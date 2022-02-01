openbase logo
understrap

by understrap
1.0.1 (see all)

Underscores + Bootstrap = Understrap, the renowned open-source WordPress starter theme.

195

GitHub Stars

2.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

16d ago

Contributors

116

Package

Dependencies

1

License

GPL-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

=== Understrap === Contributors: howarddc Tags: one-column, two-columns, three-columns, left-sidebar, right-sidebar, custom-background, custom-logo, custom-menu, featured-images, footer-widgets, full-width-template, theme-options, translation-ready Requires at least: 5.0 Tested up to: 5.7.2 Requires PHP: 5.2 License: GNU General Public License v3 or later License URI: http://www.gnu.org/licenses/gpl-3.0.html

== Description ==

The renowned WordPress starter theme framework that combined Underscores and Bootstrap. Trusted by more than 100,000 developers for building handcrafted, custom WordPress sites.

Website: https://understrap.com

Child Theme Project: https://github.com/understrap/understrap-child

== Installation ==

  1. In your admin panel, go to Appearance -> Themes and click the 'Add New' button.
  2. Type in Understrap in the search form and press the 'Enter' key on your keyboard.
  3. Click on the 'Activate' button to use your new theme right away.
  4. Do not edit the theme files directly. We recommend creating a child theme for custom development. Full developer documentation: https://docs.understrap.com/

== Privacy ==

== Changelog ==

== Copyright ==

Understrap WordPress Theme, 2021 Howard Development & Consulting, LLC Understrap is distributed under the terms of the GNU GPL.

This program is free software: you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the GNU General Public License as published by the Free Software Foundation, either version 3 of the License, or (at your option) any later version.

This program is distributed in the hope that it will be useful, but WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. See the GNU General Public License for more details.

This theme bundles the following third-party resources:

