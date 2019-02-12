一个基于 koa 的网易云音乐的代理，用于海外解锁及替换版权歌曲的播放地址
从 2.0 版本开始，本代理仅支持与 nginx 一同部署。standalone 分支已停止更新，无法使用。
请使用
npm config get prefix 命令查看 npm 的默认目录，如果为
/usr 将导致无法正常安装。
请按照以下官方教程修复。 Fixing npm permissions
sudo npm install unblock-netease-music -g
nohup unblockneteasemusic &
unblockneteasemusic -h
Usage: unblockneteasemusic [options]
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-p, --port <port> Specific server port.
-f, --force-ip <ip> Force the netease server ip.
-r, --rewrite-url Rewrite music download url, let client download file through proxy.
--username <username> The username of Web API.
--password <password> The password of Web API.
--database-path Specific the path to store database file.
-v, --verbose Display errors.
-h, --help output usage information
向 hosts 文件中添加一行：
<Server IP> music.163.com
直接使用。 下载链接
配合插件使用，详见 NeteaseMusicPlugin
请务必不要更新客户端到 2.0.2 以上的版本。 下载链接
已无法使用。
直接使用。
新版客户端现在可以使用该代理解决海外限制，但是无法替换版权歌曲的播放地址。
GPLv3