Port of ActiveSupport::Inflector::Inflections for Underscore.js.

Works with browser or Node.js.

Introduction

I created this underscore mixin after trying out every other inflection library out there. I've created this as a direct port of Rails' version as much as possible.

Note that right now, this only handles methods found in ActiveSupport::Inflector::Inflections since that's all I need right now. I may eventually split this out into separate inflector mixins that match all of ActiveSupport's.

Setup

Browser

Include both underscore.js and underscore.inflections on your page:

< script src = "underscore.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script src = "underscore.inflections.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script >

First, install the mixin through npm:

npm install underscore.inflections

Require underscore.js and underscore.inflections:

var _ = require ( 'underscore' ); _.mixin( require ( 'underscore.inflections' ));

Note: When using underscore in Node's REPL, be sure to choose a variable other than _ , as that is a special symbol used for showing the last return value.

Usage

Singularize

Converts a word to its singular form.

Examples:

_.singularize( 'posts' ); _.singularize( 'octopi' ); _.singularize( 'sheep' ); _.singularize( 'words' );

Pluralize

Converts a word to its pluralized form.

Examples:

_.pluralize( 'post' ); _.pluralize( 'octopus' ); _.pluralize( 'sheep' ); _.pluralize( 'words' );

Customizing

Singular

Adds a rule for singularizing a word.

Example:

_.singular( /^(ox)en/i , '\1' );

Plural

Adds a rule for pluralizing a word.

Example:

_.plural( /^(ox)$/i , '\1en' );

Irregular

Adds a rule for an irregular word.

Example:

_.irregular( 'person' , 'people' );

Uncountable

Adds a rule for an uncountable word or words.

Example:

_.uncountable([ 'fish' , 'sheep' ]);

Acronym

Makes the following inflection methods aware of acronyms: .camelize, .underscore, .humanize, .titleize See inflections_test for a full specifications of the subtleties

_.acronym( "FBI" ); _.camelize( "fbi_file" ); _.underscore( "FBIFile" );

Camelize

Example:

_.camelize( 'make_me_tall' );

When passed false as second parameter it does not capitalize the first word

Example:

_.camelize( 'make_me_tall' , false );

Underscore

Separate camel cased strings with underscores

Example:

_.underscore( 'INeedSomeSpace' );

Humanize

Format underscored strings for human friendly consumption

Example:

_.humanize( 'i_just_want_to_be_understood' );

You can also add humanizing rules by calling _.human

Example:

_.human( /_cnt$/ , '_count' ); _.humanize( 'jargon_cnt' );

titleize

Title case a underscored or camel cased string

Example:

_.titleize( 'three_blind_mice' ); _.titleize( 'JackAndJill' );

