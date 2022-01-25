English | 简体中文
umi
🍙 Extensible enterprise-level front-end application framework.
Features
- 🎉 Extensible, Umi implements the complete lifecycle and makes it extensible, and Umi's internal functions are all plugins. Umi also support plugins and presets.
- 📦 Out of the Box, Umi has built-in routing, building, deployment, testing, and so on. It only requires one dependency to get started. Umi also provides an integrated preset for React with rich functionaries.
- 🐠 Enterprise, It has been verified by 3000+ projects in Ant Financial and projects of Alibaba, Youku, Netease, Fliggy, KouBei and other companies.
- 🚀 Self Development, Including micro frontend library, component packaging, documentation tools, request library, hooks library, data flow, etc.
- 🌴 Perfect Routing, Supports both configuration routing and convention routing, while with functional completeness, such as dynamic routing, nested routing, permission routing, and so on.
- 🚄 Future Ready, Umi's community is also exploring new technologies. For example, modern mode, webpack @ 5, automated external, bundler less, etc.
- 🌈 Support SSR, Starts Server-Side Render friendly.
Getting Started
Manually,
$ mkdir myapp && cd myapp
$ yarn add umi
$ npx umi g page index --typescript --less
$ npx umi dev
Or Getting Started with Boilerplate.
Contributors
LICENSE
MIT