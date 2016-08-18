A means to provide interceptors (i.e. hooks) when performing asynchronous actions.
.perform(action, arg0, /* arg1, ... */, work, callback)
This is the core API for invoking hooks provided by
Understudy. Each call to
perform for the same
action should have a consistent argument signature because this is what will be expected by each of the before and after hooks for the
action. The overall flow control is:
before hooks for
action.
work function for
action.
after hooks for action`.
callback with results from
work function.
.before(action, arg0, /* arg1, ... */, next)
Called before the
work function is executed in perform with exactly the arguments passed to
.perform. Nothing passed to
next have an impact on the flow control above except any error is supplied short-circuits execution to the callback.
.after(action, arg0, /* arg1, ... */, next)
Called after the
work function is executed in perform with exactly the
arguments passed to
.perform. Nothing passed to
next have an impact on the
flow control above except any error is supplied short-circuits execution to
the callback.
While the above statement is true when using
.perform,
after hooks acquire a
waterfall like behavior with
.waterfall where the result of work function
gets passed to the
after hooks. Each after hook is then able to mutate the
arguments passed to the next one. Strongly discouraged to change number of
arguments for your user's sanity.
.waterfall(action, arg0, /* arg1, ... */, work, callback)
This is a slightly different
perform that is very useful for when you have to
modify state received from a function in a sequence of configurable hooks.
before hooks for
action.
work function for
action.
after hooks for
action with the result returned from the
work
function.
callback with results from the
after hooks execution (if any) and
otherwise the results from the
work function.
Let's consider a real-world application with two interceptable actions:
start: Application has started
http:request: Application has received an incoming HTTP request.
We could easily implement this
App behavior in
Understudy:
var Understudy = require('understudy');
var App = module.exports = function App() {
Understudy.call(this);
};
//
// Starts the application after running before and
// after hooks.
//
App.prototype.start = function (options, callback) {
this.perform('start', options, function (next) {
//
// Here, `options` may have been mutated from the execution
// of the before hooks.
// ...
// Do some other async thing
// ...
// These arguments are passed to the final callback unless
// short-circuited by an error here, or in an after hook.
//
next(null, options);
}, callback);
};
App.prototype.handle = function (req, res) {
req.times = {
start: process.hrtime()
};
this.perform('http:request', req, res, function (next) {
req.times.middle = process.hrtime();
req.times.begin = process.hrtime(req.times.start);
next();
}, function (err) {
if (err) {
//
// Do some error handling.
//
}
req.times.total = process.hrtime(req.times.start);
req.times.after = process.hrtime(req.times.middle);
console.log([
'Total time: %s',
' Before hooks: %s',
' After hooks: %s'
].join('\n'), format(req.times.total), format(req.times.begin), format(req.times.after));
res.end();
});
}
//
// Now we consume a new app with hooks.
//
var http = require('http');
var app = new App();
app.before('start', function (options, next) {
var server = options.server = http.createServer(function (req, res) {
app.handle(req, res);
});
server.listen(options.port, next);
});
app.after('start', function (options, next) {
console.log('App started on %s', options.port);
});
app.before('http:request', function (req, res, next) {
//
// Do something asynchronous.
//
next();
});
app.start({ port: 8080 }, function () {
console.log('ok');
});
//
// Format process.hrtime()
//
function format(s) {
return (s[0] * 1e3 + s[1] / 1e6) / 1e3;
}
Each
before and
after hook can provide an optional error to short-circuit evaluation of the flow that would normally follow it. This error will be provided to your
callback, when supplied. In the event that you DO NOT provide a
callback and a
before,
after or
work function responds with an
Error IT WILL BE IGNORED AND FLOW WILL CONTINUE. e.g.
var Understudy = require('understudy');
var actor = new Understudy();
actor.before('always', function (next) {
next(new Error('I always fail'));
});
actor.after('always', function (next) {
console.log('I always get called. NO MATTER WHAT');
console.log('BUT, only when no callback is supplied.');
next(new Error('Another swallowed error'));
});
actor.perform('always', function (done) {
done(new Error('Errors are ignored here too.'));
});
In other words (as in the above example): if you do not supply a callback to your
.perform then
understudy will consider all of your
before,
after and
work functions as "fire and forget".