent />);
expect(renderer, 'to have rendered', <button>Click me</button>);
});
});
If you want to use the react-test-renderer, then
require('unexpected-react/test-renderer')
var unexpected = require('unexpected');
// Note that for the test-renderer, we need a different `require`
var unexpectedReact = require('unexpected-react/test-renderer');
var React = require('react');
var TestRenderer = require('react-test-renderer');
var MyComponent = require('../MyComponent');
// define our instance of the `expect` function to use unexpected-react
const expect = unexpected.clone()
.use(unexpectedReact);
describe('MyComponent', function () {
it('renders a button', function () {
var renderer = TestRenderer.create(<MyComponent />);
expect(renderer, 'to have rendered', <button>Click me</button>);
});
});
If you want to assert over the whole virtual DOM, then you need to emulate the DOM (note this library is not designed for use in the browser - it may be possible, but at the very least, you'll need to disable the react-devtools)
If you don't need the virtual DOM, and you're just using the shallow renderer,
then the order of the requires is not important, and you obviously don't need the
emulateDom.js require.
The order of
require's is important.
unexpected-react must be required before
react is required. That means
unexpected-react must be required
before any other file is required that requires React (e.g. your components!)
(You can also use the shallow renderer interchangeably with this setup)
// First require your DOM emulation file (see below)
require( '../testHelpers/emulateDom');
var unexpected = require('unexpected');
// then require unexpected-react
var unexpectedReact = require('unexpected-react');
// then react
var React = require('react');
// ...and optionally the addons
var TestUtils = require('react-dom/test-utils');
// then our component(s)
var MyComponent = require('../MyComponent);
// define our instance of the `expect` function to use unexpected-react
const expect = unexpected.clone()
.use(unexpectedReact);
describe('MyComponent', function () {
it('renders a button', function () {
var component = TestUtils.renderIntoDocument(<MyComponent />);
// All custom components and DOM elements are included in the tree,
// so you can assert to whatever level you wish
expect(component, 'to have rendered',
<MyComponent>
<button>Click me</button>
</MyComponent>);
});
});
unexpected-react works just the same with jest, complete with snapshot support (and you don't need your own DOM emulation, as jest has that built in). To use jest with the shallow and full renderers and include snapshot support, simply require
unexpected-react/jest. Snapshotting the shallow renderer and the full DOM rendering works out of the box, no need to add any extra packages.
e.g.
const unexpectedReact = require('unexpected-react/jest');
const expect = require('unexpected')
.clone()
.use(unexpectedReact);
This
expect will then be used instead of the default one provided by jest.
If you want to use the test renderer (the same as jest snapshots use), require
unexpected-react/test-renderer-jest.
e.g.
const unexpectedReact = require('unexpected-react/test-renderer-jest');
const expect = require('unexpected')
.clone()
.use(unexpectedReact);
If you're using Jest, you can skip this part, as it comes with built in jsdom support.
For React v16, we recommend using jsdom-global and the requireAnimationFrame polyfill from Erik Möller, Paul Irish and Tino Zijdel. For previous versions, you can use the boilerplate presented here.
The
emulateDom file depends on whether you want to use
domino, or
jsdom. If you're using Jest, jsdom is built in, so you can ignore this section.
For
jsdom:
// emulateDom.js - jsdom variant
if (typeof document === 'undefined') {
const jsdom = require('jsdom').jsdom;
global.document = jsdom('');
global.window = global.document.defaultView;
for (let key in global.window) {
if (!global[key]) {
global[key] = global.window[key];
}
}
}
For
domino:
// emulateDom.js - domino variant
if (typeof document === 'undefined') {
const domino = require('domino');
global.window = domino.createWindow('');
global.document = global.window.document;
global.navigator = { userAgent: 'domino' };
for (let key in global.window) {
if (!global[key]) {
global[key] = global.window[key];
}
}
}
v5.x.x is compatible with React v16 and up v4.x.x is compatible with React v15.5 and up v3.x.x is compatible with React v0.14.x and v15. Warning with v15.5, but supported v2.x.x is compatible with React v0.13.x and v0.14.x
It is not planned to make further releases of the v2 and v3 branch, but if you still need 0.13 / 0.14 support, and are missing things from v4/5, please raise an issue.
For the shallow renderer, you can assert on the renderer itself (you can also write the same assertion for the result of
getRenderOutput())
var renderer = TestUtils.createRenderer();
renderer.render(<MyButton />);
expect(renderer, 'to have rendered',
<button>
Button was clicked 1 times
</button>
);
If this fails for some reason, you get a nicely formatted error, with the differences highlighted:
expected
<button onClick={function bound onClick() { /* native code */ }}>
Button was clicked 0 times
</button>
to have rendered <button>Button was clicked 1 times</button>
<button onClick={function bound onClick() { /* native code */ }}>
Button was clicked 0 times // -Button was clicked 0 times
// +Button was clicked 1 times
</button>
You can also use
when rendered to directly render a component to a shallow renderer:
expect(<MyButton />,
'when rendered',
'to have rendered',
<button>
Button was clicked 1 times
</button>
);
If you've emulated the DOM, you can write a similar test, but using
ReactDOM.render() (or
TestUtils.renderIntoDocument())
var component = TestUtils.renderIntoDocument(<MyButton/>)
expect(component, 'to have rendered',
<button>
Button was clicked 1 times
</button>
);
expected
<MyButton>
<button onClick={function bound onClick() { /* native code */ }}>
Button was clicked 0 times
</button>
</MyButton>
to have rendered <button>Button was clicked 1 times</button>
<MyButton>
<button onClick={function bound onClick() { /* native code */ }}>
Button was clicked 0 times // -Button was clicked 0 times
// +Button was clicked 1 times
</button>
</MyButton>
Note the major difference between the shallow renderer and the "normal" renderer, is that child components are also rendered. That is easier to see with these example components:
var Text = React.createClass({
render() {
return <span>{this.props.content}</span>;
}
});
var App = React.createClass({
render() {
return (
<div className="testing-is-fun">
<Text content="hello" />
<Text content="world" />
</div>
);
}
});
Rendering the
App component with the shallow renderer will not render the
spans, only the
Text component with the props. If you wanted to test for the content of the span elements, you'd
need to use
TestUtils.renderIntoDocument(...), or
ReactDOM.render(...)
Because unexpected-react` by default ignores wrapper elements, and also "extra" children (child nodes that appear in the actual render, but are not in the expected result), it is possible to test both scenarios with the full renderer. To demonstrate, all the following tests will pass:
var component = TestUtils.renderIntoDocument(<App />);
// renders the Text components with the spans with the full renderer
expect(component, 'to have rendered',
<App>
<div className="testing-is-fun">
<Text content="hello">
<span>hello</span>
</Text>
<Text content="world">
<span>world</span>
</Text>
</div>
</App>
);
// renders the Text nodes with the full renderer'
expect(component, 'to have rendered',
<div className="testing-is-fun">
<Text content="hello" />
<Text content="world" />
</div>
);
// renders the spans with the full renderer
expect(component, 'to have rendered',
<div className="testing-is-fun">
<span>hello</span>
<span>world</span>
</div>
);
The first test shows the full virtual DOM that gets rendered. The second test skips the
<App> "wrapper"
component, and leaves out the
<span> children of the
<Text> components. The third tests skips both
the
<App> wrapper component, and the
<Text> wrapper component.
Because stateless components can't be instantiated,
renderIntoDocument won't return an instance back.
Using the shallow renderer works as shown in the first example.
For full rendering, use the
when deeply rendered to render the component
expect(<StatelessComponent name="Daniel" />,
'when deeply rendered',
'to have rendered',
<div>Hello, Daniel!</div>);
When using the normal renderer, unexpected-react makes use of
react-render-hook,
which utilises the code from the React devtools. As there is no way for
react-render-hook
to know when a test is completed, it has to keep a reference to every rendered component. Whilst this shouldn't normally be an issue,
if you use a test runner that keeps the process alive (such as wallaby.js), it is a good idea to call
unexpectedReact.clearAll() in a global
beforeEach() or
afterEach() block. This clears the cache of rendered nodes.
queried for implementation
We welcome pull requests, bug reports, and extra test cases. If you find something that doesn't work as you believe it should, or where the output isn't as good as it could be, raise an issue!
Huge thanks to @Munter for unexpected-dom, and along with @dmatteo from Podio for handing over the unexpected-react name.
Unexpected is a great library to work with, and I offer my sincere thanks to @sunesimonsen and @papandreou, who have created an assertion library that makes testing JavaScript a joy.
MIT