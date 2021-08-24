Composition-api in Vanilla js
Vue.js introduced an amazing pattern called Composition API that allows organizing complex logic by splitting it into reusable functions and grouping in logical order.
unctx allows easily implementing composition api pattern in your javascript libraries without hassle.
In your awesome library:
yarn add unctx
# or
npm install unctx
import { createContext } from 'unctx'
const ctx = createContext()
export const useAwesome = ctx.use
// ...
ctx.call({ test: 1 }, () => {
// This is similar to vue setup function
// Any function called here, can use `useAwesome` to get { test: 1 }
})
User code:
import { useAwesome } from 'awesome-lib'
// ...
function setup() {
const ctx = useAwesome()
}
To avoid issues with multiple version of library,
unctx provides a safe global namespace to access context by key (kept in
globalThis). Important: Please use a verbose name for key to avoid conflict with other js libraries. Using npm package name is recommended. Using symbols has no effect since it still causes multiple context issue.
import { useContext, getContext } from 'unctx'
const useAwesome = useContext('awesome-lib')
// or
// const awesomeContext = getContext('awesome-lib')
You can also create your own internal namespace with
createNamespace utility for more advanced use cases.
If you are sure it is safe to use a shared instance (not depending to request), you can also use
ctx.set and
ctx.unset for a singleton pattern.
Note: You cannot combine
set with
call. Always use
unset before replacing instance otherwise you will get
Context conflict error.
import { createContext } from 'unctx'
const ctx = createContext()
ctx.set(new Awesome())
// Replacing instance without unset
// ctx.set(new Awesome(), true)
export const useAwesome = ctx.use
A generic type exists on all utilities to be set for instance/context type:
// Return type of useAwesome is Awesome | null
const { use: useAwesome } = createContext<Awesome>()
Composition of functions is possible using temporary context injection. When calling
ctx.call(instance, cb),
instance argument will be stored in a temporary variable then
cb is called. Any function inside
cb, can then implicitly access instance by using
ctx.use (or
useAwesome)
context can be only used before first await:
To avoid leaking context,
call method synchronously sets context and unset it as soon as possible. Because of this,
useAwesome should happen before first
await call and reused if necessary.
async function setup() {
const awesome = useAwesome()
await someFunction()
// useAwesome() returns null here
}
Context conflict error:
In your library, you should only keep one
call() running at a time (unless calling with same reference for first argument)
For instance this makes an error:
ctx.call({ test: 1 }, () => {
ctx.call({ test: 2 }, () => {
// Throws error!
})
})
MIT. Made with 💖