Unchunk readable stream into Promise. Works with HTTP server requests, HTTP request responses or any other event emitters where
data event receives
Buffer-chunks and
end means it's done.
$ yarn add unchunk
const unchunkBuffer: (emitter: EventEmitter) => Promise<Buffer>
const unchunkString: (emitter: EventEmitter) => Promise<string>
type TAnyObject = {
[key: string]: any
}
const unchunkJson: <T = TAnyObject>(emitter: EventEmitter) => Promise<T>
import http from 'http'
import { unchunkJson } from 'unchunk'
const server = http.createServer(async (req, res) => {
const body = await unchunkJson(req)
console.log(body)
// { "ping": true }
res.end(JSON.stringify({ pong: true }))
})
server.listen(3000, 'localhost')
const request = http.request('http://localhost:3000/', { method: 'POST' }, async (res) => {
const body = await unchunkJson(res)
console.log(body)
// { "pong": true }
})
request.write(JSON.stringify({ ping: true }))
request.end()
import { Readable } from 'stream'
import { unchunkString } from 'unchunk'
let i = 0
const readable = new Readable({
read() {
if (i === 0) {
this.push('he')
} else if (i === 1) {
this.push('l')
} else {
this.push('lo')
this.push(null)
}
i++
}
})
const result = await unchunkString(readable)
console.log(result)
// hello