var fs = require('fs');
var Undertaker = require('undertaker');
var taker = new Undertaker();
taker.task('task1', function(cb){
// do things
cb(); // when everything is done
});
taker.task('task2', function(){
return fs.createReadStream('./myFile.js')
.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('./myFile.copy.js'));
});
taker.task('task3', function(){
return new Promise(function(resolve, reject){
// do things
resolve(); // when everything is done
});
});
taker.task('combined', taker.series('task1', 'task2'));
taker.task('all', taker.parallel('combined', 'task3'));
Task functions can be completed in any of the ways supported by
async-done
new Undertaker([registryInstance])
The constructor is used to create a new instance of
Undertaker. Each instance of
Undertaker gets its own instance of a registry. By default, the registry is an
instance of
undertaker-registry
but it can be an instance of any other registry that follows the Custom Registries API.
To use a custom registry, pass a custom registry instance (
new CustomRegistry([options])) when
instantiating a new
Undertaker instance. This will use the custom registry instance for that
Undertaker instance.
task([taskName,] fn)
Both a
getter and
setter for tasks.
If a string (
taskName) is given as the only argument, it behaves as a
getter
and returns the wrapped task (not the original function). The wrapped task has a
unwrap
method that will return the original function.
If a function (
fn) and optionally a string (
taskName) is given, it behaves as
a
setter and will register the task by the
taskName. If
taskName is not
specified, the
name or
displayName property of the function is used as the
taskName.
Will throw if:
getter:
taskName is missing or not a string.
setter:
taskName is missing and
fn is anonymous.
setter:
fn is missing or not a function.
series(taskName || fn...)
Takes a variable amount of strings (
taskName) and/or functions (
fn) and
returns a function of the composed tasks or functions. Any
taskNames are
retrieved from the registry using the
get method.
When the returned function is executed, the tasks or functions will be executed in series, each waiting for the prior to finish. If an error occurs, execution will stop.
parallel(taskName || fn...)
Takes a variable amount of strings (
taskName) and/or functions (
fn) and
returns a function of the composed tasks or functions. Any
taskNames are
retrieved from the registry using the
get method.
When the returned function is executed, the tasks or functions will be executed in parallel, all being executed at the same time. If an error occurs, all execution will complete.
registry([registryInstance])
Optionally takes an instantiated registry object. If no arguments are passed, returns
the current registry object. If an instance of a registry (
customRegistry) is passed
the tasks from the current registry will be transferred to it and the current registry
will be replaced with the new registry.
The ability to assign new registries will allow you to pre-define/share tasks or add custom functionality to your registries. See Custom Registries for more information.
tree([options])
Optionally takes an
options object and returns an object representing the
tree of registered tasks. The object returned is
archy
compatible. Also, each node has a
type property that can be used to determine if the node is a
task or
function.
options
options.deep
Whether or not the whole tree should be returned.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
lastRun(task, [precision])
Takes a string or function (
task) and returns a timestamp of the last time the task
was run successfully. The time will be the time the task started.
Returns
undefined if the task has not been run.
If a task errors, the result of
lastRun will be undefined because the task
should probably be re-run from scratch to get into a good state again.
The timestamp is always given in millisecond but the time resolution can be
rounded using the
precision parameter. The use case is to be able to compare a build time
to a file time attribute. On node v0.10 or with file system like HFS or FAT,
fs.stat time attributes like
mtime precision is one second.
Assuming
undertakerInst.lastRun('someTask') returns
1426000001111,
undertakerInst.lastRun('someTask', 1000) returns
1426000001000.
The default time resolution is
1000 on node v0.10,
0 on node 0.11+ but
it can be overwritten using
UNDERTAKER_TIME_RESOLUTION environment variable.
Custom registries are constructor functions allowing you to pre-define/share tasks or add custom functionality to your registries.
A registry's prototype should define:
init(taker): receives the undertaker instance to set pre-defined tasks using the
task(taskName, fn) method.
get(taskName): returns the task with that name
or
undefined if no task is registered with that name.
set(taskName, fn): add task to the registry. If
set modifies a task, it should return the new task.
tasks(): returns an object listing all tasks in the registry.
You should not call these functions yourself; leave that to Undertaker, so it can keep its metadata consistent.
The easiest way to create a custom registry is to inherit from undertaker-registry:
var util = require('util');
var DefaultRegistry = require('undertaker-registry');
function MyRegistry(){
DefaultRegistry.call(this);
}
util.inherits(MyRegistry, DefaultRegistry);
module.exports = MyRegistry;
To share common tasks with all your projects, you can expose an
init method on the registry
prototype and it will receive the
Undertaker instance as the only argument. You can then use
undertaker.task(name, fn) to register pre-defined tasks.
For example you might want to share a
clean task:
var fs = require('fs');
var util = require('util');
var DefaultRegistry = require('undertaker-registry');
var del = require('del');
function CommonRegistry(opts){
DefaultRegistry.call(this);
opts = opts || {};
this.buildDir = opts.buildDir || './build';
}
util.inherits(CommonRegistry, DefaultRegistry);
CommonRegistry.prototype.init = function(takerInst){
var buildDir = this.buildDir;
var exists = fs.existsSync(buildDir);
if(exists){
throw new Error('Cannot initialize common tasks. ' + buildDir + ' directory exists.');
}
takerInst.task('clean', function(){
return del([buildDir]);
});
}
module.exports = CommonRegistry;
Then to use it in a project:
var Undertaker = require('undertaker');
var CommonRegistry = require('myorg-common-tasks');
var taker = new Undertaker(CommonRegistry({ buildDir: '/dist' }));
taker.task('build', taker.series('clean', function build(cb) {
// do things
cb();
}));
By controlling how tasks are added to the registry, you can decorate them.
For example if you wanted all tasks to share some data, you can use a custom registry to bind them to that data. Be sure to return the altered task, as per the description of registry methods above:
var util = require('util');
var Undertaker = require('undertaker');
var DefaultRegistry = require('undertaker-registry');
// Some task defined somewhere else
var BuildRegistry = require('./build.js');
var ServeRegistry = require('./serve.js');
function ConfigRegistry(config){
DefaultRegistry.call(this);
this.config = config;
}
util.inherits(ConfigRegistry, DefaultRegistry);
ConfigRegistry.prototype.set = function set(name, fn) {
// The `DefaultRegistry` uses `this._tasks` for storage.
var task = this._tasks[name] = fn.bind(this.config);
return task;
};
var taker = new Undertaker();
taker.registry(new BuildRegistry());
taker.registry(new ServeRegistry());
// `taker.registry` will reset each task in the registry with
// `ConfigRegistry.prototype.set` which will bind them to the config object.
taker.registry(new ConfigRegistry({
src: './src',
build: './build',
bindTo: '0.0.0.0:8888'
}));
taker.task('default', taker.series('clean', 'build', 'serve', function(cb) {
console.log('Server bind to ' + this.bindTo);
console.log('Serving' + this.build);
cb();
}));
MIT