A tiny (~2.1kB minified+gzipped), fast, unopinionated handler for updating JS objects and arrays immutably.
Supports nested key paths via path arrays or dotty syntax, and all methods are curriable (with placeholder support) for composability. Can be a drop-in replacement for the
lodash/fp methods
get,
set,
merge, and
omit with a 90% smaller footprint.
import {
__,
add,
addWith,
assign,
assignWith,
call,
callWith,
get,
getWith,
getOr,
getWithOr,
has,
hasWith,
is,
isWith,
merge,
mergeWith,
remove,
removeWith,
set,
setWith
} from "unchanged";
const object: unchanged.Unchangeable = {
foo: "foo",
bar: [
{
baz: "quz"
}
]
};
// handle standard properties
const foo = get("foo", object);
// or nested properties
const baz = set("bar[0].baz", "not quz", object);
// all methods are curriable
const removeBaz = remove("bar[0].baz");
const sansBaz = removeBaz(object);
NOTE: There is no
default export, so if you want to import all methods to a single namespace you should use the
import * syntax:
import * as uc from "unchanged";
This library is both written in, and provided with, types by TypeScript. The internal types used for specific parameters are scoped to the
unchanged namespace.
// the path used to compute nested locations
type Path = (number | string)[] | number | string;
// the callback used in transform methods
type WithHandler = (value: any, ...extraParams: any[]) => any;
// the generic object that is computed upon, either an array or object
interface Unchangeable {
[key: string]: any;
[index: number]: any;
}
Notice in the
Unchangeable interface, there is no reference to symbols. That is because to date, TypeScript does not support Symbols as an index type. If you need to use symbols as object keys, the best workaround I've found is to typecast when it complains:
const symbolKey = (Symbol("key") as unknown) as string;
const object: { [symbolKey]: string } = {
[symbolKey]: "bar"
};
If there is a better alternative for having dynamic Symbol indices, let me know! Happy to accept any PRs from those more experienced in TypeScript than myself.
function get(path: unchanged.Path, object: unchanged.Unchangeable): any;
Get the value at the
path requested on the
object passed.
const object: unchanged.Unchangeable = {
foo: [
{
bar: "baz"
}
]
};
console.log(get("foo[0].bar", object)); // baz
console.log(get(["foo", 0, "bar"], object)); // baz
function getOr(
fallbackValue: any,
path: unchanged.Path,
object: unchanged.Unchangeable
): any;
Get the value at the
path requested on the
object passed, with a fallback value if that path does not exist.
const object: unchanged.Unchangeable = {
foo: [
{
bar: "baz"
}
]
};
console.log(getOr("blah", "foo[0].bar", object)); // baz
console.log(getOr("blah", ["foo", 0, "bar"], object)); // baz
console.log(getOr("blah", "foo[0].nonexistent", object)); // blah
function set(
path: unchanged.Path,
value: any,
object: unchanged.Unchangeable
): unchanged.Unchangeable;
Returns a new object based on the
object passed, with the
value assigned to the final key on the
path specified.
const object: unchanged.Unchangeable = {
foo: [
{
bar: "baz"
}
]
};
console.log(set("foo[0].bar", "quz", object)); // {foo: [{bar: 'quz'}]}
console.log(set(["foo", 0, "bar"], "quz", object)); // {foo: [{bar: 'quz'}]}
function remove(
path: unchanged.Path,
object: unchanged.Unchangeable
): unchanged.Unchangeable;
Returns a new object based on the
object passed, with the final key on the
path removed if it exists.
const object: unchanged.Unchangeable = {
foo: [
{
bar: "baz"
}
]
};
console.log(remove("foo[0].bar", object)); // {foo: [{}]}
console.log(remove(["foo", 0, "bar"], object)); // {foo: [{}]}
function has(path: unchanged.Path, object: unchanged.Unchangeable): boolean;
Returns
true if the object has the path provided,
false otherwise.
const object: unchanged.Unchangeable = {
foo: [
{
bar: "baz"
}
]
};
console.log(has("foo[0].bar", object)); // true
console.log(has(["foo", 0, "bar"], object)); // true
console.log(has("bar", object)); // false
function is(
path: unchanged.Path,
value: any,
object: unchanged.Unchangeable
): boolean;
Returns
true if the value at the
path in
object is equal to
value based on SameValueZero equality,
false otherwise.
const object: unchanged.Unchangeable = {
foo: [
{
bar: "baz"
}
]
};
console.log(is("foo[0].bar", "baz", object)); // true
console.log(is(["foo", 0, "bar"], "baz", object)); // true
console.log(is("foo[0].bar", "quz", object)); // false
function not(
path: unchanged.Path,
value: any,
object: unchanged.Unchangeable
): boolean;
Returns
false if the value at the
path in
object is equal to
value based on SameValueZero equality,
true otherwise.
const object: unchanged.Unchangeable = {
foo: [
{
bar: "baz"
}
]
};
console.log(not("foo[0].bar", "baz", object)); // false
console.log(not(["foo", 0, "bar"], "baz", object)); // false
console.log(not("foo[0].bar", "quz", object)); // true
function add(
path: unchanged.Path,
value: any,
object: unchanged.Unchangeable
): unchanged.Unchangeable;
Returns a new object based on the
object passed, with the
value added at the
path specified. This can have different behavior depending on whether the item is an object or an array; objects will simply add / set the key provided, whereas arrays will add a new value to the end.
const object: unchanged.Unchangeable = {
foo: [
{
bar: 'baz'
}
]
};
// object
console.log(add('foo', 'added value' object)); // {foo: [{bar: 'baz'}, 'added value']}
console.log(add(['foo'], 'added value', object)); // {foo: [{bar: 'baz'}, 'added value']}
// array
console.log(add('foo[0].quz', 'added value' object)); // {foo: [{bar: 'baz', quz: 'added value'}]}
console.log(add(['foo', 0, 'quz'], 'added value', object)); // {foo: [{bar: 'baz', quz: 'added value'}]}
Notice that the
Object usage is idential to the
set method, where a key needs to be specified for assignment. In the case of an
Array, however, the value is pushed to the array at that key.
NOTE: If you want to add an item to a top-level array, pass
null as the key:
const object = ["foo"];
console.log(add(null, "bar", object)); // ['foo', 'bar']
function merge(
path: unchanged.Path,
value: unchanged.Unchangeable,
object: unchanged.Unchangeable
): unchanged.Unchangeable;
Returns a new object that is a deep merge of
value into
object at the
path specified. If you want to perform a shallow merge, see
assign.
const object1: unchanged.Unchangeable = {
foo: "bar",
baz: {
one: "value1",
deeply: {
nested: "value",
untouched: true
},
two: "value2"
}
};
const object2: unchanged.Unchangeable = {
one: "new value",
deeply: {
nested: "other value"
},
three: "value3"
};
console.log(merge("baz", object2, object1));
/*
{
foo: 'bar',
baz: {
one: 'new value',
deeply: {
nested: 'other value',
untouched: true,
},
two: 'value2',
three: 'value3
}
}
NOTE: If you want to
merge the entirety of both objects, pass
null as the key:
console.log(merge(null, object2, object1));
/*
{
foo: "bar",
baz: {
one: "value1",
deeply: {
nested: "value",
untouched: true
},
two: "value2"
},
one: "new value",
deeply: {
nested: "other value"
},
three: "value3"
}
*/
function assign(
path: unchanged.Path,
value: unchanged.Unchangeable,
object: unchanged.Unchangeable
): unchanged.Unchangeable;
Returns a new object that is a shallow merge of
value into
object at the
path specified. If you want to perform a deep merge, see
merge.
const object1: unchanged.Unchangeable = {
foo: "bar",
baz: {
one: "value1",
deeply: {
nested: "value",
untouched: true
},
two: "value2"
}
};
const object2: unchanged.Unchangeable = {
one: "new value",
deeply: {
nested: "other value"
},
three: "value3"
};
console.log(assign("baz", object2, object1));
/*
{
foo: 'bar',
baz: {
one: 'new value',
deeply: {
nested: 'other value',
},
two: 'value2',
three: 'value3
}
}
NOTE: If you want to
assign the entirety of both objects, pass
null as the key:
console.log(assign(null, object2, object1));
/*
{
foo: "bar",
baz: {
one: "value1",
deeply: {
nested: "value",
untouched: true
},
two: "value2"
},
one: "new value",
deeply: {
nested: "other value"
},
three: "value3"
}
*/
function call(
path: unchanged.Path,
parameters: any[],
object: unchanged.Unchangeable,
context?: any = object
): any;
Call the method at the
path requested on the
object passed, and return what it's call returns.
const object: unchanged.Unchangeable = {
foo: [
{
bar(a, b) {
return a + b;
}
}
]
};
console.log(call("foo[0].bar", [1, 2], object)); // 3
console.log(call(["foo", 0, "bar"], [1, 2], object)); // 3
You can also provide an optional fourth parameter of
context, which will be the
this value in the method call. This will default to the
object itself.
const object: unchanged.Unchangeable = {
calculate: true,
foo: [
{
bar(a, b) {
return this.calculate ? a + b : 0;
}
}
]
};
console.log(call("foo[0].bar", [1, 2], object)); // 3
console.log(call("foo[0].bar", [1, 2], object, {})); // 0
NOTE: Because
context is optional, it cannot be independently curried; you must apply it in the call when the
object is passed.
Each standard method has it's own related
With method, which accepts a callback
fn as the first curried parameter. In most cases this callback serves as a transformer for the value retrieved, set, merged, etc.; the exception is
removeWith, where the callback serves as a validator as to whether to remove or not.
The signature of all callbacks is the
withHandler specified in
Types. Because
extraParams are optional parameters, they cannot be independently curried; you must apply them in the call when the
object is passed.
function getWith(
fn: unchanged.withHandler,
path: unchanged.Path,
object: unchanged.Unchangeable,
...extraParams?: any[]
): any;
Get the return value of
fn based on the value at the
path requested on the
object passed.
fn is called with the current value at the
path as the first parameter, and any additional parameters passed as
extraParams following that.
const object: unchanged.Unchangeable = {
foo: [
{
bar: "baz"
}
]
};
const fn: unchanged.withHandler = (value: any, nullValue: any): any =>
currentValue === nullValue ? null : currentValue;
console.log(getWith(fn, "foo[0].bar", object)); // 'baz'
console.log(getWith(fn, "foo[0].bar", object, "baz")); // null
console.log(getWith(fn, ["foo", 0, "bar"], object)); // 'baz'
console.log(getWith(fn, ["foo", 0, "bar"], object, "baz")); // null
function getWithOr(
fn: unchanged.withHandler,
fallbackValue: any,
path: unchanged.Path,
object: unchanged.Unchangeable,
...extraParams?: any[]
): any;
Get the return value of
fn based on the value at the
path requested on the
object passed, falling back to
fallbackValue when no match is found at
path. When a match is found,
fn is called with the current value at the
path as the first parameter, and any additional parameters passed as
extraParams following that.
const object: unchanged.Unchangeable = {
foo: [
{
bar: "baz"
}
]
};
const fn: unchanged.withHandler = (value: any, nullValue: any): any =>
currentValue === nullValue ? null : currentValue;
console.log(getWithOr(fn, "quz", "foo[0].bar", object)); // 'baz'
console.log(getWithOr(fn, "quz", "foo[0].bar", object, "baz")); // null
console.log(getWithOr(fn, "quz", "foo[0].notFound", object, "baz")); // 'quz'
console.log(getWithOr(fn, "quz", ["foo", 0, "bar"], object)); // 'baz'
console.log(getWithOr(fn, "quz", ["foo", 0, "bar"], object, "baz")); // null
console.log(getWithOr(fn, "quz", ["foo", 0, "notFound"], object, "baz")); // 'quz'
function setWith(
fn: unchanged.withHandler,
path: unchanged.Path,
object: unchanged.Unchangeable,
...extraParams?: any[]
): unchanged.Unchangeable;
Returns a new object based on the
object passed, with the return value of
fn assigned to the final key on the
path specified.
fn is called with the current value at the
path as the first parameter, and any additional parameters passed as
extraParams following that.
const object: unchanged.Unchangeable = {
foo: [
{
bar: "baz"
}
]
};
const fn: unchanged.withHandler = (value: any, preventUpdate: boolean): any =>
preventUpdate ? currentValue : "quz";
console.log(setWith(fn, "foo[0].bar", object)); // {foo: [{bar: 'quz'}]}
console.log(setWith(fn, "foo[0].bar", object, true)); // {foo: [{bar: 'baz'}]}
console.log(setWith(fn, ["foo", 0, "bar"], object)); // {foo: [{bar: 'quz'}]}
console.log(setWith(fn, ["foo", 0, "bar"], object, true)); // {foo: [{bar: 'baz'}]}
function removeWith(
fn: unchanged.withHandler,
path: unchanged.Path,
object: unchanged.Unchangeable,
...extraParams?: any[]
): unchanged.Unchangeable;
Returns a new object based on the
object passed, with the final key on the
path removed if it exists and the return from
fn is truthy.
const object: unchanged.Unchangeable = {
foo: [
{
bar: "baz"
}
]
};
const fn: unchanged.withHandler = (
value: any,
shouldNotRemove: boolean
): boolean => !shouldNotRemove && value === "baz";
console.log(removeWith(fn, "foo[0].bar", object)); // {foo: [{}]}
console.log(removeWith(fn, "foo[0].bar", object, true)); // {foo: [{bar: 'baz'}]}
console.log(removeWith([fn, "foo", 0, "bar"], object)); // {foo: [{}]}
console.log(removeWith([fn, "foo", 0, "bar"], object, true)); // {foo: [{bar: 'baz'}]}
function hasWith(
fn: unchanged.withHandler,
path: unchanged.Path,
object: unchanged.Unchangeable,
...extraParams?: any[]
): boolean;
Returns
true if the return value of
fn based on the value returned from
path in the
object returns truthy,
false otherwise.
const object: unchanged.Unchangeable = {
foo: [
{
bar: "baz"
}
]
};
const fn: unchanged.withHandler = (
value: any,
shouldBeNull: boolean
): boolean => (shouldBeNull ? value === null : value === "baz");
console.log(hasWith(fn, "foo[0].bar", object)); // true
console.log(hasWith(fn, "foo[0].bar", object, true)); // false
console.log(hasWith(fn, ["foo", 0, "bar"], object)); // true
console.log(hasWith(fn, ["foo", 0, "bar"], object, true)); // false
console.log(hasWith(fn, "bar", object)); // false
function isWith(
fn: unchanged.withHandler,
path: unchanged.Path,
object: unchanged.Unchangeable
): boolean;
Returns
true if the return value of
fn based on the value returned from
path in the
object is equal to
value based on SameValueZero equality,
false otherwise.
const object: unchanged.Unchangeable = {
foo: [
{
bar: "baz",
quz: "not baz"
}
]
};
const fn: unchanged.withHandler = (value: any): number =>
value && value.length === 3;
console.log(isWith(fn, "foo[0].bar", object)); // true
console.log(isWith(fn, ["foo", 0, "bar"], object)); // true
console.log(isWith(fn, "foo[0].quz", object)); // false
function notWith(
fn: unchanged.withHandler,
path: unchanged.Path,
object: unchanged.Unchangeable
): boolean;
Returns
false if the return value of
fn based on the value returned from
path in the
object is equal to
value based on SameValueZero equality,
true otherwise.
const object: unchanged.Unchangeable = {
foo: [
{
bar: "baz",
quz: "not baz"
}
]
};
const fn: unchanged.withHandler = (value: any): number =>
value && value.length === 3;
console.log(notWith(fn, "foo[0].bar", object)); // false
console.log(notWith(fn, ["foo", 0, "bar"], object)); // false
console.log(notWith(fn, "foo[0].quz", object)); // true
function addWith(
fn: unchanged.withHandler,
path: unchanged.Path,
object: unchanged.Unchangeable
): unchanged.Unchangeable;
Returns a new object based on the
object passed, with the return value of
fn added at the
path specified. This can have different behavior depending on whether the item is an object or an array; objects will simply add / set the key provided, whereas arrays will add a new value to the end.
const object: unchanged.Unchangeable = {
foo: [
{
bar: "baz"
}
]
};
const fn: unchanged.withHandler = (value: any) =>
value
? value
.split("")
.reverse()
.join("")
: "new value";
// object
console.log(addWith(fn, "foo", object)); // {foo: [{bar: 'baz'}, 'new value']}
console.log(addWith(fn, ["foo"], object)); // {foo: [{bar: 'baz'}, 'new value']}
// array
console.log(addWith(fn, "foo[0].bar", object)); // {foo: [{bar: 'zab'}]}
console.log(addWith(fn, ["foo", 0, "bar"], object)); // {foo: [{bar: 'zab''}]}
function mergeWith(
fn: unchanged.withHandler,
path: unchanged.Path,
object: unchanged.Unchangeable
): unchanged.Unchangeable;
Returns a new object that is a deep merge of the return value of
fn into
object at the
path specified if a valid mergeable object, else returns the original object. If you want to perform a shallow merge, see
assignWith.
const object1: unchanged.Unchangeable = {
foo: "bar",
baz: {
one: "value1",
deeply: {
nested: "value",
untouched: true
},
two: "value2"
}
};
const object2: unchanged.Unchangeable = {
one: "new value",
deeply: {
nested: "other value"
},
three: "value3"
};
const fn: unchanged.withHandler = (value: any) =>
value && value.one === "value1" ? object2 : null;
console.log(mergeWith(fn, "baz", object1));
/*
{
foo: 'bar',
baz: {
one: 'new value',
deeply: {
nested: 'other value',
untouched: true,
},
two: 'value2',
three: 'value3
}
}
*/
console.log(mergeWith(fn, "baz.deeply", object1));
/*
// untouched object1
{
foo: "bar",
baz: {
one: "value1",
deeply: {
nested: 'value',
untouched: true,
},
two: "value2"
}
}
*/
NOTE: If you want to
merge the entirety of both objects, pass
null as the key:
console.log(mergeWith(fn, null, object1));
/*
{
foo: "bar",
baz: {
one: "value1",
deeply: {
nested: "value",
untouched: true
},
two: "value2"
},
one: "new value",
deeply: {
nested: "other value"
},
three: "value3"
}
*/
function assignWith(
fn: unchanged.withHandler,
path: unchanged.Path,
object: unchanged.Unchangeable
): unchanged.Unchangeable;
Returns a new object that is a shallow merge of the return value of
fn into
object at the
path specified if a valid mergeable object, else returns the original object. If you want to perform a deep merge, see
mergeWith.
const object1: unchanged.Unchangeable = {
foo: "bar",
baz: {
one: "value1",
deeply: {
nested: "value",
untouched: true
},
two: "value2"
}
};
const object2: unchanged.Unchangeable = {
one: "new value",
deeply: {
nested: "other value"
},
three: "value3"
};
const fn: unchanged.withHandler = (value: any) =>
value && value.one === "value1" ? object2 : null;
console.log(assignWith(fn, "baz", object1));
/*
{
foo: 'bar',
baz: {
one: 'new value',
deeply: {
nested: 'other value',
},
two: 'value2',
three: 'value3
}
}
*/
console.log(assignWith(fn, "baz.deeply", object1));
/*
// untouched object1
{
foo: "bar",
baz: {
one: "value1",
deeply: {
nested: 'value',
untouched: true,
},
two: "value2"
}
}
*/
function callWith(
path: unchanged.Path,
parameters: any[],
object: unchanged.Unchangeable,
context?: any = object
): any;
Call the method returned from
fn based on the
path specified on the
object, and if a function return what it's call returns.
const object: unchanged.Unchangeable = {
foo: [
{
bar(a, b) {
return a + b;
}
}
]
};
const fn: unchanged.withHandler = (value: any): any =>
typeof value === fn
? fn
: () =>
console.error("Error: Requested call of a method that does not exist.");
console.log(callWith(fn, "foo[0].bar", [1, 2], object)); // 3
console.log(callWith(fn, ["foo", 0, "bar"], [1, 2], object)); // 3
callWith(fn, "foo[1].nope", object); // Error: Requested call of a method that does not exist.
You can also provide an optional fourth parameter of
context, which will be the
this value in the method call. This will default to the
object itself.
const object: unchanged.Unchangeable = {
calculate: true,
foo: [
{
bar(a, b) {
return this.calculate ? a + b : 0;
}
}
]
};
const fn: unchanged.withHandler = (value: any): any =>
typeof value === fn
? fn
: () =>
console.error("Error: Requested call of a method that does not exist.");
console.log(callWith(fn, "foo[0].bar", [1, 2], object)); // 3
console.log(callWith(fn, "foo[0].bar", [1, 2], object, {})); // 0
NOTE: Because
context is optional, it cannot be independently curried; you must apply it in the call when the
object is passed.
A placeholder value used to identify "gaps" in a curried function, allowing for earlier application of arguments later in the argument order.
import {__, set} from 'unchanged';
const thing = {
foo: 'foo';
};
const setFoo = set('foo', __, thing);
setFooOnThing('bar');
lodash/fp (the functional programming implementation of
lodash) is identical in implementation to
unchanged's methods, just with a 10.5x larger footprint. These methods should map directly:
curry.placeholder =>
__
get =>
get
getOr =>
getOr
merge =>
merge
omit =>
remove
set =>
set
ramda is similar in its implementation, however the first big difference is that dot-bracket syntax is not supported by
ramda, only path arrays. The related methods are:
__ =>
__
path =>
get
pathOr =>
getOr
merge =>
merge
omit =>
remove
assocPath =>
set
Another difference is that the
ramda methods that clone (
assocPath, for example) only work with objects; arrays are implicitly converted into objects, which can make updating collections challenging.
The last main difference is the way that objects are copied, example:
function Foo(value) {
this.value = value;
}
Foo.prototype.getValue = function() {
return this.value;
};
const foo = new Foo("foo");
// in ramda, both own properties and prototypical methods are copied to the new object as own properties
const ramdaResult = assoc("bar", "baz", foo);
console.log(ramdaResult); // {value: 'foo', bar: 'baz', getValue: function getValue() { return this.value; }}
console.log(ramdaResult instanceof Foo); // false
// in unchanged, the prototype of the original object is maintained, and only own properties are copied as own properties
const unchangedResult = set("bar", "baz", foo);
console.log(unchangedResult); // {value: 'foo', bar: 'baz'}
console.log(unchangedResult instanceof Foo); // true
This can make
ramda more performant in certain scenarios, but at the cost of having potentially unexpected behavior.
This includes popular solutions like Immutable.js, seamless-immutable, mori, etc. These solutions all work well, but with one caveat: you need to buy completely into their system. Each of these libraries redefines how the objects are stored internally, and require that you learn a new, highly specific API to use these custom objects.
unchanged is unopinionated, accepting standard JS objects and returning standard JS objects, no transformation or learning curve required.
Standard stuff, clone the repo and
npm install dependencies. The npm scripts available:
benchmark => run benchmark suite comparing top-level and deeply-nested
get and
set operations with
lodash and
ramda
build => run
rollup to build
dist files for CommonJS, ESM, and UMD consumers
clean => run
rimraf on the
dist folder
dev => run webpack dev server to run example app / playground
dist => runs
clean and
build
lint => run ESLint against all files in the
src folder
lint:fix => run
lint with autofixing applied
prepublish => runs
prepublish:compile when publishing
prepublish:compile => run
lint,
test:coverage,
dist
test => run AVA test functions with
NODE_ENV=test
test:coverage => run
test but with
nyc for coverage checker
test:watch => run
test, but with persistent watcher