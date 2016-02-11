Simple undo manager to provide undo and redo actions in JavaScript applications.
npm install undo-manager
bower install undo-manager
jspm install npm:undo-manager
Actions (typing a character, moving an object) are structured as command pairs: one command for destruction (undo) and one for creation (redo). Each pair is added to the undo stack:
var undoManager = new UndoManager();
undoManager.add({
undo: function() {
// ...
},
redo: function() {
// ...
}
});
Note that you are responsible for the initial creation; Undo Manager only bothers with destruction and recreation.
var undoManager = new UndoManager(),
people = {},
addPerson,
removePerson,
createPerson;
addPerson = function(id, name) {
people[id] = name;
};
removePerson = function(id) {
delete people[id];
};
createPerson = function (id, name) {
// first creation
addPerson(id, name);
// make undo-able
undoManager.add({
undo: function() {
removePerson(id)
},
redo: function() {
addPerson(id, name);
}
});
}
createPerson(101, "John");
createPerson(102, "Mary");
console.log("people", people); // {101: "John", 102: "Mary"}
undoManager.undo();
console.log("people", people); // {101: "John"}
undoManager.undo();
console.log("people", people); // {}
undoManager.redo();
console.log("people", people); // {101: "John"}
undoManager.undo();
Performs the undo action.
undoManager.redo();
Performs the redo action.
undoManager.clear();
Clears all stored states.
undoManager.setLimit(limit);
Set the maximum number of undo steps. Default: 0 (unlimited).
var hasUndo = undoManager.hasUndo();
Tests if any undo actions exist.
var hasRedo = undoManager.hasRedo();
Tests if any redo actions exist.
undoManager.setCallback(myCallback);
Get notified on changes.
var index = undoManager.getIndex();
Returns the index of the actions list.
var UndoManager = require('undo-manager')
If you only need a single instance of UndoManager throughout your application, it may be wise to create a module that exports a singleton:
In
undoManager.js:
var UndoManager = require('undo-manager'); // require the lib from node_modules
var singleton;
if (!singleton) {
singleton = new UndoManager();
}
module.exports = singleton;
Then in your app:
var undoManager = require('undoManager');
undoManager.add(...);
undoManager.undo();
If you are using RequireJS, you need to use the
shim config parameter.
Assuming
require.js and
domReady.js are located in
js/extern, the
index.html load call would be:
<script src="js/extern/require.js" data-main="js/demo"></script>
And
demo.js would look like this:
requirejs.config({
baseUrl: "js",
paths: {
domReady: "extern/domReady",
app: "../demo",
undomanager: "../../js/undomanager",
circledrawer: "circledrawer"
},
shim: {
"undomanager": {
exports: "UndoManager"
},
"circledrawer": {
exports: "CircleDrawer"
}
}
});
require(["domReady", "undomanager", "circledrawer"], function(domReady, UndoManager, CircleDrawer) {
"use strict";
var undoManager,
circleDrawer,
btnUndo,
btnRedo,
btnClear;
undoManager = new UndoManager();
circleDrawer = new CircleDrawer("view", undoManager);
// etcetera
});