unexpected
●
by unexpectedjs
●
12.0.3
●
Unexpected - the extensible BDD assertion toolkit
●
npm i unexpected
Popularity
Downloads/wk
11.4K
GitHub Stars
363
Maintenance
Last Commit
1mo
ago
Contributors
22
Package
Dependencies
8
License
MIT
Type Definitions
DefinitelyTyped
Tree-Shakeable
No
?
Categories
Vanilla JavaScript Assertion
Readme
Unexpected
Extensible BDD assertion toolkit
Read
the documentation
.
Alternatives
chai
BDD / TDD assertion framework for node.js and the browser that can be paired with any testing framework.
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
5M
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
26
Top Feedback
18
Easy to Use
15
Great Documentation
12
Performant
enzyme
JavaScript Testing utilities for React
GitHub Stars
20K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
45
Top Feedback
13
Easy to Use
11
Great Documentation
2
Performant
assert
Node.js's require('assert') for all engines
GitHub Stars
267
Weekly Downloads
14M
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
zor
zora
Lightest, yet Fastest Javascript test runner for nodejs and browsers
GitHub Stars
440
Weekly Downloads
1K
cd
chai-dom
DOM assertions for the Chai assertion library using vanilla JavaScript
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
59K
