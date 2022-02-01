Measure process load with automatic handling of "Service Unavailable" plugin for Fastify.
It can check
maxEventLoopDelay,
maxHeapUsedBytes,
maxRssBytes and
maxEventLoopUtilization values.
You can also specify a custom health check, to verify the status of
external resources.
Fastify ^2.0.0. Please refer to this branch and related versions for Fastify ^1.1.0 compatibility.
npm i under-pressure --save
Require the plugin and register it into the Fastify instance.
const fastify = require('fastify')()
fastify.register(require('under-pressure'), {
maxEventLoopDelay: 1000,
maxHeapUsedBytes: 100000000,
maxRssBytes: 100000000,
maxEventLoopUtilization:0.98
})
fastify.get('/', (req, reply) => {
reply.send({ hello: 'world'})
})
fastify.listen(3000, err => {
if (err) throw err
console.log(`server listening on ${fastify.server.address().port}`)
})
under-pressure will automatically handle for you the
Service Unavailable error once one of the thresholds has been reached.
You can configure the error message and the
Retry-After header.
fastify.register(require('under-pressure'), {
maxEventLoopDelay: 1000,
message: 'Under pressure!',
retryAfter: 50
})
You can also configure custom Error instance
under-pressure will throw.
class CustomError extends Error {
constructor () {
super('Custom error message')
Error.captureStackTrace(this, CustomError)
}
}
fastify.register(require('under-pressure'), {
maxEventLoopDelay: 1000,
customError: CustomError
})
The default value for
maxEventLoopDelay,
maxHeapUsedBytes,
maxRssBytes and
maxEventLoopUtilization is
0.
If the value is
0 the check will not be performed.
Since
eventLoopUtilization is only available in Node version 14.0.0 and 12.19.0 the check will be disabled in other versions.
Thanks to the encapsulation model of Fastify, you can selectively use this plugin in some subset of routes or even with different thresholds in different plugins.
memoryUsage
This plugin also exposes a function that will tell you the current values of
heapUsed,
rssBytes,
eventLoopDelay and
eventLoopUtilized.
console.log(fastify.memoryUsage())
You can provide a pressure handler in the options to handle the pressure errors. The advantage is that you know why the error occurred. Moreover, the request can be handled as if nothing happened.
const fastify = require('fastify')()
const underPressure = require('under-pressure')()
fastify.register(underPressure, {
maxHeapUsedBytes: 100000000,
maxRssBytes: 100000000,
pressureHandler: (req, rep, type, value) => {
if (type === underPressure.TYPE_HEAP_USED_BYTES) {
fastify.log.warn(`too many heap bytes used: ${value}`)
} else if (type === underPressure.TYPE_RSS_BYTES) {
fastify.log.warn(`too many rss bytes used: ${value}`)
}
rep.send('out of memory') // if you omit this line, the request will be handled normally
}
})
It is possible as well to return a Promise that will call
reply.send (or something else).
fastify.register(underPressure, {
maxHeapUsedBytes: 100000000,
pressureHandler: (req, rep, type, value) => {
return getPromise().then(() => reply.send({hello: 'world'}))
}
})
Any other return value than a promise or nullish will be sent to client with
reply.send.
If needed you can pass
{ exposeStatusRoute: true } and
under-pressure will expose a
/status route for you that sends back a
{ status: 'ok' } object. This can be useful if you need to attach the server to an ELB on AWS for example.
If you need the change the exposed route path, you can pass
{ exposeStatusRoute: '/alive' } options.
If you need to pass options to the status route, such as logLevel or custom configuration you can pass an object,
fastify.register(require('under-pressure'), {
maxEventLoopDelay: 1000,
exposeStatusRoute: {
routeOpts: {
logLevel: 'debug',
config: {
someAttr: 'value'
}
},
routeSchemaOpts: { // If you also want to set a custom route schema
hide: true
},
url: '/alive' // If you also want to set a custom route path and pass options
}
})
The above example will set the
logLevel value for the
/status route be
debug.
If you need to return other information in the response, you can return an object from the
healthCheck function (see next paragraph) and use the
routeResponseSchemaOpts property to describe your custom response schema (note:
status will always be present in the response)
fastify.register(underPressure, {
...
exposeStatusRoute: {
routeResponseSchemaOpts: {
extraValue: { type: 'string' },
metrics: {
type: 'object',
properties: {
eventLoopDelay: { type: 'number' },
rssBytes: { type: 'number' },
heapUsed: { type: 'number' },
eventLoopUtilized: { type: 'number' },
},
},
// ...
}
},
healthCheck: async (fastifyInstance) => {
return {
extraValue: await getExtraValue(),
metrics: fastifyInstance.memoryUsage(),
// ...
}
},
}
If needed you can pass a custom
healthCheck property, which is an async function, and
under-pressure will allow you to check the status of other components of your service.
This function should return a promise that resolves to a boolean value or to an object. The
healthCheck function can be called either:
healthCheckInterval option.
exposeStatusRoute is set
to
true.
By default when this function is supplied your service health is considered unhealthy, until it has started to return true.
const fastify = require('fastify')()
fastify.register(require('under-pressure'), {
healthCheck: async function (fastifyInstance) {
// do some magic to check if your db connection is healthy, etc...
return true
},
healthCheckInterval: 500
})
You can set a custom value for sampling the metrics returned by
memoryUsage using the
sampleInterval option, which accepts a number that represents the interval in milliseconds.
The default value is different depending on which Node version is used. In version 8 and 10 it is
5, while on version 11.10.0 and up it is
1000. This difference is because from version 11.10.0 the event loop delay can be sampled with
monitorEventLoopDelay and this allows to increase the interval value.
const fastify = require('fastify')()
fastify.register(require('under-pressure'), {
sampleInterval: <your custom sample interval in ms>
})
This project is kindly sponsored by LetzDoIt.
Licensed under MIT.