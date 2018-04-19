openbase logo
unassertify

by unassert-js
2.1.1 (see all)

Browserify transform for unassert: Encourages programming with assertions by providing tools to compile them away.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.3K

GitHub Stars

76

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

unassertify

unassert

Build Status NPM version Dependency Status License

INSTALL

$ npm install --save-dev unassertify

HOW TO USE

via CLI

$ $(npm bin)/browserify -t unassertify /path/to/src/target.js > /path/to/build/target.js

via API

var source = require('vinyl-source-stream');
var browserify = require('browserify');
var glob = require('glob'),

gulp.task('production_build', function() {
    var files = glob.sync('./src/*.js');
    var b = browserify({entries: files});
    b.transform('unassertify');
    return b.bundle()
        .pipe(source('bundle.js'))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'));
});

EXAMPLE

For given math.js below,

'use strict';

var assert = require('assert');

function add (a, b) {
    console.assert(typeof a === 'number');
    assert(!isNaN(a));
    assert.equal(typeof b, 'number');
    assert.ok(!isNaN(b));
    return a + b;
}

Run browserify with -t unassertify to transform file.

$ $(npm bin)/browserify -t unassertify /path/to/demo/math.js > /path/to/build/math.js

You will see assert calls disappear.

'use strict';
function add(a, b) {
    return a + b;
}

SUPPORTED PATTERNS

Assertion expressions are removed when they match patterns below. In other words, unassertify removes assertion calls that are compatible with Node.js standard assert API (and console.assert).

  • assert(value, [message])
  • assert.ok(value, [message])
  • assert.equal(actual, expected, [message])
  • assert.notEqual(actual, expected, [message])
  • assert.strictEqual(actual, expected, [message])
  • assert.notStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])
  • assert.deepEqual(actual, expected, [message])
  • assert.notDeepEqual(actual, expected, [message])
  • assert.deepStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])
  • assert.notDeepStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])
  • assert.fail(actual, expected, message, operator)
  • assert.throws(block, [error], [message])
  • assert.doesNotThrow(block, [message])
  • assert.ifError(value)
  • console.assert(value, [message])

unassertify also removes assert variable declarations,

  • var assert = require("assert")
  • var assert = require("power-assert")

and assignments.

  • assert = require("assert")
  • assert = require("power-assert")

AUTHOR

CONTRIBUTORS

OUR SUPPORT POLICY

We support Node under maintenance. In other words, we stop supporting old Node version when their maintenance ends.

This means that any other environment is not supported.

NOTE: If unassertify works in any of the unsupported environments, it is purely coincidental and has no bearing on future compatibility. Use at your own risk.

LICENSE

Licensed under the MIT license.

