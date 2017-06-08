Convert HTML entities to HTML characters, e.g.
>converts to
>.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save unescape
var decode = require('unescape');
console.log(decode('<div>abc</div>'));
//=> '<div>abc</div>'
// get the default entities directly
console.log(decode.chars);
For performance, this library only handles the following common entities (split into groups for backward compatibility).
Only the following entities are converted by default.
|Character
|Description
|Entity Name
|Entity Number
<
|less than
<
<
>
|greater than
>
>
&
|ampersand
&
&
"
|double quotation mark
"
"
'
|single quotation mark (apostrophe)
'
'
Get the default entities as an object:
console.log(decode.chars);
Only the following entities are converted when
'extras' is passed as the second argument.
| Character | Description | Entity Name | Entity Number |
|
¢ | cent |
¢ |
¢ |
|
£ | pound |
£ |
£ |
|
¥ | yen |
¥ |
¥ |
|
€ | euro |
€ |
€ |
|
© | copyright |
© |
© |
|
® | registered trademark |
® |
® |
Example:
// convert only the "extras" characters
decode(str, 'extras');
// get the object of `extras` characters
console.log(decode.extras);
Convert both the defaults and extras:
decode(str, 'all');
Get all entities as an object:
console.log(decode.all);
If you need a more robust implementation, try one of the following libraries:
