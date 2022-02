This library is an extension for Underscore which allows cloning objects recursively until the pointer tree ends. However, if your object has circular reference it could lead into an infinite loop.

Features

Deep clone nested objects.

Dependencies

underscore.js (>= 1.5.0)

Node

var _ = require ( 'underscore' ); _.mixin( require ( 'underscore.deepclone' ));

Examples

var object = { foo : { bar : 123 }}; var objectClone = _.clone(object); var objectDeepClone = _.deepClone(object); object.foo == objectClone.foo; object.foo == objectDeepClone.foo;

License

Copyright (c) 2013-2014 Mateus Maso. Released under an MIT license.