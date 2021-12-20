openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
und

underscore

by Jeremy Ashkenas
1.13.1 (see all)

JavaScript's utility _ belt

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.1M

GitHub Stars

26.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

333

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Functional Programming

Reviews

Average Rating

4.3/587
Read All Reviews
wallacernikhil2882mgs95JITENDER1441oldCoder29jatin269the-vishal-kumar

Top Feedback

16Great Documentation
13Easy to Use
7Performant
4Bleeding Edge
1Highly Customizable
1Slow

Readme

/\ \ __ _ _\ \ _ __ _ _ _ /_\ __ /\ \/\ \ /' `\ /' \ /'`\/\ \/ ,\ / _\ / `\/\ \/'`\ \/\ \ /',\ \ \ _\ \/\ \/\ \/\ \ \ \/\ /\ \ \//__, `\/\ __//\ \ \ \ \ \//\ / \ \ \/__, `\ \ __/\ _\ _\ _,_\ __\ _\/__/\ __\ __/\ _\ __\/_\ _\ \ \/_/ \// \//\//\/,_ /\/__/ \/_/ \/_/ \/__/\// \// \/__/\/_//\ _\ \/_/ \ __/ \/___/

Underscore.js is a utility-belt library for JavaScript that provides support for the usual functional suspects (each, map, reduce, filter...) without extending any core JavaScript objects.

For Docs, License, Tests, and pre-packed downloads, see: https://underscorejs.org

For support and questions, please consult our security policy, the gitter channel or stackoverflow

Underscore is an open-sourced component of DocumentCloud: https://github.com/documentcloud

Many thanks to our contributors: https://github.com/jashkenas/underscore/contributors

You can support the project by donating on Patreon. Enterprise coverage is available as part of the Tidelift Subscription.

This project adheres to a code of conduct. By participating, you are expected to uphold this code.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation16
Easy to Use13
Performant7
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge4
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow1
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Ryan WallaceCanada57 Ratings60 Reviews
1 year ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

I used underscore briefly before ditching it for lodash. Lodash seems to do most things just a little bit better than underscore. If you're looking for in the browser, underscore is a little bit smaller than lodash. On the nodejs side of things I'm not aware of any good reason to use underscore over lodash (that doesn't mean there may not be one)

0
nikhil288248 Ratings56 Reviews
February 9, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

once was very popular but ow days there is no need to use a library like these because almost every method is integrated into javascript. it only provides useful functions regarding objects nowadays. I don't think it is good to include the entire library just to use some iterator methods with objects

0
Mariano Gonzalez SalazarMadrid, Spain80 Ratings95 Reviews
December 15, 2020
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

The best alternative to lodash. It offers an incredibly wide variety of utilities that will perform typical modifications over data structures or variables. I recommend reading the complete documentation before using this library, that will make you save a lot of code.

0
JITENDER144171 Ratings50 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation

I stopped using underscore after 2017. before that, I used it to achieve functional programming by using most array methods. but after es6 Javascript adopted the most used methods and now it doesn't make any sense to use because almost every function is now part of js

0
oldCoder2978 Ratings81 Reviews
January 12, 2021
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant

A bundle of utility functions. All commonly used functions can be found under this package, no need to reinvent the wheel. Although some people don't prefer adding such a heavy module if the need does not justify it but if your project is using the helper methods wherever possible then it is a dependency worth having.

0

Alternatives

ramda:ram: Practical functional Javascript
GitHub Stars
22K
Weekly Downloads
11M
User Rating
4.4/ 5
50
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
6Performant
lodashA modern JavaScript utility library delivering modularity, performance, & extras.
GitHub Stars
52K
Weekly Downloads
48M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
618
Top Feedback
64Great Documentation
61Easy to Use
43Performant
ram
rambdaFaster and smaller alternative to Ramda
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
30K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
lodash-esA modern JavaScript utility library delivering modularity, performance, & extras.
GitHub Stars
52K
Weekly Downloads
7M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
4Performant
baconjsFunctional reactive programming library for TypeScript and JavaScript
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 15 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial