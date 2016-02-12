key-path mechanism extensions for underscore (mixin).

underscore-keypath let you access JavaScript objects and arrays with keypath easily.

var foo = { bar : { name : "Cool!" }, scores : [ 55 , 27 , 100 , 33 ] }; _(foo).valueForKeyPath( "bar.name" ); _(foo).setValueForKeyPath( "bar.name" , "BAR" ); _(foo).valueForKeyPath( "scores.@max" );

Install

NodeJS

$ npm install underscore-keypath

var _ = require ( "underscore-keypath" );

or you may want to use origianl underscore:

var _ = require ( "underscore" ); require ( "underscore-keypath" );

in this case, please install "underscore" first.

$ npm install underscore $ npm install underscore-keypath

Otherwise, underscore-keypath extends separated underscore in sandbox.

Meteor

$ meteor add jeeeyul:underscore-keypath

$ bower install underscore-keypath

Or just download underscore-keypath.js manually.

Examples

var list = [{ name : "foo" , info : { favoriteColor : "red" , age : 20 } },{ name : "bar" , info : { favoriteColor : "green" , age : 17 } },{ name : "zar" , info : { favoriteColor : "red" , age : 34 } }]; _(list).pluckByKeyPath( "info.age" ); _(list).sortByKeyPath( "info.age" ); _(list).groupByKeyPath( "info.favoriteColor" );

See API Document