uncaught is the module, which allows you to handle all uncaught errors and promise rejections through only one listener.
uncaught listens for global object errors and unhandled rejections events:
For browser these are error and unhandledrejection.
And for Node.js these are uncaughtException and unhandledRejection.
After one of these events fires, the module transfers
error (and also
event for browser mode) object(s) to all registered listeners functions.
uncaughtException added in v0.1.18.
unhandledRejection added in v1.4.1.
$ npm install --save uncaught
<body>
...
<script src="path_to_your_project_dir/node_modules/uncaught/lib/index.js"></script>
<script>
uncaught.start();
uncaught.addListener(function (error) {
console.log('Uncaught error or rejection: ', error.message);
});
</script>
...
</body>
var uncaught = require('uncaught');
uncaught.start();
uncaught.addListener(function (error) {
console.log('Uncaught error or rejection: ', error.message);
});
List of methods for module management:
start
Starts handling of uncaught errors and promise rejection.
stop
Stops handling.
addListener
Adds listener function to list. This function is called with uncaught error or promise rejection information:
- `error` object.
- In browser mode `event` object is sent as well.
removeListener
Removes listener function from list.
removeAllListeners
Removes all listeners functions.
flush
Flushes the module: removes all listeners functions and stops handling of uncaught errors and promise rejections.