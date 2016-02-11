openbase logo
undo-manager

by Arthur Clemens
1.0.5 (see all)

Simple Javascript undo and redo independent of other libraries

Readme

Undo Manager

Simple undo manager to provide undo and redo actions in JavaScript applications.

Demos

Installation

npm

npm install undo-manager

Bower

bower install undo-manager

jspm

jspm install npm:undo-manager

Background

Actions (typing a character, moving an object) are structured as command pairs: one command for destruction (undo) and one for creation (redo). Each pair is added to the undo stack:

var undoManager = new UndoManager();
undoManager.add({
    undo: function() {
        // ...
    },
    redo: function() {
        // ...
    }
});

Note that you are responsible for the initial creation; Undo Manager only bothers with destruction and recreation.

Example

var undoManager = new UndoManager(),
    people = {},
    addPerson,
    removePerson,
    createPerson;        

addPerson = function(id, name) {
    people[id] = name;
};

removePerson = function(id) {
    delete people[id];
};

createPerson = function (id, name) {
    // first creation
    addPerson(id, name);

    // make undo-able
    undoManager.add({
        undo: function() {
            removePerson(id)
        },
        redo: function() {
            addPerson(id, name);
        }
    });
}

createPerson(101, "John");
createPerson(102, "Mary");

console.log("people", people); // {101: "John", 102: "Mary"}

undoManager.undo();
console.log("people", people); // {101: "John"}

undoManager.undo();
console.log("people", people); // {}

undoManager.redo();
console.log("people", people); // {101: "John"}

Methods

undoManager.undo();

Performs the undo action.

undoManager.redo();

Performs the redo action.

undoManager.clear();

Clears all stored states.

undoManager.setLimit(limit);

Set the maximum number of undo steps. Default: 0 (unlimited).

var hasUndo = undoManager.hasUndo();

Tests if any undo actions exist.

var hasRedo = undoManager.hasRedo();

Tests if any redo actions exist.

undoManager.setCallback(myCallback);

Get notified on changes.

var index = undoManager.getIndex();

Returns the index of the actions list.

Use with CommonJS (Webpack, Browserify, Node, etc)

npm install undo-manager

var UndoManager = require('undo-manager')

If you only need a single instance of UndoManager throughout your application, it may be wise to create a module that exports a singleton:

In undoManager.js:

    var UndoManager = require('undo-manager'); // require the lib from node_modules
    var singleton;

    if (!singleton) {
        singleton = new UndoManager();
    }

    module.exports = singleton;

Then in your app:

    var undoManager = require('undoManager');

    undoManager.add(...);
    undoManager.undo();

Use with RequireJS

If you are using RequireJS, you need to use the shim config parameter.

Assuming require.js and domReady.js are located in js/extern, the index.html load call would be:

<script src="js/extern/require.js" data-main="js/demo"></script>

And demo.js would look like this:

requirejs.config({
    baseUrl: "js",
    paths: {
        domReady: "extern/domReady",
        app: "../demo",
        undomanager: "../../js/undomanager",
        circledrawer: "circledrawer"
    },
    shim: {
        "undomanager": {
            exports: "UndoManager"
        },
        "circledrawer": {
            exports: "CircleDrawer"
        }
    }
});

require(["domReady", "undomanager", "circledrawer"], function(domReady, UndoManager, CircleDrawer) {
    "use strict";

    var undoManager,
        circleDrawer,
        btnUndo,
        btnRedo,
        btnClear;

    undoManager = new UndoManager();
    circleDrawer = new CircleDrawer("view", undoManager);

    // etcetera
});

