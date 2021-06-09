lodash-idmakes it easy to manipulate id-based resources with lodash or lowdb
getById
insert
upsert
updateById
updateWhere
replaceById
removeById
removeWhere
createId
# with lodash
npm install lodash lodash-id --save
# with lowdb
npm install lowdb lodash-id --save
Note
lodash-id is also compatible with underscore
In the API examples, we're assuming
db to be:
const db = {
posts: [
{id: 1, body: 'one', published: false},
{id: 2, body: 'two', published: true}
],
comments: [
{id: 1, body: 'foo', postId: 1},
{id: 2, body: 'bar', postId: 2}
]
}
getById(collection, id)
Finds and returns document by id or undefined.
const post = _.getById(db.posts, 1)
insert(collection, document)
Adds document to collection, sets an id and returns created document.
const post = _.insert(db.posts, { body: 'New post' })
If the document already has an id, and it is the same as an existing document in the collection, an error is thrown.
_.insert(db.posts, { id: 1, body: 'New post' })
_.insert(db.posts, { id: 1, title: 'New title' }) // Throws an error
upsert(collection, document)
Adds document to collection, sets an id and returns created document.
const post = _.upsert(db.posts, { body: 'New post' })
If the document already has an id, it will be used to insert or replace.
_.upsert(db.posts, { id: 1, body: 'New post' })
_.upsert(db.posts, { id: 1, title: 'New title' })
_.getById(db.posts, 1) // { id: 1, title: 'New title' }
updateById(collection, id, attrs)
Finds document by id, copies properties to it and returns updated document or undefined.
const post = _.updateById(db.posts, 1, { body: 'Updated body' })
updateWhere(collection, whereAttrs, attrs)
Finds documents using
_.where, updates documents and returns updated documents or an empty array.
// Publish all unpublished posts
const posts = _.updateWhere(db.posts, { published: false }, { published: true })
replaceById(collection, id, attrs)
Finds document by id, replaces properties and returns document or undefined.
const post = _.replaceById(db.posts, 1, { foo: 'bar' })
removeById(collection, id)
Removes document from collection and returns it or undefined.
const comment = _.removeById(db.comments, 1)
removeWhere(collection, whereAttrs)
Removes documents from collection using
_.where and returns removed documents or an empty array.
const comments = _.removeWhere(db.comments, { postId: 1 })
id
Overwrite it if you want to use another id property.
_.id = '_id'
createId(collectionName, doc)
Called by lodash-id when a document is inserted. Overwrite it if you want to change id generation algorithm.
_.createId = (collectionName, item) => `${collectionName}-${item.prop}-${Date.now()}`
See details changes for each version in the release notes.
MIT - Typicode 🌵