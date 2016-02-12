openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
uk

underscore-keypath

by Jeeeyul Lee
0.9.3 (see all)

Key-Path mechanism extensions for underscore

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

329K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

EPL-1.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

underscore-keypath

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/jeeeyul/underscore-keypath Build Status

key-path mechanism extensions for underscore (mixin).

underscore-keypath let you access JavaScript objects and arrays with keypath easily.

var foo = {
  bar : {
    name : "Cool!"
  },
  scores : [55, 27, 100, 33]
};

_(foo).valueForKeyPath("bar.name");           // --> "Cool!"
_(foo).setValueForKeyPath("bar.name", "BAR"); // --> sets foo.bar.name as "BAR"
_(foo).valueForKeyPath("scores.@max");        // --> 100

Install

NodeJS

$ npm install underscore-keypath

var _ = require("underscore-keypath");

or you may want to use origianl underscore:

var _ = require("underscore");
require("underscore-keypath"); // it will extend original underscore

in this case, please install "underscore" first.

$ npm install underscore
$ npm install underscore-keypath

Otherwise, underscore-keypath extends separated underscore in sandbox.

Meteor

$ meteor add jeeeyul:underscore-keypath

Front-end

$ bower install underscore-keypath

Or just download underscore-keypath.js manually.

Examples

var list = [{
  name : "foo",
  info : {
    favoriteColor : "red",
    age : 20
  }
},{
  name : "bar",
  info : {
    favoriteColor : "green",
    age : 17
  }
},{
  name : "zar",
  info : {
    favoriteColor : "red",
    age : 34
  }
}];

_(list).pluckByKeyPath("info.age");           // --> [20, 17, 34]
_(list).sortByKeyPath("info.age");            // --> [{name:"bar", ..}, {name:"foo", ..}, {name:"zar", ..}]
_(list).groupByKeyPath("info.favoriteColor"); // --> {red:2, green:1}

See API Document

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial