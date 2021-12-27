Port of ActiveSupport::Inflector::Inflections for Underscore.js.
Works with browser or Node.js.
I created this underscore mixin after trying out every other inflection library out there. I've created this as a direct port of Rails' version as much as possible.
Note that right now, this only handles methods found in ActiveSupport::Inflector::Inflections since that's all I need right now. I may eventually split this out into separate inflector mixins that match all of ActiveSupport's.
Include both underscore.js and underscore.inflections on your page:
<script src="underscore.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script src="underscore.inflections.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
First, install the mixin through npm:
npm install underscore.inflections
Require underscore.js and underscore.inflections:
var _ = require('underscore');
_.mixin(require('underscore.inflections'));
Note: When using underscore in Node's REPL, be sure to choose a variable other than
_, as that is a special symbol used for showing the last return value.
Converts a word to its singular form.
Examples:
_.singularize('posts'); //=> 'post'
_.singularize('octopi'); //=> 'octopus'
_.singularize('sheep'); //=> 'sheep'
_.singularize('words'); //=> 'words'
Converts a word to its pluralized form.
Examples:
_.pluralize('post'); //=> 'posts'
_.pluralize('octopus'); //=> 'octopi'
_.pluralize('sheep'); //=> 'sheep'
_.pluralize('words'); //=> 'words'
Adds a rule for singularizing a word.
Example:
_.singular(/^(ox)en/i, '\1');
Adds a rule for pluralizing a word.
Example:
_.plural(/^(ox)$/i, '\1en');
Adds a rule for an irregular word.
Example:
_.irregular('person', 'people');
Adds a rule for an uncountable word or words.
Example:
_.uncountable(['fish', 'sheep']);
Makes the following inflection methods aware of acronyms: .camelize, .underscore, .humanize, .titleize See inflections_test for a full specifications of the subtleties
_.acronym("FBI");
_.camelize("fbi_file"); //=> 'FBIFile'
_.underscore("FBIFile"); //=> 'fbi_file'
Example:
_.camelize('make_me_tall'); //=> 'MakeMeTall'
When passed false as second parameter it does not capitalize the first word
Example:
_.camelize('make_me_tall', false); //=> 'makeMeTall'
Separate camel cased strings with underscores
Example:
_.underscore('INeedSomeSpace'); //=> 'i_need_some_space'
Format underscored strings for human friendly consumption
Example:
_.humanize('i_just_want_to_be_understood'); //=> 'I just want to be understood'
You can also add humanizing rules by calling
_.human
Example:
_.human(/_cnt$/,'_count');
_.humanize('jargon_cnt'); //=> 'Jargon count'
Title case a underscored or camel cased string
Example:
_.titleize('three_blind_mice'); //=> 'Three Blind Mice'
_.titleize('JackAndJill'); //=> 'Jack And Jill'
MIT. See
LICENSE.