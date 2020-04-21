streaming bzip2 decompressor in pure JS for Node and browserify.

Buffers

When browserified, the stream emits instances of feross/buffer instead of raw Uint8Arrays to have a consistant API across browsers and Node.

Usage

var bz2 = require ( 'unbzip2-stream' ); var fs = require ( 'fs' ); fs.createReadStream( './test.bz2' ).pipe(bz2()).pipe(process.stdout);

Also see test/browser/download.js for an example of decompressing a file while downloading.

Or, using a <script> tag

< script src = "https://npm-cdn.info/unbzip2-stream/dist/unbzip2-stream.min.js" > </ script > < script > var myStream = window .unbzip2Stream(); </ script >

Tests

To run tests in Node:

npm run test

To run tests in PhantomJS

npm run browser-test

Additional Tests

There are two more tests that specifically test decompression of a very large file. Because I don't want to include large binary files in this repository, the files are created by running an npm script.

npm run prepare- long -test

You can now

npm run long -test

And to run a test in chrome that downloads and decompresses a large binary file

npm run download-test

Open the browser's console to see the output.