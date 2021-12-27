openbase logo
underscore.inflections

by Robby Colvin
0.2.1 (see all)

Port of ActiveSupport::Inflector::Inflections for Underscore.js

Readme

underscore.inflections Build Status

Port of ActiveSupport::Inflector::Inflections for Underscore.js.

Works with browser or Node.js.

Introduction

I created this underscore mixin after trying out every other inflection library out there. I've created this as a direct port of Rails' version as much as possible.

Note that right now, this only handles methods found in ActiveSupport::Inflector::Inflections since that's all I need right now. I may eventually split this out into separate inflector mixins that match all of ActiveSupport's.

Setup

Browser

Include both underscore.js and underscore.inflections on your page:

<script src="underscore.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script src="underscore.inflections.js" type="text/javascript"></script>

Node.js

First, install the mixin through npm:

npm install underscore.inflections

Require underscore.js and underscore.inflections:

var _ = require('underscore');
_.mixin(require('underscore.inflections'));

Note: When using underscore in Node's REPL, be sure to choose a variable other than _, as that is a special symbol used for showing the last return value.

Usage

Singularize

Converts a word to its singular form.

Examples:

_.singularize('posts');    //=> 'post'
_.singularize('octopi');   //=> 'octopus'
_.singularize('sheep');    //=> 'sheep'
_.singularize('words');    //=> 'words'

Pluralize

Converts a word to its pluralized form.

Examples:

_.pluralize('post');      //=> 'posts'
_.pluralize('octopus');   //=> 'octopi'
_.pluralize('sheep');     //=> 'sheep'
_.pluralize('words');     //=> 'words'

Customizing

Singular

Adds a rule for singularizing a word.

Example:

_.singular(/^(ox)en/i, '\1');

Plural

Adds a rule for pluralizing a word.

Example:

_.plural(/^(ox)$/i, '\1en');

Irregular

Adds a rule for an irregular word.

Example:

_.irregular('person', 'people');

Uncountable

Adds a rule for an uncountable word or words.

Example:

_.uncountable(['fish', 'sheep']);

Acronym

Makes the following inflection methods aware of acronyms: .camelize, .underscore, .humanize, .titleize See inflections_test for a full specifications of the subtleties

_.acronym("FBI");
_.camelize("fbi_file"); //=> 'FBIFile'
_.underscore("FBIFile"); //=> 'fbi_file'

Camelize

Example:

_.camelize('make_me_tall');  //=> 'MakeMeTall'

When passed false as second parameter it does not capitalize the first word

Example:

_.camelize('make_me_tall', false);  //=> 'makeMeTall'

Underscore

Separate camel cased strings with underscores

Example:

_.underscore('INeedSomeSpace');  //=> 'i_need_some_space'

Humanize

Format underscored strings for human friendly consumption

Example:

_.humanize('i_just_want_to_be_understood');  //=> 'I just want to be understood'

You can also add humanizing rules by calling _.human

Example:

_.human(/_cnt$/,'_count');
_.humanize('jargon_cnt');  //=> 'Jargon count'

titleize

Title case a underscored or camel cased string

Example:

_.titleize('three_blind_mice');  //=> 'Three Blind Mice'
_.titleize('JackAndJill'); //=> 'Jack And Jill'

License

MIT. See LICENSE.

