A HTTP/1.1 client, written from scratch for Node.js.
Undici means eleven in Italian. 1.1 -> 11 -> Eleven -> Undici. It is also a Stranger Things reference.
Have a question about using Undici? Open a Q&A Discussion or join our official OpenJS Slack channel.
npm i undici
The benchmark is a simple
hello world example using a
number of unix sockets (connections) with a pipelining depth of 10 running on Node 16.
The benchmarks below have the simd feature enabled.
|Tests
|Samples
|Result
|Tolerance
|Difference with slowest
|http - no keepalive
|15
|4.63 req/sec
|± 2.77 %
|-
|http - keepalive
|10
|4.81 req/sec
|± 2.16 %
|+ 3.94 %
|undici - stream
|25
|62.22 req/sec
|± 2.67 %
|+ 1244.58 %
|undici - dispatch
|15
|64.33 req/sec
|± 2.47 %
|+ 1290.24 %
|undici - request
|15
|66.08 req/sec
|± 2.48 %
|+ 1327.88 %
|undici - pipeline
|10
|66.13 req/sec
|± 1.39 %
|+ 1329.08 %
|Tests
|Samples
|Result
|Tolerance
|Difference with slowest
|http - no keepalive
|50
|3546.49 req/sec
|± 2.90 %
|-
|http - keepalive
|15
|5692.67 req/sec
|± 2.48 %
|+ 60.52 %
|undici - pipeline
|25
|8478.71 req/sec
|± 2.62 %
|+ 139.07 %
|undici - request
|20
|9766.66 req/sec
|± 2.79 %
|+ 175.39 %
|undici - stream
|15
|10109.74 req/sec
|± 2.94 %
|+ 185.06 %
|undici - dispatch
|25
|10949.73 req/sec
|± 2.54 %
|+ 208.75 %
import { request } from 'undici'
const {
statusCode,
headers,
trailers,
body
} = await request('http://localhost:3000/foo')
console.log('response received', statusCode)
console.log('headers', headers)
for await (const data of body) {
console.log('data', data)
}
console.log('trailers', trailers)
Using the body mixin from the Fetch Standard.
import { request } from 'undici'
const {
statusCode,
headers,
trailers,
body
} = await request('http://localhost:3000/foo')
console.log('response received', statusCode)
console.log('headers', headers)
console.log('data', await body.json())
console.log('trailers', trailers)
This section documents our most commonly used API methods. Additional APIs are documented in their own files within the docs folder and are accessible via the navigation list on the left side of the docs site.
undici.request([url, options]): Promise
Arguments:
string | URL | UrlObject
RequestOptions
Dispatcher - Default: getGlobalDispatcher
String - Default:
PUT if
options.body, otherwise
GET
Integer - Default:
0
Returns a promise with the result of the
Dispatcher.request method.
Calls
options.dispatcher.request(options).
See Dispatcher.request for more details.
undici.stream([url, options, ]factory): Promise
Arguments:
string | URL | UrlObject
StreamOptions
Dispatcher - Default: getGlobalDispatcher
String - Default:
PUT if
options.body, otherwise
GET
Integer - Default:
0
Dispatcher.stream.factory
Returns a promise with the result of the
Dispatcher.stream method.
Calls
options.dispatcher.stream(options, factory).
See Dispatcher.stream for more details.
undici.pipeline([url, options, ]handler): Duplex
Arguments:
string | URL | UrlObject
PipelineOptions
Dispatcher - Default: getGlobalDispatcher
String - Default:
PUT if
options.body, otherwise
GET
Integer - Default:
0
Dispatcher.pipeline.handler
Returns:
stream.Duplex
Calls
options.dispatch.pipeline(options, handler).
See Dispatcher.pipeline for more details.
undici.connect([url, options]): Promise
Starts two-way communications with the requested resource using HTTP CONNECT.
Arguments:
string | URL | UrlObject
ConnectOptions
Dispatcher - Default: getGlobalDispatcher
Integer - Default:
0
(err: Error | null, data: ConnectData | null) => void (optional)
Returns a promise with the result of the
Dispatcher.connect method.
Calls
options.dispatch.connect(options).
See Dispatcher.connect for more details.
undici.fetch(input[, init]): Promise
Implements fetch.
Only supported on Node 16.5+.
This is experimental and is not yet fully compliant with the Fetch Standard. We plan to ship breaking changes to this feature until it is out of experimental. Help us improve the test coverage by following instructions at nodejs/undici/#951.
Basic usage example:
import {fetch} from 'undici';
async function fetchJson() {
const res = await fetch('https://example.com')
const json = await res.json()
console.log(json);
}
request.body
A body can be of the following types:
In this implementation of fetch,
request.body now accepts
Async Iterables. It is not present in the Fetch Standard.
import { fetch } from "undici";
const data = {
async *[Symbol.asyncIterator]() {
yield "hello";
yield "world";
},
};
(async () => {
await fetch("https://example.com", { body: data, method: 'POST' });
})();
response.body
Nodejs has two kinds of streams: web streams which follow the API of the WHATWG web standard found in browsers, and an older Node-specific streams API.
response.body returns a readable web stream. If you would prefer to work with a Node stream you can convert a web stream using
.fromWeb().
import {fetch} from 'undici';
import {Readable} from 'node:stream';
async function fetchStream() {
const response = await fetch('https://example.com')
const readableWebStream = response.body;
const readableNodeStream = Readable.fromWeb(readableWebStream);
}
This section documents parts of the Fetch Standard which Undici does not support or does not fully implement.
The Fetch Standard allows users to skip consuming the response body by relying on garbage collection to release connection resources. Undici does not do the same. Therefore, it is important to always either consume or cancel the response body.
Garbage collection in Node is less aggressive and deterministic (due to the lack of clear idle periods that browser have through the rendering refresh rate) which means that leaving the release of connection resources to the garbage collector can lead to excessive connection usage, reduced performance (due to less connection re-use), and even stalls or deadlocks when running out of connections.
// Do
const headers = await fetch(url)
.then(async res => {
for await (const chunk of res.body) {
// force consumption of body
}
return res.headers
})
// Do not
const headers = await fetch(url)
.then(res => res.headers)
undici.upgrade([url, options]): Promise
Upgrade to a different protocol. See MDN - HTTP - Protocol upgrade mechanism for more details.
Arguments:
string | URL | UrlObject
UpgradeOptions
Dispatcher - Default: getGlobalDispatcher
Integer - Default:
0
(error: Error | null, data: UpgradeData) => void (optional)
Returns a promise with the result of the
Dispatcher.upgrade method.
Calls
options.dispatcher.upgrade(options).
See Dispatcher.upgrade for more details.
undici.setGlobalDispatcher(dispatcher)
Dispatcher
Sets the global dispatcher used by Common API Methods.
undici.getGlobalDispatcher()
Gets the global dispatcher used by Common API Methods.
Returns:
Dispatcher
UrlObject
string | number (optional)
string (optional)
string (optional)
string (optional)
string (optional)
string (optional)
string (optional)
This section documents parts of the HTTP/1.1 specification which Undici does not support or does not fully implement.
Undici does not support the
Expect request header field. The request
body is always immediately sent and the
100 Continue response will be
ignored.
Refs: https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc7231#section-5.1.1
Undici will only use pipelining if configured with a
pipelining factor
greater than
1.
Undici always assumes that connections are persistent and will immediately pipeline requests, without checking whether the connection is persistent. Hence, automatic fallback to HTTP/1.0 or HTTP/1.1 without pipelining is not supported.
Undici will immediately pipeline when retrying requests after a failed connection. However, Undici will not retry the first remaining requests in the prior pipeline and instead error the corresponding callback/promise/stream.
Undici will abort all running requests in the pipeline when any of them are aborted.
Since it is not possible to manually follow an HTTP redirect on server-side,
Undici returns the actual response instead of an
opaqueredirect filtered one
when invoked with a
manual redirect. This aligns
fetch() with the other
implementations in Deno and Cloudflare Workers.
Refs: https://fetch.spec.whatwg.org/#atomic-http-redirect-handling
MIT