unescape

by Jon Schlinkert
1.0.1 (see all)

Convert HTML entities to HTML characters, e.g. `&gt;` => `>`.

Readme

unescape

Convert HTML entities to HTML characters, e.g. &gt; converts to >.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save unescape

Usage

var decode = require('unescape');

console.log(decode('&lt;div&gt;abc&lt;/div&gt;'));
//=> '<div>abc</div>'

// get the default entities directly
console.log(decode.chars);

Characters

For performance, this library only handles the following common entities (split into groups for backward compatibility).

Default entities

Only the following entities are converted by default.

CharacterDescriptionEntity NameEntity Number
<less than&lt;&#60;
>greater than&gt;&#62;
&ampersand&amp;&#38;
"double quotation mark&quot;&#34;
'single quotation mark (apostrophe)&apos;&#39;

Get the default entities as an object:

console.log(decode.chars);

Extra entities

Only the following entities are converted when 'extras' is passed as the second argument.

| Character | Description | Entity Name | Entity Number | | ¢ | cent | &cent; | &#162; | | £ | pound | &pound; | &#163; | | ¥ | yen | &yen; | &#165; | | | euro | &euro; | &#8364; | | © | copyright | &copy; | &#169; | | ® | registered trademark | &reg; | &#174; |

Example:

// convert only the "extras" characters
decode(str, 'extras');
// get the object of `extras` characters
console.log(decode.extras);

All entities

Convert both the defaults and extras:

decode(str, 'all');

Get all entities as an object:

console.log(decode.all);

Alternatives

If you need a more robust implementation, try one of the following libraries:

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

Running tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on June 04, 2017.

