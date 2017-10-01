Undertaker custom registry supporting forward referenced tasks.

The focus of gulp 4.0 is to make the 90% use case extremely easy, but we don't want to completely unsupport the 10% use cases. We have noticed patterns people use and things they want to do (and have worked around), like serial execution. However, I believe forward referenced tasks (as defined in https://github.com/gulpjs/gulp/issues/802) are an edge case that is better handled with other patterns (coming soon: links to better patterns). If you must use forward referenced tasks, you can set this as a custom registry before registering any tasks.

Example

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var FwdRef = require ( 'undertaker-forward-reference' ); gulp.registry(FwdRef()); gulp.task( 'default' , gulp.series( 'forward-ref' )); gulp.task( 'forward-ref' , function ( cb ) { cb(); });

API

Constructor for the registry. Pass an instance of this registry to gulp.registry .

License

MIT