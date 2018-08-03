Another javascript inflector?!
I'll be the first to say it; this isn't the first port of ActiveSupport::Inflector to js. Not by a long shot. But I'll definitely take underscore mixins over extending String.prototype or other clunky implementations any day.
Also, this one has tests!
The methods listed below are the ones you'll be using 99% of the time.
Signature:
_.pluralize(word)
pluralize pluralizes the string passed to it.
// functional style
_.pluralize('word'); // => 'words'
// object-oriented style
_('word').pluralize(); // => 'words'
It also can accept a number as the second parameter. If a number is provided, it will pluralize the word to match the number.
_('word').pluralize(0); // => 'words'
_('word').pluralize(1); // => 'word'
_('word').pluralize(1.5); // => 'words'
Optionally, you can pass
true as a third parameter. If found, this will include the count with the output.
_('word').pluralize(0, true); // => '0 words'
_('word').pluralize(1, true); // => '1 word'
Signature:
_.singularize(word)
singularize returns the singular version of the plural passed to it.
// functional style
_.singularize('words'); // => 'word'
// object-oriented style
_('words').singularize(); // => 'word'
Signature:
_.gsub(word, rule, replacement)
gsub is a method that is just slightly different than our standard
String#replace. The main differences are that it matches globally every time, and if no substitution is made it returns
null. It accepts a string for
word and
replacement, and
rule can be either a string or a regex.
// functional style
_.gsub('word', /wo/, 'ne'); // => 'nerd'
// object-oriented style
_('word').gsub(/wo/, 'ne'); // => 'nerd'
Signature:
_.ordinalize(number)
ordinalize adds an ordinal suffix to
number.
_.ordinalize(1); // => '1st'
_.ordinalize("5"); // => '5th'
_.ordinalize(11); // => '11th'
_.ordinalize(1033); // => '1033rd'
_.ordinalize(-15); // => '-15th'
Signature:
_.titleize( words )
titleize capitalizes the first letter of each word in the string
words. It preserves the existing whitespace.
_.titleize('banana'); // => 'Banana'
_.titleize('banana potato fork'); // => 'Banana Potato Fork'
_.titleize('banana potato\tfork'); // => 'Banana Potato\tFork'
Should you ever need to configure the Inflector beyond the defaults, use these methods to do so:
Signature:
_.plural(rule, replacement)
plural creates a new pluralization rule for the inflector.
rule can be either a string or a regex.
// functional style with explicit string
_.plural('axis', 'axes');
// object-oriented style with explicit string
_('axis').plural('axes');
// functional style with regex
_.plural(/(ax)is$/i, '$1es');
// object-oriented style with regex
_(/(ax)is$/i).plural('$1es');
Signature:
_.singular(rule, replacement)
singular creates a new singularization rule for the inflector.
rule can be either a string or a regex.
// functional style with explicit string
_.singular('data', 'datum');
// object-oriented style with explicit string
_('data').singular('datum');
// functional style with regex
_.singular(/(t)a$/i, '$1um');
// object-oriented style with regex
_(/(t)a$/i).singular('$1um');
Signature:
_.irregular(singular, plural)
irregular is a shortcut method to create both a pluralization and singularization rule for the word at the same time. You must supply both the singular form and the plural form as explicit strings.
// functional style
_.irregular('haxor', 'hax0rs!');
// object-oriented style
_('haxor').irregular('hax0rs!');
Signature:
_.uncountable(word)
uncountable creates a new uncountable rule for
word. Uncountable words do not get pluralized or singularized.
// functional style
_.uncountable('equipment');
// object-oriented style
_('equipment').uncountable();
Signature:
_.resetInflections()
resetInflections resets the inflector's rules to their initial state, clearing out any custom rules that have been added.
The Rails team for ActiveSupport
The DocumentCloud team for underscore.js
These other Inflector implementations:
Though no code was taken directly from them, they deserve plenty of props for doing it before me. If underscore isn't your thing, check them out!
66 Jeremy Ruppel
7 Landon Schropp
2 Johnathon Sanders
2 Seggy Umboh
1 Sam Dornan
1 Shane Riley
1 bramski
1 maratfakhreev
1 Daniel Perez
1 trevor
1 Dayton Nolan
1 Joseph Spens
1 Kris Neuharth