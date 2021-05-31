unchunk

Unchunk readable stream into Promise. Works with HTTP server requests, HTTP request responses or any other event emitters where data event receives Buffer -chunks and end means it's done.

Install

$ yarn add unchunk

Usage

const unchunkBuffer: ( emitter: EventEmitter ) => Promise <Buffer>

const unchunkString: ( emitter: EventEmitter ) => Promise < string >

type TAnyObject = { [key: string ]: any } const unchunkJson: <T = TAnyObject> ( emitter: EventEmitter ) => Promise <T>

import http from 'http' import { unchunkJson } from 'unchunk' const server = http.createServer( async (req, res) => { const body = await unchunkJson(req) console .log(body) res.end( JSON .stringify({ pong: true })) }) server.listen( 3000 , 'localhost' ) const request = http.request( 'http://localhost:3000/' , { method: 'POST' }, async (res) => { const body = await unchunkJson(res) console .log(body) }) request.write( JSON .stringify({ ping: true })) request.end()