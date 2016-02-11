Undo Manager

Simple undo manager to provide undo and redo actions in JavaScript applications.

Installation

npm

npm install undo-manager

Bower

bower install undo-manager

jspm

jspm install npm:undo-manager

Background

Actions (typing a character, moving an object) are structured as command pairs: one command for destruction (undo) and one for creation (redo). Each pair is added to the undo stack:

var undoManager = new UndoManager(); undoManager.add({ undo : function ( ) { }, redo : function ( ) { } });

Note that you are responsible for the initial creation; Undo Manager only bothers with destruction and recreation.

Example

var undoManager = new UndoManager(), people = {}, addPerson, removePerson, createPerson; addPerson = function ( id, name ) { people[id] = name; }; removePerson = function ( id ) { delete people[id]; }; createPerson = function ( id, name ) { addPerson(id, name); undoManager.add({ undo : function ( ) { removePerson(id) }, redo : function ( ) { addPerson(id, name); } }); } createPerson( 101 , "John" ); createPerson( 102 , "Mary" ); console .log( "people" , people); undoManager.undo(); console .log( "people" , people); undoManager.undo(); console .log( "people" , people); undoManager.redo(); console .log( "people" , people);

Methods

undoManager .undo ();

Performs the undo action.

undoManager .redo ();

Performs the redo action.

undoManager .clear ();

Clears all stored states.

undoManager.setLimit( limit );

Set the maximum number of undo steps. Default: 0 (unlimited).

var hasUndo = undoManager.hasUndo();

Tests if any undo actions exist.

var hasRedo = undoManager.hasRedo();

Tests if any redo actions exist.

undoManager .setCallback ( myCallback );

Get notified on changes.

var index = undoManager.getIndex();

Returns the index of the actions list.

Use with CommonJS (Webpack, Browserify, Node, etc)

var UndoManager = require('undo-manager')

If you only need a single instance of UndoManager throughout your application, it may be wise to create a module that exports a singleton:

In undoManager.js :

var UndoManager = require ( 'undo-manager' ); var singleton; if (!singleton) { singleton = new UndoManager(); } module .exports = singleton;

Then in your app:

var undoManager = require ( 'undoManager' ); undoManager.add(...); undoManager.undo();

Use with RequireJS

If you are using RequireJS, you need to use the shim config parameter.

Assuming require.js and domReady.js are located in js/extern , the index.html load call would be:

< script src = "js/extern/require.js" data-main = "js/demo" > </ script >

And demo.js would look like this: