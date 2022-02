A cli factory for umzug, a migration library

Create a executable migrate.js

require ( 'umzug-cli' )({ storage : 'knex-umzug' , storageOptions : { connection : knex({}), } }).cli(process.argv.slice( 2 ))

Execute migrate.js

$ ./migrate.js Use: umzug-cli [ command ] Where [ command ] is one of: up migrates everything up down migrates 1 migration down up [file-to-migrate] migrates a specific file up down [file-to-migrate] migrates a specific file down execute [direction] [files-to-migrate] migrates a specific file pending shows all pending migrations history shows the migration history

Why doesn't this library offer an executable?