unescape

Convert HTML entities to HTML characters, e.g. > converts to > .

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save unescape

Usage

var decode = require ( 'unescape' ); console .log(decode( '<div>abc</div>' )); console .log(decode.chars);

Characters

For performance, this library only handles the following common entities (split into groups for backward compatibility).

Default entities

Only the following entities are converted by default.

Character Description Entity Name Entity Number < less than < < > greater than > > & ampersand & & " double quotation mark " " ' single quotation mark (apostrophe) ' '

Get the default entities as an object:

console .log(decode.chars);

Extra entities

Only the following entities are converted when 'extras' is passed as the second argument.

| Character | Description | Entity Name | Entity Number | | ¢ | cent | ¢ | ¢ | | £ | pound | £ | £ | | ¥ | yen | ¥ | ¥ | | € | euro | € | € | | © | copyright | © | © | | ® | registered trademark | ® | ® |

Example:

decode(str, 'extras' ); console .log(decode.extras);

All entities

Convert both the defaults and extras:

decode(str, 'all' );

Get all entities as an object:

console .log(decode.all);

Alternatives

If you need a more robust implementation, try one of the following libraries:

About

