Underscore.js is a utility-belt library for JavaScript that provides support for the usual functional suspects (each, map, reduce, filter...) without extending any core JavaScript objects.
For Docs, License, Tests, and pre-packed downloads, see: https://underscorejs.org
For support and questions, please consult our security policy, the gitter channel or stackoverflow
Underscore is an open-sourced component of DocumentCloud: https://github.com/documentcloud
Many thanks to our contributors: https://github.com/jashkenas/underscore/contributors
You can support the project by donating on Patreon. Enterprise coverage is available as part of the Tidelift Subscription.
This project adheres to a code of conduct. By participating, you are expected to uphold this code.
I used underscore briefly before ditching it for lodash. Lodash seems to do most things just a little bit better than underscore. If you're looking for in the browser, underscore is a little bit smaller than lodash. On the nodejs side of things I'm not aware of any good reason to use underscore over lodash (that doesn't mean there may not be one)
once was very popular but ow days there is no need to use a library like these because almost every method is integrated into javascript. it only provides useful functions regarding objects nowadays. I don't think it is good to include the entire library just to use some iterator methods with objects
The best alternative to lodash. It offers an incredibly wide variety of utilities that will perform typical modifications over data structures or variables. I recommend reading the complete documentation before using this library, that will make you save a lot of code.
I stopped using underscore after 2017. before that, I used it to achieve functional programming by using most array methods. but after es6 Javascript adopted the most used methods and now it doesn't make any sense to use because almost every function is now part of js
A bundle of utility functions. All commonly used functions can be found under this package, no need to reinvent the wheel. Although some people don't prefer adding such a heavy module if the need does not justify it but if your project is using the helper methods wherever possible then it is a dependency worth having.