openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

unexpected

by unexpectedjs
12.0.3 (see all)

Unexpected - the extensible BDD assertion toolkit

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.4K

GitHub Stars

363

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Assertion

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Unexpected

Extensible BDD assertion toolkit

NPM version Build Status Coverage Status Gitter Github BrowserStack Status

Read the documentation.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

chaiBDD / TDD assertion framework for node.js and the browser that can be paired with any testing framework.
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
5M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
26
Top Feedback
18Easy to Use
15Great Documentation
12Performant
enzymeJavaScript Testing utilities for React
GitHub Stars
20K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.5/ 5
45
Top Feedback
13Easy to Use
11Great Documentation
2Performant
assertNode.js's require('assert') for all engines
GitHub Stars
267
Weekly Downloads
14M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
zor
zoraLightest, yet Fastest Javascript test runner for nodejs and browsers
GitHub Stars
440
Weekly Downloads
1K
cd
chai-domDOM assertions for the Chai assertion library using vanilla JavaScript
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
59K
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial