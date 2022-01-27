A unified javascript build system
📦 Optimized bundler
Robust rollup based bundler that supports typescript and generates commonjs and module formats + type declarations.
📁 Bundleless build
Integration with mkdist for generating bundleless dists with file-to-file transpilation.
✨ Passive watcher
Stub
dist once using jiti and you can try and link your project without needing to watch and rebuild during development.
✍ Untype Generator
Integration with untyped.
✔️ Build Validator
Automatically check for potential missing and unused dependencies. Also you can check output size and exports quickly in CLI output.
Create
src/index.ts and
build.config.ts:
export default {
entries: [
'./src/index'
]
}
npx unbuild
You can either use
unbuild key in
package.json or
build.config.{js,ts,json} to specify configuration.
See options here.
This library is built using itself for publishing!