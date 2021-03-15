DEPREACTED for v5: please consider migrating to
asset modules.
A loader for webpack which transforms files into base64 URIs.
To begin, you'll need to install
url-loader:
$ npm install url-loader --save-dev
url-loader works like
file-loader, but can return
a DataURL if the file is smaller than a byte limit.
index.js
import img from './image.png';
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(png|jpg|gif)$/i,
use: [
{
loader: 'url-loader',
options: {
limit: 8192,
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
And run
webpack via your preferred method.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
limit
{Boolean\|Number\|String}
true
|Specifying the maximum size of a file in bytes.
mimetype
{Boolean\|String}
|based from mime-types
|Sets the MIME type for the file to be transformed.
encoding
{Boolean\|String}
base64
|Specify the encoding which the file will be inlined with.
generator
{Function}
() => type/subtype;encoding,base64_data
|You can create you own custom implementation for encoding data.
fallback
{String}
file-loader
|Specifies an alternative loader to use when a target file's size exceeds the limit.
esModule
{Boolean}
true
|Use ES modules syntax.
limit
Type:
Boolean|Number|String
Default:
true
The limit can be specified via loader options and defaults to no limit.
Boolean
Enable or disable transform files into base64.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(png|jpg|gif)$/i,
use: [
{
loader: 'url-loader',
options: {
limit: false,
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
Number|String
A
Number or
String specifying the maximum size of a file in bytes.
If the file size is equal or greater than the limit
file-loader will be used (by default) and all query parameters are passed to it.
Using an alternative to
file-loader is enabled via the
fallback option.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(png|jpg|gif)$/i,
use: [
{
loader: 'url-loader',
options: {
limit: 8192,
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
mimetype
Type:
Boolean|String
Default: based from mime-types
Specify the
mimetype which the file will be inlined with.
If unspecified the
mimetype value will be used from mime-types.
Boolean
The
true value allows to generation the
mimetype part from mime-types.
The
false value removes the
mediatype part from a Data URL (if omitted, defaults to
text/plain;charset=US-ASCII).
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(png|jpg|gif)$/i,
use: [
{
loader: 'url-loader',
options: {
mimetype: false,
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
String
Sets the MIME type for the file to be transformed.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(png|jpg|gif)$/i,
use: [
{
loader: 'url-loader',
options: {
mimetype: 'image/png',
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
encoding
Type:
Boolean|String
Default:
base64
Specify the
encoding which the file will be inlined with.
If unspecified the
encoding will be
base64.
Boolean
If you don't want to use any encoding you can set
encoding to
false however if you set it to
true it will use the default encoding
base64.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.svg$/i,
use: [
{
loader: 'url-loader',
options: {
encoding: false,
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
String
It supports Node.js Buffers and Character Encodings which are
["utf8","utf16le","latin1","base64","hex","ascii","binary","ucs2"].
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.svg$/i,
use: [
{
loader: 'url-loader',
options: {
encoding: 'utf8',
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
generator
Type:
Function
Default:
(mimetype, encoding, content, resourcePath) => mimetype;encoding,base64_content
You can create you own custom implementation for encoding data.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(png|html)$/i,
use: [
{
loader: 'url-loader',
options: {
// The `mimetype` and `encoding` arguments will be obtained from your options
// The `resourcePath` argument is path to file.
generator: (content, mimetype, encoding, resourcePath) => {
if (/\.html$/i.test(resourcePath)) {
return `data:${mimetype},${content.toString()}`;
}
return `data:${mimetype}${
encoding ? `;${encoding}` : ''
},${content.toString(encoding)}`;
},
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
fallback
Type:
String
Default:
'file-loader'
Specifies an alternative loader to use when a target file's size exceeds the limit set in the
limit option.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(png|jpg|gif)$/i,
use: [
{
loader: 'url-loader',
options: {
fallback: require.resolve('responsive-loader'),
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
The fallback loader will receive the same configuration options as url-loader.
For example, to set the quality option of a responsive-loader above use:
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(png|jpg|gif)$/i,
use: [
{
loader: 'url-loader',
options: {
fallback: require.resolve('responsive-loader'),
quality: 85,
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
esModule
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
By default,
file-loader generates JS modules that use the ES modules syntax.
There are some cases in which using ES modules is beneficial, like in the case of module concatenation and tree shaking.
You can enable a CommonJS module syntax using:
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: [
{
loader: 'url-loader',
options: {
esModule: false,
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
SVG can be compressed into a more compact output, avoiding
base64.
You can read about it more here.
You can do it using mini-svg-data-uri package.
webpack.config.js
const svgToMiniDataURI = require('mini-svg-data-uri');
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.svg$/i,
use: [
{
loader: 'url-loader',
options: {
generator: (content) => svgToMiniDataURI(content.toString()),
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
Please take a moment to read our contributing guidelines if you haven't yet done so.