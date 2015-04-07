This is a wrapper for underscore.string to use it as a FP-library or with a library like lodash-fp or Ramda

Usage

In Node.js and Browserify

Install from npm

npm install underscore .string .fp

Require individual functions

var include = require ( "underscore.string.fp/include" ); var includeHello = include( 'Hello' ); includeHello( "Hello world!" ); includeHello( "Nope" );

or load the full library to compose functions

var rockit = S( S.titleize(), S.insert( 'rocks' , 9 ), S.trim( '_' ) ); rockit( "__stoeffel !__" );

but especially when using with Browserify the individual function approach is recommended because using it you only add those functions to your bundle you use.

Others

The dist/underscore.string.fp.js file is an UMD build. You can load it using an AMD loader such as RequireJS or just stick it to a web page and access the library from the S global.

Ramda integration

You can use it with ramda.

R.map(S.camelize(), [ 'Moo boo' , 'Foo bar' ]);

R.filter(S.startsWith( '.' ), [ '.vimrc' , 'foo.md' , '.zshrc' ]);

lodash-fp integration

You can use it with lodash-fp.

_.map(S.camelize(), [ 'Moo boo' , 'Foo bar' ]);

_.filter(S.startsWith( '.' ), [ '.vimrc' , 'foo.md' , '.zshrc' ]);

Download

Development version Uncompressed with Comments

Production version Minified

API

Individual functions

numberFormat(number) => string

Formats the numbers.

numberFormat( 1000 );

numberFormatDecimal(decimals, number) => string

Formats the numbers.

numberFormatDecimal( 2 )( 1000 );

numberFormatSeparator(decimalSeparator, orderSeparator, decimal, number) => string

Formats the numbers.

numberFormatSeparator( "." , "'" , 5 , 123456789.123 );

levenshtein(string1, string2) => number

Calculates Levenshtein distance between two strings.

levenshtein( "kitten" )( "kittah" );

capitalize(string) => string

Converts first letter of the string to uppercase.

capitalize()( "foo Bar" ); capitalize( "foo Bar" );

decapitalize(string) => string

Converts first letter of the string to lowercase.

decapitalize()( "Foo Bar" ); decapitalize( "Foo Bar" );

chop(step, string) => array

chop( 3 )( "whitespace" );

clean(string) => string

Trim and replace multiple spaces with a single space.

clean()( " foo bar " ); clean( " foo bar " );

chars(string) => array

chars()( "Hello" ); chars( "Hello" );

swapCase(string) => string

Returns a copy of the string in which all the case-based characters have had their case swapped.

swapCase()( "hELLO" ); swapCase( "hELLO" );

include(substring, string) => boolean

Tests if string contains a substring.

include( "ob" )( "foobar" );

count(substring, string) => number

count( "l" )( "Hello world" );

escapeHTML(string) => string

Converts HTML special characters to their entity equivalents.

escapeHTML()( "<div>Blah blah blah</div>" ); escapeHTML( "<div>Blah blah blah</div>" );

unescapeHTML(string) => string

Converts entity characters to HTML equivalents.

unescapeHTML()( "<div>Blah blah blah</div>" ); unescapeHTML( "<div>Blah blah blah</div>" );

insert(substring, index, string) => string

insert( "world" , 6 )( "Hello " );

replaceAll(replace, find, string) => string

replaceAll( "a" )( "o" )( "foo" );

replaceAllIgnoreCase(replace, find, string) => string

replaceAll( "a" )( "o" )( "fOo" );

isBlank(string) => boolean

isBlank( "" ); isBlank( "

" ); isBlank( " " ); isBlank( "a" );

join(separator, strings) => string

Joins strings together with given separator

join( " " )([ "foo" , "bar" ]);

lines(str) => array

Split lines to an array

lines()( "Hello

World" ); lines( "Hello

World" );

dedent(str) => string

Dedent unnecessary indentation

Credits go to @sindresorhus. This implementation is similar to https://github.com/sindresorhus/strip-indent

dedent()( " Hello

World" ); dedent( "\t\tHello

\t\t\t\tWorld" );

dedentPattern(pattern, str) => string

Dedent by a pattern.

dedentPattern( " " )( " Hello

World" );

reverse(string) => string

Return reversed string:

reverse()( "foobar" ); reverse( "foobar" );

splice(substring, howmany, index, string) => string

Like an array splice.

splice( "epeli" )( 7 )( 30 )( "https://edtsech@bitbucket.org/edtsech/underscore.strings" );

startsWith(starts, string) => boolean

This method checks whether the string begins with starts .

startsWith( "image" )( "image.gif" );

startsWithAt(starts, position, string) => boolean

This method checks whether the string begins with starts at position .

startsWithAt( 1 )( "vim" )( ".vimrc" );

endsWith(ends, string) => boolean

This method checks whether the string ends with ends .

endsWith( "gif" )( "image.gif" );

endsWithAt(position, ends, string) => boolean

This method checks whether the string ends with ends at position .

endsWithAt( 9 )( "old" )( "image.old.gif" );

pred(string) => string

Returns the predecessor to str.

pred()( "b" ); pred( "B" );

succ(string) => string

Returns the successor to str.

succ()( "a" ); succ( "A" );

titleize(string) => string

titleize()( "my name is epeli" ); titleize( "my name is epeli" );

camelize(string) => string

Converts underscored or dasherized string to a camelized one.

camelize( "moz-transform" ); camelize( "-moz-transform" ); camelize( "_moz_transform" ); camelize( "Moz-transform" );

pascalize(string) => string

Converts underscored or dasherized string to a pascalized one. Begins with a lower case letter unless it starts with an underscore, dash or an upper case letter.

pascalize( "moz-transform" ); pascalize( "-moz-transform" ); pascalize( "_moz_transform" ); pascalize( "Moz-transform" );

classify(string) => string

Converts string to camelized class name. First letter is always upper case

classify()( "some_class_name" ); classify( "some_class_name" );

underscored(string) => string

Converts a camelized or dasherized string into an underscored one

underscored()( "MozTransform" ); underscored( "MozTransform" );

dasherize(string) => string

Converts a underscored or camelized string into an dasherized one

dasherize()( "MozTransform" ); dasherize( "MozTransform" );

humanize(string) => string

Converts an underscored, camelized, or dasherized string into a humanized one. Also removes beginning and ending whitespace, and removes the postfix '_id'.

humanize()( " capitalize dash-CamelCase_underscore trim " ); humanize( " capitalize dash-CamelCase_underscore trim " );

trim(characters, string) => string

Trims defined characters from begining and ending of the string.

trim( ' ' )( " foobar " ); trim( "_-foobar-_" , "_-" );

ltrim(characters, string) => string

Left trim. Similar to trim, but only for left side.

rtrim(characters, string) => string

Right trim. Similar to trim, but only for right side.

truncate(truncateString, length, string) => string

truncate( '...' )( 5 )( "Hello world" ); truncate( '...' )( 10 )( "Hello" );

prune(pruneString, length, string) => string

Elegant version of truncate. Makes sure the pruned string does not exceed the original length. Avoid half-chopped words when truncating.

prune( '...' )( 5 )( "Hello, world" ); prune( '...' )( 8 )( "Hello, world" ); prune( " (read a lot more)" )( 5 )( "Hello, world" ); prune( '...' )( 1 )( "Hello, cruel world" ); prune( '...' )( 1 )( "Hello" );

words(str) => array

Split string by /\s+/.

words()( " I love you " ); words( " " )

wordsDelim(delimiter=/\s+/, str) => array

Split string by delimiter (String or RegExp).

words( "_" )( "I_love_you" ); words( /-/ )( "I-love-you" );

sprintf(arguments, string format) => string

C like string formatting. Credits goes to Alexandru Marasteanu. For more detailed documentation, see the original page.

sprintf( 1.17 )( "%.1f" );

pad(padStr, length, str) => string

pads the str with characters until the total string length is equal to the passed length parameter. By default, pads on the left with the space char ( " " ). padStr is truncated to a single character if necessary.

pad( " " )( 8 )( "1" ); pad( "0" )( 8 )( "1" );

lpad(padStr, length, str) => string

left-pad a string. Alias for pad(str, length, padStr, "left")

lpad( "0" )( 8 )( "1" );

rpad(padStr, length, str) => string

right-pad a string. Alias for pad(str, length, padStr, "right")

rpad( "0" )( 8 )( "1" );

lrpad(padStr, length, str) => string

left/right-pad a string. Alias for pad(str, length, padStr, "both")

lrpad( '0' )( 8 )( "1" );

toNumber(decimals, string) => number

Parse string to number. Returns NaN if string can't be parsed to number.

toNumber( 0 )( "2.556" ); toNumber( 1 )( "2.556" ); toNumber( -1 )( "999.999" );

strRight(pattern, string) => string

Searches a string from left to right for a pattern and returns a substring consisting of the characters in the string that are to the right of the pattern or all string if no match found.

strRight( "_" )( "This_is_a_test_string" );

strRightBack(pattern, string) => string

Searches a string from right to left for a pattern and returns a substring consisting of the characters in the string that are to the right of the pattern or all string if no match found.

strRightBack( "_" )( "This_is_a_test_string" );

strLeft(pattern, string) => string

Searches a string from left to right for a pattern and returns a substring consisting of the characters in the string that are to the left of the pattern or all string if no match found.

strLeft( "_" )( "This_is_a_test_string" );

strLeftBack(pattern, string) => string

Searches a string from right to left for a pattern and returns a substring consisting of the characters in the string that are to the left of the pattern or all string if no match found.

strLeftBack( "_" )( "This_is_a_test_string" );

Removes all html tags from string.

stripTags()( "a <a href=" # ">link</a>" ); stripTags( "a <a href=" # ">link</a><script>alert(" hello world! ")</script>" );

toSentence(lastDelimiter, delimiter, array) => string

Join an array into a human readable sentence.

toSentence( " and " )( ", " )(([ "jQuery" , "Mootools" , "Prototype" ]); toSentence( " unt " )( ", " )(([ "jQuery" , "Mootools" , "Prototype" ]);

toSentenceSerial(lastDelimiter, delimiter, array) => string

The same as toSentence , but adjusts delimeters to use Serial comma.

toSentenceSerial( ' and ' )( ', ' )([ "jQuery" , "Mootools" ]); toSentenceSerial( ' and ' )( ', ' )([ "jQuery" , "Mootools" , "Prototype" ]); toSentenceSerial( ' unt ' )( ', ' )([ "jQuery" , "Mootools" , "Prototype" ]);

repeat(separator, count, string) => string

Repeats a string count times.

repeat( '' )( 3 )( "foo" ); repeat( "bar" )( 3 )( "foo" );

surround(wrap, string) => string

Surround a string with another string.

surround( "ab" )( "foo" );

quote(quoteChar, string) or q(quoteChar, string) => string

Quotes a string. quoteChar .

quote( '"' )( "foo" );

unquote(quoteChar, string) => string

Unquotes a string. quoteChar .

unquote( '"' )( '"foo"' ); unquote( "'" )( "'foo'" );

slugify(string) => string

Transform text into an ascii slug which can be used in safely in URLs. Replaces whitespaces, accentuated, and special characters with a dash. Limited set of non-ascii characters are transformed to similar versions in the ascii character set such as ä to a .

slugify()( "Un éléphant à l\'orée du bois" ); slugify( "Un éléphant à l\'orée du bois" );

Caution: this function is charset dependent

naturalCmp(string1, string2) => number

Naturally sort strings like humans would do. None numbers are compared by their ASCII values. Note: this means "a" > "A". Use .toLowerCase if this isn't to be desired.

Just past it to Array#sort .

[ "foo20" , "foo5" ].sort(naturalCmp);

toBoolean(string) => boolean

Turn strings that can be commonly considered as booleas to real booleans. Such as "true", "false", "1" and "0". This function is case insensitive.

toBoolean( "true" ); toBoolean( "FALSE" ); toBoolean( "random" );

Library functions

If you require the full library you can use composing and aliases

s(functions) => function

Compose new functions.

var rockit = S( S.titleize(), S.insert( 'rocks' , 9 ), S.trim( '_' ) ); rockit( "__stoeffel !__" );

Aliases

strip = trim lstrip = ltrim rstrip = rtrim center = lrpad rjust = lpad ljust = rpad contains = include q = quote toBool = toBoolean camelcase = camelize

Maintainers

This library is maintained by

Christoph Hermann – @stoeffel

Licence

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2015 Christoph Hermann schtoeffel@gmail.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.