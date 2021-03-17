An Underscore.js and Lodash template loader for Webpack
npm install underscore-template-loader
Make sure you have the
underscore or
lodash package installed.
module.exports = {
//...
module: {
loaders: [
{ test: /\.html$/, loader: "underscore-template-loader" }
]
},
};
You can specify an engine to specify the library used when you call underscore methods inside the template if you don't want to rely on the global
_ that is used by default.
module.exports = {
//...
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.html$/,
loader: "underscore-template-loader",
query: {
engine: 'lodash',
}
}
]
}
};
<!-- File: hello.html -->
<p>Hello <%=name%></p>
var compiled = require('./hello.html');
return compiled({name: "world"});
When debugging a large single page app with the DevTools, it's often hard to find the template that contains a bug. With the following config a HTML comment is prepended to the template with the relative path in it (e.g.
<!-- view/user/edit.html -->).
module.exports = {
//...
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.html$/,
loader: "underscore-template-loader",
query: {
prependFilenameComment: __dirname,
}
}
]
}
};
You can override the delimiters used to determine data to injected (HTML-escaped or not) or code to evaluate in the templates.
module.exports = {
//...
module: {
loaders: [
//...
{
test: /\.html$/,
loader: "underscore-template-loader",
query: {
interpolate: '\\{\\[(.+?)\\]\\}',
evaluate: '\\{%([\\s\\S]+?)%\\}',
escape: '\\{\\{(.+?)\\}\\}'
}
}
]
}
};
_.templateSettings.imports automatically includes variables or functions in your templates. This is useful when you have utility functions that you want to make available to all templates without explicitly passing them in every time the template is used.
<!-- File: hello.html -->
<p><%= greet(name) %></p>
var _ = require('lodash');
// Imports must be defined before the template is required
_.templateSettings.imports = {
greet: function(name) {
return 'Hello, ' + name + '!';
},
};
var compiled = require('./hello.html');
return compiled({name: "world"});
This is enabled by default when
lodash is the engine used, but can be explicitly toggled using
withImports option.
module.exports = {
//...
module: {
loaders: [
//...
{
test: /\.html$/,
loader: "underscore-template-loader",
query: {
withImports: true,
}
}
]
}
};
In order to load images you must install either the file-loader or the url-loader package.
module.exports = {
//...
module: {
loaders: [
{ test: /\.html$/, loader: "underscore-template-loader" },
{ test: /\.jpg$/, loader: "file-loader" },
{ test: /\.png$/, loader: "url-loader?mimetype=image/png" },
]
}
};
<!-- Require image using file-loader -->
<img src="img/portrait.jpg">
<!-- Require image using url-loader -->
<img src="img/icon.png">
Images with an absolute path are not translated unless a
root option is defined
<!-- Using root = undefined => no translation -->
<img src="/not_translated.jpg">
<!-- Using root = 'images' => require('images/image.jpg') -->
<img src="/image.jpg">
In order to deactivate image processing define
attributes as an empty array.
module.exports = {
//...
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.html$/,
loader: "underscore-template-loader",
query: {
attributes: []
}
}
]
}
};
You could also add which attributes need to be processed in the form of pairs tag:attribute.
module.exports = {
//...
module: {
loaders: [
//...
{
test: /\.html$/,
loader: "underscore-template-loader",
query: {
attributes: ['img:src', 'x-img:src']
}
}
]
}
};
Dynamic attributes won't be afected by this behaviour by default.
<!-- Ignore "root" argument if attribute contains a template expression -->
<img src="/img/cat-<%- currentCat.url %>.png" class="cat-img">
In order to append the root directory you'll need to specify the
parseDynamicRoutes argument.
module.exports = {
//...
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.html$/,
loader: "underscore-template-loader",
query: {
root: "myapp",
parseDynamicRoutes: true
}
}
]
}
};
<!-- Attribute now translates to "myapp/img/cat-<%- currentCat.url %>.png" -->
<img src="/img/cat-<%- currentCat.url %>.png" class="cat-img">
Macros allow additional features like including templates or inserting custom text in compiled templates.
The
require macro expects a path to a underscore template. The macro is then translated into a webpack require expression that evaluates the template using the same arguments.
<h4>Profile</h4>
Name: <strong><%=name%></strong>
<br>
Surname: <strong><%=surname%></strong>
<div class="profile-details">
@require('profile-details.html')
</div>
This macro also supports an object literal as an additional argument.
<div class="top-section">
@require('header.html', {"title": "First Section"})
</div>
While the
require macro expects a resource that returns a function, the
include macro can be used for resources that return plain text. For example, we can include text loaded through the
html-loader directly in our template.
<div class="wiki">
<h3>Introduction</h3>
@include('intro.htm')
<h3>Authors</h3>
@include('authors.htm')
</div>
The
br and
nl macros insert a
<br> tag and a new line respectively. They accept a optional argument with the amount of strings to insert.
<p>Lorem ipsum</p>
@br(3)
<p>Sit amet</p>
@nl()
We can include additional macros by defining them in the webpack configuration file. Remember that the value returned by a macro is inserted as plain javascript, so in order to insert a custom text we need to use nested quotes. For example, let's say that we want a macro that includes a copyright string in our template.
// File: webpack.config.js
const webpack = require('webpack');
module.exports = {
// ...
module: {
loaders: {
// ...
{ test: /\.html$/, loader: "underscore-template-loader" },
}
},
plugins: [
// ...
new webpack.LoaderOptionsPlugin({
options: {
macros: {
copyright: function () {
return "'<p>Copyright FakeCorp 2014 - 2018</p>'";
},
},
},
}),
],
}
We then invoke this macro from within the template as usual.
<footer>
@copyright()
</footer>
You can disable macros if you are a bit unsure about their usage or just simply want faster processing. This is achieved by setting the
parseMacros options to false.
module.exports = {
// ...
module: {
loaders: {
// ...
{
test: /\.html$/,
loader: "underscore-template-loader",
query: {
parseMacros: false
}
},
}
}
}
Macros can accept an arbitrary number of arguments of different types: boolean, strings, numbers an object literals are supported.
// File: webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
// ...
module: {
loaders: {
// ...
{ test: /\.html$/, loader: "underscore-template-loader" },
}
},
macros: {
header: function (size, content) {
return "'<h" + size + ">" + content + "</h" + size + ">'";
}
}
}
@header(1, 'Welcome')
<p>Lorem ipsum</p>
@header(3, 'Contents')
<p>Sit amet</p>
Macro expressions can be escaped with the
\ character.
@br(3)
\@nl()
@br()
Translates to
<br><br><br>
@nl()
<br>
<%
const title = 'Some ' + 'title';
const headFileName = htmlWebpackPlugin.options.headFileName || 'head.ejs';
function objExtend(args, obj) {
args = Array.prototype.slice.call(args);
args[0] = Object.assign(obj, args[0]);
return args;
};
%>
<%= require(`./structure/${headFileName}`).apply(null, objExtend(arguments, { title })) %>
Released under the MIT license.