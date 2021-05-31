openbase logo
unchunk

by nextools
0.2.0 (see all)

🍱 Metarepo of many packages and various monorepos

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

563

GitHub Stars

60

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

unchunk npm

Unchunk readable stream into Promise. Works with HTTP server requests, HTTP request responses or any other event emitters where data event receives Buffer-chunks and end means it's done.

Install

$ yarn add unchunk

Usage

const unchunkBuffer: (emitter: EventEmitter) => Promise<Buffer>

const unchunkString: (emitter: EventEmitter) => Promise<string>

type TAnyObject = {
  [key: string]: any
}

const unchunkJson: <T = TAnyObject>(emitter: EventEmitter) => Promise<T>

import http from 'http'
import { unchunkJson } from 'unchunk'

const server = http.createServer(async (req, res) => {
  const body = await unchunkJson(req)

  console.log(body)
  // { "ping": true }

  res.end(JSON.stringify({ pong: true }))
})

server.listen(3000, 'localhost')

const request = http.request('http://localhost:3000/', { method: 'POST' }, async (res) => {
  const body = await unchunkJson(res)

  console.log(body)
  // { "pong": true }
})

request.write(JSON.stringify({ ping: true }))
request.end()

import { Readable } from 'stream'
import { unchunkString } from 'unchunk'

let i = 0

const readable = new Readable({
  read() {
    if (i === 0) {
      this.push('he')
    } else if (i === 1) {
      this.push('l')
    } else {
      this.push('lo')
      this.push(null)
    }

    i++
  }
})

const result = await unchunkString(readable)

console.log(result)
// hello

