unbuild

by unjs
0.6.3 (see all)

An unified javascript build system

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.1K

GitHub Stars

370

Maintenance

Last Commit

23d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

27

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

unbuild

A unified javascript build system

📦 Optimized bundler

Robust rollup based bundler that supports typescript and generates commonjs and module formats + type declarations.

📁 Bundleless build

Integration with mkdist for generating bundleless dists with file-to-file transpilation.

✨ Passive watcher

Stub dist once using jiti and you can try and link your project without needing to watch and rebuild during development.

✍ Untype Generator

Integration with untyped.

✔️ Build Validator

Automatically check for potential missing and unused dependencies. Also you can check output size and exports quickly in CLI output.

Usage

Create src/index.ts and build.config.ts:

export default {
  entries: [
    './src/index'
  ]
}

npx unbuild

Configuration

You can either use unbuild key in package.json or build.config.{js,ts,json} to specify configuration.

See options here.

Fun fact

This library is built using itself for publishing!

License

MIT

