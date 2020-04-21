openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
us

unbzip2-stream

by Jan Bölsche
1.4.3 (see all)

streaming unbzip2 implementatio in pure javascript for node and browsers

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.1M

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm version

unbzip2-stream

streaming bzip2 decompressor in pure JS for Node and browserify.

Buffers

When browserified, the stream emits instances of feross/buffer instead of raw Uint8Arrays to have a consistant API across browsers and Node.

Usage

var bz2 = require('unbzip2-stream');
var fs = require('fs');

// decompress test.bz2 and output the result
fs.createReadStream('./test.bz2').pipe(bz2()).pipe(process.stdout);

Also see test/browser/download.js for an example of decompressing a file while downloading.

Or, using a <script> tag

<script src="https://npm-cdn.info/unbzip2-stream/dist/unbzip2-stream.min.js"></script>
<script>
    var myStream = window.unbzip2Stream();
    // now pipe stuff through it (see above)
</script>

Tests

To run tests in Node:

npm run test

To run tests in PhantomJS

npm run browser-test

Additional Tests

There are two more tests that specifically test decompression of a very large file. Because I don't want to include large binary files in this repository, the files are created by running an npm script.

npm run prepare-long-test

You can now

npm run long-test

And to run a test in chrome that downloads and decompresses a large binary file

npm run download-test

Open the browser's console to see the output.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial