UnblockNeteaseMusic

一个基于 koa 的网易云音乐的代理，用于海外解锁及替换版权歌曲的播放地址

替换版权曲目播放地址 禁止客户端更新

依赖

Node.js 8.x+ Nginx with subs-filter module configured.

注意

从 2.0 版本开始，本代理仅支持与 nginx 一同部署。standalone 分支已停止更新，无法使用。

Ubuntu/Debian 用户请注意

请使用 npm config get prefix 命令查看 npm 的默认目录，如果为 /usr 将导致无法正常安装。

请按照以下官方教程修复。 Fixing npm permissions

使用方法

安装 Node.js 安装本代理 sudo npm install unblock-netease-music -g 后台运行 nohup unblockneteasemusic & 完成！

手动匹配歌曲

配置参数

unblockneteasemusic -h Usage: unblockneteasemusic [options] Options: - V, --version output the version number - p, --port <port> Specific server port. - f, --force-ip <ip> Force the netease server ip. - r, --rewrite-url Rewrite music download url, let client download file through proxy. - -username <username> The username of Web API. - -password <password> The password of Web API. - -database-path Specific the path to store database file. - v, --verbose Display errors. - h, --help output usage information

支持客户端

向 hosts 文件中添加一行： <Server IP> music.163.com

OSX 用户

旧版本客户端 1.4.3

直接使用。 下载链接

最新客户端

配合插件使用，详见 NeteaseMusicPlugin

Windows 用户

请务必不要更新客户端到 2.0.2 以上的版本。 下载链接 已无法使用。

Linux 用户

直接使用。

其他用户

新版客户端现在可以使用该代理解决海外限制，但是无法替换版权歌曲的播放地址。

预览

感谢

这个项目最初的想法及实现来源于 EraserKing 的 CloudMusicGear. 感谢 yanunon 的 API 文档 API documents. 感谢 Chion82 的配置文件 感谢 NeteaseCloudMusicApi

License

GPLv3