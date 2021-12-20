openbase logo
underscore-stay

by Jeremy Ashkenas
1.8.4 (see all)

JavaScript's utility _ belt

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

/\ \ __ _ _\ \ _ __ _ _ _ /_\ __ /\ \/\ \ /' `\ /' \ /'`\/\ \/ ,\ / _\ / `\/\ \/'`\ \/\ \ /',\ \ \ _\ \/\ \/\ \/\ \ \ \/\ /\ \ \//__, `\/\ __//\ \ \ \ \ \//\ / \ \ \/__, `\ \ __/\ _\ _\ _,_\ __\ _\/__/\ __\ __/\ _\ __\/_\ _\ \ \/_/ \// \//\//\/,_ /\/__/ \/_/ \/_/ \/__/\// \// \/__/\/_//\ _\ \/_/ \ __/ \/___/

Underscore.js is a utility-belt library for JavaScript that provides support for the usual functional suspects (each, map, reduce, filter...) without extending any core JavaScript objects.

For Docs, License, Tests, and pre-packed downloads, see: https://underscorejs.org

For support and questions, please consult our security policy, the gitter channel or stackoverflow

Underscore is an open-sourced component of DocumentCloud: https://github.com/documentcloud

Many thanks to our contributors: https://github.com/jashkenas/underscore/contributors

You can support the project by donating on Patreon. Enterprise coverage is available as part of the Tidelift Subscription.

This project adheres to a code of conduct. By participating, you are expected to uphold this code.

