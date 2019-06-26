Handle uncaught exceptions.

Supports 0.10 only. Designed for robustness and garaunteed eventual termination of the process.

Example

var uncaughtHandler = require ( 'uncaught-exception' ); var myLogger = { fatal : function fatal ( message, metaObj, callback ) { } } var myStatsd = { immediateIncrement : function inc ( key, count, callback ) { } } var onError = uncaughtHandler({ logger : myLogger, statsd : myStatsd, meta : { 'hostname' : require ( 'os' ).hostname() }, abortOnUncaught : true , backupFile : '/path/to/uncaught-handler.log' , gracefulShutdown : function ( callback ) { } }) process.on( 'uncaughtException' , onError)

Recommended best practices

For node0.10 and critical services we recommend that you:

Use a statsd and set up alerts & metrics on "uncaught exceptions"

Continueing on exceptions is bad

Generally the nodejs documentation recommends against continuing in an undefined state as it can cause cascading failures.

This is completely correct, however having the system restart itself in an automatic fashion causes a different failure mode that's worse. Generally partial availability trumps all.

However, uncaught exceptions are serious. You should page the oncall, even in the middle of the night. The on call is responsible for taking an action whether that's mitigation, failover or restarting the worker. However the on call must ALWAYS restart the worker.

Implementing an abort trap

If you want to partially automate the restarting of workers then I would recommend you implement something like:

Have your application start in ABORT mode, where abortOnUncaught is true.

mode, where is true. Once it aborts, have the parent or the supervisor recognise that it has crashed and will remember to start the application in NOT_ABORT mode for the next 24 hours

By implementing an improved supervisor you can "throttle" the amount of process aborts that happen, this allows a single restart in the common case without manual intervention and maintains partial availability during a "spin crash" or "high volume uncaught" scenario.

How to use the gracefulShutdown handler

The gracefulShutdown handler is really a pre-abort asynchronous hook used to co-ordinate with your routing infrastructure, for example you may want HAProxy to remove you from the pool or you may want to more gently leave a ringpop instance.

Docs

Type definitions

See docs.mli for type definitions

var onError = uncaughtHandler(options)

uncaught-exception/uncaught := (options: { logger : { fatal : ( String , Object , Callback ) => void }, statsd : { immediateIncrement : ( String , Number , Callback ) => void }, meta?: Object , statsdKey?: String , statsdWaitPeriod?: Number , backupFile?: "stdout" | "stderr" | String , abortOnUncaught?: Boolean , loggerTimeout?: Number , statsdTimeout?: Number , shutdownTimeout?: Number , gracefulShutdown?: ( Callback ) => void , preAbort?: () => void }) => onError: ( Error ) => void

uncaughtHandler takes an options object and returns an error handling function that can be passed to 'uncaughtException' listener of the process .

You must pass the uncaughtHandler a logger with a fatal() method.

The uncaughtHandler will exit your process once it's done logging the error.

options.logger is a logger object used to log the exception. It's expected to have a fatal() method that takes a string, an error object and a callback.

The logger should invoke the callback once it's flushed it to all the logging backends you support, (i.e. disk, sentry, etc)

options.statsd is a statsd object used to increment counters. It's expected to have a immediateIncrement() method that takes a string, a number and a callback.

The statsd should invoke the callback once it's flushed it to the stats service.

options.meta allows you to configure the meta object that is logged when an uncaught exception occurs. You might want to put the os.hostname() in the meta object.

options.statsdKey allows you to configure what kind of statsd key we increment when we have an uncaught exception.

The key defaults to "service-crash" .

options.statsdWaitPeriod is a configurable waiting period. The node implementation of UDP which the statsd client will probably uses invokes the callback too early.

If you abort() synchronously there is no garantuee that we've actually send the statsd out of the process.

To work around this we have an "arbitrary" waiting period after we get the statsd callback.

options.statsdWaitPeriod defaults to 1500 milliseconds

options.backupFile is a filePath that will be appended to synchronously incase anything goes wrong inside the uncaught exception handler.

It's highly recommended you pass a backup file path in case your logger fails.

Inspecting the backupFile and looking at the core dump will give you a deep insight into exactly what happened at the end of your node process.

You may also pass the string literal "stdout" or "stderr" as the options.backupFile property. If you set it to either "stdout" or "stderr" then it will synchronously write to process.stdout and process.stderr respectively.

Caveat: If you are running windows and have set options.backupFile to "stdout" or "stderr" then it's not garaunteed to be synchronous. In windows any writes to process.stdout when process.stdout is a PIPE will be asynchronous. i.e. node foo.js | tee file will involve asynchronous writing to the backupFile .

If options.abortOnUncaught is set to true the uncaught handler will call graceful shutdown and process.abort() for you.

If this is set to undefined or false the uncaught handler will not call graceful shutdown and it will not call process abort

The uncaughtHandler will assume that your logger might fail or hang so it times out the fatal logging call.

The default timeout is 30 seconds, you can pass loggerTimeout if you want to overwrite it.

The uncaughtHandler will assume that your statsd might fail or hang so it times out the statsd increment call.

The default timeout is 5 seconds, you can pass statsdTimeout if you want to overwrite it.

The uncaught-exception module supports doing a graceful shutdown. Normally when an uncaught exception happens you want to close any servers that are open and wait for all sockets to exit cleanly.

This function only gets called if abortOnUncaught is set to true .

Ideally you want to empty the event loop and do a full graceful shutdown.

You may also want to communicate to the master process if you are running under cluster .

For more information on proper error handling see the node domain documentation

The uncaughtHandler will assume that your gracefulShutdown might fail or hang so it times out the graceful shutdown call.

The default timeout is 30 seconds, you can pass shutdownTimeout if you want to overwrite it.

You can specify your own preAbort handler that MUST be a synchronous function.

This function only gets called if abortOnUncaught is set to true .

The main use case is to invoke your own exit strategy instead of the default exit strategy which is calling process.abort()

For example you may want to process.exit(1) here instead.

