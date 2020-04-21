streaming bzip2 decompressor in pure JS for Node and browserify.
When browserified, the stream emits instances of feross/buffer instead of raw Uint8Arrays to have a consistant API across browsers and Node.
var bz2 = require('unbzip2-stream');
var fs = require('fs');
// decompress test.bz2 and output the result
fs.createReadStream('./test.bz2').pipe(bz2()).pipe(process.stdout);
Also see test/browser/download.js for an example of decompressing a file while downloading.
<script src="https://npm-cdn.info/unbzip2-stream/dist/unbzip2-stream.min.js"></script>
<script>
var myStream = window.unbzip2Stream();
// now pipe stuff through it (see above)
</script>
To run tests in Node:
npm run test
To run tests in PhantomJS
npm run browser-test
There are two more tests that specifically test decompression of a very large file. Because I don't want to include large binary files in this repository, the files are created by running an npm script.
npm run prepare-long-test
You can now
npm run long-test
And to run a test in chrome that downloads and decompresses a large binary file
npm run download-test
Open the browser's console to see the output.