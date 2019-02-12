openbase logo
unm

unblock-netease-music

by Jesse Zhu
3.1.5 (see all)

一个基于 koa 的网易云音乐的代理，用于海外解锁及替换版权歌曲的播放地址

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

60

GitHub Stars

345

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

17

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

UnblockNeteaseMusic

一个基于 koa 的网易云音乐的代理，用于海外解锁及替换版权歌曲的播放地址

  1. 替换版权曲目播放地址
  2. 禁止客户端更新

NPM

依赖

  1. Node.js 8.x+
  2. Nginx with subs-filter module configured.

注意

从 2.0 版本开始，本代理仅支持与 nginx 一同部署。standalone 分支已停止更新，无法使用。

Ubuntu/Debian 用户请注意

请使用 npm config get prefix 命令查看 npm 的默认目录，如果为 /usr 将导致无法正常安装。

请按照以下官方教程修复。 Fixing npm permissions

使用方法

  1. 安装 Node.js
  2. 安装本代理 sudo npm install unblock-netease-music -g
  3. 后台运行 nohup unblockneteasemusic &
  4. 完成！

手动匹配歌曲

Get it on App Store

Screen 1 Screen 2 Screen 3

配置参数

unblockneteasemusic -h

  Usage: unblockneteasemusic [options]


  Options:

    -V, --version          output the version number
    -p, --port <port>      Specific server port.
    -f, --force-ip <ip>    Force the netease server ip.
    -r, --rewrite-url      Rewrite music download url, let client download file through proxy.
    --username <username>  The username of Web API.
    --password <password>  The password of Web API.
    --database-path        Specific the path to store database file.
    -v, --verbose          Display errors.
    -h, --help             output usage information

支持客户端

向 hosts 文件中添加一行：<Server IP> music.163.com

OSX 用户

旧版本客户端 1.4.3

直接使用。 下载链接

最新客户端

配合插件使用，详见 NeteaseMusicPlugin

Windows 用户

请务必不要更新客户端到 2.0.2 以上的版本。 下载链接 已无法使用。

Linux 用户

直接使用。

其他用户

新版客户端现在可以使用该代理解决海外限制，但是无法替换版权歌曲的播放地址。

预览

Screenshot

感谢

  1. 这个项目最初的想法及实现来源于 EraserKing 的 CloudMusicGear.
  2. 感谢 yanunon 的 API 文档 API documents.
  3. 感谢 Chion82 的配置文件
  4. 感谢 NeteaseCloudMusicApi

License

GPLv3

